If you're all for using clean, multi-purpose ingredients in your beauty routine, vitamin E is where it's at. Rich in nutrients and antioxidants that are good for your hair, skin, and internal health, incorporating the naturally-derived ingredient is as easy as slathering on one of the best vitamin E oils.

Though vitamin E is commonly found in skin care products like moisturizers, serums, and eye creams, using it in a concentrated, oil form allows you to reap its full benefits more effectively. Vitamin E is commonly labeled as tocopherol, which is the only natural form of the vitamin that meets human requirements, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

When used on your face or body, vitamin E is known for its ability to moisturize, heal, and strengthen your skin. But even so, it's important to patch test the oil first, in case you have an unknown sensitivity. Also, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, you'll want to be more cautious about using pure vitamin E oil on your face because it's on the heavier side, and could potentially clog your pores. For drier skin types, when to apply the oil is totally up to you. Using vitamin E at night will help moisturize your skin as you sleep, but applying vitamin E oil in the morning can help block damaging free radicals, especially when you combine it with vitamin C. No matter what time of day you use it, if you're using a moisturizer, too, be sure to apply as the last step in your routine since oil seals everything else in.

When it comes to your hair, vitamin E oil is credited with enhancing shine, sealing split ends, and even promoting hair growth because of its ability to stimulate blood circulation on the scalp. If you have coarse, curly, or damaged hair, you can use the oil as a pre-shampoo mask, massaging it through your hair and onto your scalp and allowing it to sit for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing. Additionally, all hair types could benefit from a few drops of vitamin E oil for a smooth, shiny, less frizzy finish.

You can even find vitamin E oil in a supplement form which can be taken orally to help boost your immune system while delivering antioxidant benefits to your skin and hair — just be sure to speak with your doctor about adding the oral supplement to your routine first.

No matter how you choose to use it, here are the best vitamin E oils to try now.

1. Best Vitamin E Oil For Your Face De La Cruz Vitamin E Oil $5 | Amazon See On Amazon For a face oil that absorbs quickly into skin without clogging pores, De La Cruz Vitamin E Oil uses two natural forms of the ingredient to deliver maximum benefits: Safflower oil and tocopherol acetate. Not only does safflower oil contain vitamin E, but it's also rich in linoleic acid, an essential fatty acid that strengthens the skin's barrier. It's also fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which means it shouldn't aggravate sensitive skin or cause breakouts. While it can technically be used on your body and in your hair, too, its tiny size and gentle, undiluted formula makes it the perfect option for your face. De La Cruz also gets bonus points for being vegan and cruelty-free.

2. Best Vitamin E Oil Serum The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Serum-in-Oil $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't stand using face oils on their own or you're easing your way into the world of oils, The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Serum-in-Oil is a fuss-free way to work the vitamin into your skin care routine. Though it includes several moisturizing oils like vitamin E, wheatgerm, sesame seed, and marula, the formula has the lightweight consistency of a serum that sinks right into skin without leaving behind that greasy feeling most oil-opposers complain about. Like all of The Body Shop's products, this hybrid pick is vegan and free of parabens and silicones.

3. Best Vitamin E Oil For Your Body JASON Vitamin E Skin Oil $6 | Amazon See On Amazon For a luxurious body oil, JASON Vitamin E Skin Oil combines several conditioning ingredients in an all-natural, cruelty-free formula. In addition to vitamin E on its own, other oils that naturally contain the antioxidant, like sweet almond, apricot kernel, and avocado, are included for more skin benefits. Combined, this blend of oils helps increase skin cell turnover, stimulate collagen production, lighten dark spots, fade blemishes, and generally nourish skin. You can apply it directly onto dry areas or massage several drops all over your body for silky-smooth skin. Choose from three sizes, in a variety of different potencies.

4. Best Vitamin E Oil Spray For Your Body Palmer's Natural Vitamin E Body Oil $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Palmer's Natural Vitamin E Body Oil makes things easy and fuss-free with their convenient spray bottle. Mist this over damp skin post-shower, and the formula gets straight to work to soothe and moisturize skin for up to 24 hours, thanks to a blend of oils that includes sunflower seed, avocado, and sweet almond. True to all of Palmer's products, this vitamin E oil contains cocoa butter to hydrate skin and lock in moisture, which also gives it a delicious chocolate-y scent.

5. Best Vitamin E Oil For Your Hair OGX Healing + Vitamin E Penetrating Oil $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have thick curls that are naturally dry, or your finer hair is experiencing damage from heat styling and coloring, the OGX Healing + Vitamin E Penetrating Oil is here to help. OGX's multi-tasking product can be used on every hair type, several different ways. You can apply a few drops to your hair daily while it's still wet to help protect it from heat damage and sun exposure, or you can use it on dry hair, from the mid-lengths to ends, to seal the cuticle and fight off frizz. And when you have more time on your hands, you can use this oil all over your head, including on your scalp, as a pre-shampoo treatment.