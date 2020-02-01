To carry everything you need without sacrificing style, you need the best wallets for a lot of credit cards. Kicking off your search, you’ll want to consider capacity, the best material for your lifestyle, and the type of closure you’ll find most comfortable for day-to-day use.

When shopping, first think about how many cards you’re hoping to carry. My picks below all hold at least 17 cards, and one holds a whopping 60 cards. You should also consider whether you’re looking to carry other essentials like cash, coins, a checkbook, or even a passport.

Next, you’ll want to think about materials. Leather, for both the wallet’s exterior and its card slots, is largely considered the best for its long-lasting durability. Leather slots can be stiff, making it difficult to pull out cards, but that difficulty is great for security and may only inconvenience you at first since leather softens over time when cared for properly. To avoid this break-in period, go for PU leather, fabric, or PVC slots; these alternatives won’t last as long, but might be easier to pull cards from right from the start. For the wallet's exterior, vegan PU (polyurethane) leather is water-repellant, easy to clean, and budget-friendly (though it won't be as long-lasting as genuine leather).

Your final decision will be between zipper or snap closure. Zippers provide extra protection, since loose cards will remain in the zip-closed wallet. With snap closure, there’s a chance cards could slip out into your bag or pocket. But for unhampered access, a snap is best.

As an added bonus, my wallets all have RFID (or radio-frequency identification) blocking technology, which prevents card readers from collecting card information right from your wallet. While the threat is unlikely, this feature might give you peace of mind.

With all this in mind, read on for the best wallets to accommodate your credit cards. My picks are arranged in order of highest to lowest credit-card capacity, so you can easily find the right one.

1. An Impressively High-Capacity Wallet That Can Hold 60 Credit Cards

7.48 inches by 3.54 inches by 0.98 inch Material: Leather exterior, PVC slots If you have a lot of cards to carry with you, this leather wallet has the highest capacity in this roundup, with an incredible 60 credit card slots. The slots are a unique feature among the wallets in this roundup since their PVC material is transparent, which makes it easier to thumb through and quickly find credit, debit, and gift cards on a regular basis. Plus, this material releases cards easily without any breaking-in period. This wallet features a zipper closure and RFID-blocking technology for a bit of extra security. It does have a side sleeve made of PVC for bills, but that sleeve can’t hold too many at once, and doesn’t leave much room for anything else, like coins or a checkbook. If what you’re truly looking to store is credit cards, this is the wallet for you. You also get to choose from 19 colors, including coffee, glitter gold, and pastel pinks, blues, and purples.

2. A Compact Accordion Wallet That Holds Over 25 Credit Cards

3.35 inches by 4.13 inches by 0.79 inch Material: Leather exterior, nylon slots For a compact yet high capacity wallet, this accordion wallet is a great option. Thanks to its smaller size, it could fit in virtually any bag or purse, and could even fit in a pocket. Despite being the smallest wallet in this roundup, it has the second highest credit card capacity with 26 slots. What’s more is this wallet isn’t just great for credit cards — it also has an easy-access snap compartment for your ID or the cards you use the most, and a compartment for a couple of bills as well as a coin pocket. This wallet zips to close and is made of genuine leather with nylon slots, so your cards will come out without any struggle. It also features RFID-blocking technology and, more uniquely, a key ring, so, you can even keep your keys with your wallet. You also have your choice of 24 colors, including teal, rose gold, and dark coffee.

3. This Sleek Leather Wallet With Thousands of Positive Reviews

7.56 inches by 4.13 inches by 1.57 inches Material: Leather This classic leather wallet holds plenty of credit cards as well as everything else you could need on a day-to-day basis. It has 21 slots for credit cards, three different bill compartments, and a snap-to-close compartment for coins. It even has a compartment that zips to close, which is great for any mobile device up to the size of an iPhone 11 Pro Max. This pick features leather card slots, which with proper care, will securely contain your credit cards and likely last as long as the rest of the wallet; just keep in mind they might be a bit stiff at first, making it hard to pull cards out. This wallet also features RFID-blocking technology for an extra layer of card security. You have your choice of either the waxed finish featured here or a natural leather with more texture, and it comes in 28 colors, including wine, champagne gold, and apricot.

4. This Vegan Travel-Friendly Clutch That Comes In Fun Designs

8.5 inches by 1.25 inches by 4.3 inches Material: PU vegan leather For $14, you can’t beat this travel-friendly wallet, which holds as many as 19 credit cards in addition to fitting your passport or checkbook. It also has the added feature of a removable wrist strap for use as a clutch, which makes this pick perfect for a night out. The three different bill slots can be great if you’re traveling internationally and dealing with multiple currencies. On top of that, there's a pen loop, so you'll always have something handy to write with. Plus, this wallet has the added benefit of fully zipping closed to contain your cards in case they fall out. Unlike my first three picks, this wallet is made of PU leather that’s waterproof, which can be an added perk for traveling when encountering the unexpected is more of the norm. Its 19 credit card slots are also made of PU leather, which won’t have that break-in period genuine leather does; just know they may not hold up to long-term wear and tear. Like all my picks, this wallet features RFID-blocking technology, and it also has an ID window and a zippered change pocket. Plus, it can fit mobile devices as large as an iPhone 8 Plus or an iPhone X. It’s also available in 37 colors, including lilac, navy gray, and gold.

5. A Best-Selling Bifold Wallet With An Impressive 4.7-Star Rating

8 inches by 4 inches by 1 inch Material: PU vegan leather For a slim-profile wallet that still has a lot of card capacity, this vegan bifold wallet might be the one for you. At just $15, this budget-friendly pick has a bit of a cult-following on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating after over 1,000 reviews. It places second in compactness to my accordion pick, but has the added benefit of being able to potentially fit your phone in one of the zippered compartments. This wallet can hold 18 credit cards and features two zippered pockets that work great for carrying change and cash. The whole wallet, including the credit card slots, is made of PU leather that’s waterproof and dust-proof. The PU slots will let you pull out cards easily but may not be quite as durable as leather. Additionally, this pick snaps to close, which isn’t as secure as my zippered options but is great for quick accessibility. Like all my picks, it features RFID-blocking technology and you have your choice of 45 colors, including green coal, pink lotus, and purple steel.