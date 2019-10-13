These ankle boots from Sorel are certainly an investment, but despite that, more than 200 Amazon reviewers still give these shoes a 4.5-star rating largely because of the ultra-comfortable cushioned footbed. What's best is that this pick is made from a waterproof (yet soft) leather, so these boots will hold up in even the nastiest of weather. The rubber sole has excellent traction, and luckily, even with that, the shoes aren’t super clunky, according to reviewers. The low heel is easy to wear, and they’re actually really easy to get on and off your feet. Choose from more than 10 colors ranging from a matte black to a wine and black combo.

What Amazon reviewers are saying: "These were so comfortable that I didn’t have to change out of them until I got home [...] Last I checked I had logged over 10,000 steps. They slip on and off easily, they were true to size, and there is room in the toe box - so no constricted feeling or numb toes. The rubber sole of the shoe is grippy and shock absorbing... they will be great for winter. The best part was that when I woke up this morning and got out of bed..... no sore feet!!"

Sizes: 5-12, including half sizes

