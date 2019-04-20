It doesn't matter what the weather is like outside; the best warming lubricants make hot sex possible all year round. That said, besides its most obvious feature, a good warming lubricant does more than just add slickness to your body's most sensitive areas. It can actually help enhance arousal by increasing blood flow, which adds extra tingles and sensations to even the most subtle types of play. For some, it can even help make orgasms feel more intense. Still, you don't necessarily have to be into temperature play to enjoy the benefits of warming lube, since many of the leading picks aren't actually that warm to the touch.

There are, however, some downsides to using a warming lube. Many popular options are formulated with glycerin, which can wreak havoc on sensitive skin. Others note that they can be too much of a good thing, adding more stimulation than is needed. Always check the ingredients list before using any type of sexual health product, but especially a warming lubricant; the best pick for you (and your partner) should combine the right ingredients with the right level of stimulation to ensure that everyone is comfortable.

If you're craving new sensations between the sheets, the warming lubes featured in this round-up can help you bring the heat back into your bedroom — even when you're just playing solo.

1. The Best Overall Warming Lubricant SVAKOM Warming Personal Lubricant $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a pick that covers all your bases, SVAKOM warming personal lubricant is one of the most versatile and highly-reviewed options. Its water-based formula is long-lasting, but easy to rinse off for a mess-free experience. It's also compatible with toys and latex condoms, and comes in a leak-resistant bottle that's easy to dispense in the heat of the moment. Finally, speaking of heat, this pick features a warming agent that adds a "touch of heat" without being too overpowering for sensitive areas. Reviewers love it because it's non-sticky, offers a comfortable glide, and is safe for especially sensitive skin. "I feel like I'm allergic to everything," one reviewer says, "but I wasn't allergic to this!"

2. The Best Bang For Your Buck K-Y Warming Jelly Lubricant (Pack of 2) $18 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to warming lubes, this option from KY may not be the hottest, but it's definitely the best value. For $18, you get two 5-ounce tubes of warming, lubricating jelly that improves glide and increases blood-flow. That said, since this lube is thicker than most, some reviewers say it does have a tendency to leave behind a mess if you're not careful. Another thing to keep in mind is that it's only compatible with latex condoms.

3. The Best Lube For Optimal Glide Ocean Sensuals Stimulating Gel with Primrose Oil $18 Amazon See On Amazon Finding a lube that offers a high-quality glide is important, since it can make penetration easier and more comfortably. With warming lubes, glide is often a lower priority — but this stimulating gel from Ocean Sensuals is ideal for those who need or prefer a wetter, more slippery feel. This water-based pick offers both cooling and warming sensations, but it's also blended to mimic the natural mucus in the cervix. "After struggling with vaginal dryness after menopause, I was happy to find a product that not only took care if that, but also enhanced the pleasure of making love," one reviewer says.

4. For The Most Intense Level Of Heat Wicked Sensual Care Wicked Ultra Heat Silicone Lubricant $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you want more heat, Wicked Sensual delivers in the form of a silicone-based lube. Gentle on skin and formulated with vegan-friendly ingredients, it's definitely one of the most intense warming lubricants on the market. Reviewers say the sensations last "the whole session" and a little goes a long way, so you won't have to stop to reapply. Buyers are also fond of the bottle, since it's leak-resistant and can lock closed to prevent messes in between use.

5. The Best Pick For Sensitive Skin ZEMALIA Water-Based Warming Lubricant $11 Amazon See On Amazon Warming lube and sensitive skin might seem like two things you absolutely never want to mix, but buyers say that ZEMALIA lubricant is surprisingly great for both. This water-based formula mimics the body's natural lubrication using odorless ingredients that are carefully selected to preserve the pH of the vagina. That said, since it's specifically crafted for sensitive skin, it's definitely not the most intense warming lube out there; reviewers also say that it can have a more watery consistency in comparison to other options.