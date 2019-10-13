The 6 Most Comfortable Ankle Boots For Walking
Just because ankle boots are super cute doesn’t mean they can’t also be comfy. And the most comfortable ankle boots for walking allow your feet to be happy regardless of how far you’re going. When it comes to picking out the comfiest ankle boots, think about these features:
- Cushioning: Shoes with cushioning are a good choice for most people as it helps to make each step much comfier so you can log some serious mileage without foot pain.
- Traction: Traction helps to prevent slipping and falling when walking anywhere, but are especially important when you're outdoors (and in wet weather).
- Lightweight: Let’s be real, thick, clunky, and heavy boots are not going to be the easiest to walk in. Instead, look for lightweight options that will be much comfier mile after mile. Bonus points if the shoe is also super breathable, which will help to keep your feet nice and cool.
- Heel height: Many ankle boots feature heels. And while the super-tall heels can be cute, they can also become painful after some walking. While those who are naturally comfortable in heels and those with high arches might enjoy a slight heel, most of these picks have no heel or relatively low heels.
With all of that in mind, here are six of the most comfortable ankle boots, that, yes, are made for walking.
1. The Overall Most Comfortable Ankle Boots For Walking
These ankle boots from Clarks are the definition of comfort. They’re designed with soft cushioning, so they’re easy to walk in all day long. The lightweight shoes feature a very low heel, and come in an amazing size range, including wides and narrows, so you can find the perfect fit. They're super lightweight and reviewers say that the traction is pretty good (but not the best out of all of the picks here, so if that is a priority, this may not be the right option for you). The suede finish is lovely, and you can choose from five basic color options that will match any outfit.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I love these boots- and have ordered 3 pairs over last year for work. This is such a stylish and comfortable bootie. I can walk in these all day (as I do at work)- and my feet never hurt. 2 pairs are over a year old- and are holding together very well- with little signs of wear or tear."
- Sizes: 5-12, including half, narrow, and wide sizes
2. A Budget-Friendly Pair of Comfortable Ankle Boots
This pick from TOETOS is a nice pair of classic ankle boots with a simply unbeatable price tag. Made of soft suede, these shoes feature a cushioned insole for comfort and a short heel that is easy to walk in. Reviewers rave that these ankle boots have a good, nonslip bottom and are lightweight, too. These shoes come in more than 20 colors and finishes to match your personal aesthetic, and heck, for that price, it might be worthwhile to invest in a couple of pairs.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I love this shoes. The heel is perfect for those days you want to look casual, with style but not getting tired. The material is really good, and they are very comfortable to walk with. Plus, the price is awesome!"
- Sizes: 5-12, including half sizes
3. A Comfortable Pair Of Combat Boots
These combat ankle boots from DailyShoes have a slip-resistant rubber sole, which provides quality traction. The patent leather boots may not be the most breathable, but they do have a padded collar to make the part around your ankle nice and comfy. While these aren’t the most cushioned pick on this list, many reviewers say that they can wear these shoes for long periods of time without problems. The boots also feature decorative stitching at the toe and diamond quilted stitching on the sides, along with a super convenient zipper pouch for holding cash, credit cards, and other small stuff. Choose from a ton of different color options, from your basic black to a brighter red, pink, or blue.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I'm obsessed with these ankle boots! I'm a size 7.5 (which is what I ordered) and these fit perfectly! I love them. I wear them all day and not once I've had any issues. No blisters either! If you live in a big City like me (Chicago), they're GREAT for walking."
- Sizes: 5-13, including a half sizes
4. A Pair Of Comfortable Ankle Boots With A Heel
If you’re looking for heeled ankle boots that combine comfort and style, this suede pick from Dr. Scholl’s should be added to your shopping cart immediately. The heel on these boots measures just over 2 inches, so it’s not too high, while the memory foam insole makes the boots extra comfortable to wear. And the tassel detail on the laces gives plenty of flair. The rubber outsole features added traction (aka no slipping for you) and the shoe is pretty lightweight overall.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "These shoes were sent here by some angelic force who cares only for the comfort and style of your feet. […] If they came in other styles I would throw all my other shoes away. Anyways, I love these shoes. They’re soooo comfy. Little beds for my feet. Buy the shoes, you won’t regret it."
- Sizes: 5-11, including half and wide sizes
5. A Budget-Friendly Pair of Rain Boots
With more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, these rain ankle boots from Asgard are not only a fan favorite, they also come at an amazing price. The lightweight shoes are made from rubber (read: they are waterproof), and have great traction to prevent slipping. The roomy toe area is comfortable to wear, while the molded insole provides extra comfort, too. The elastic on the sides and pull-tag at the heel makes for easy slip on and off. Choose from a range of colors, including a fun bright yellow.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "I bought these boots for a trip to Paris in February. I wanted something versatile that I could wear with everything but waterproof just in case it rained. Overall these boots were a great choice! They went with everything and most importantly, were very comfortable. I walked all day in them for 4 days straight with no issues."
- Sizes: 4.5-12, including half sizes
6. A Comfortable Pair Of Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots
These ankle boots from Sorel are certainly an investment, but despite that, more than 200 Amazon reviewers still give these shoes a 4.5-star rating largely because of the ultra-comfortable cushioned footbed. What's best is that this pick is made from a waterproof (yet soft) leather, so these boots will hold up in even the nastiest of weather. The rubber sole has excellent traction, and luckily, even with that, the shoes aren’t super clunky, according to reviewers. The low heel is easy to wear, and they’re actually really easy to get on and off your feet. Choose from more than 10 colors ranging from a matte black to a wine and black combo.
What Amazon reviewers are saying: "These were so comfortable that I didn’t have to change out of them until I got home [...] Last I checked I had logged over 10,000 steps. They slip on and off easily, they were true to size, and there is room in the toe box - so no constricted feeling or numb toes. The rubber sole of the shoe is grippy and shock absorbing... they will be great for winter. The best part was that when I woke up this morning and got out of bed..... no sore feet!!"
- Sizes: 5-12, including half sizes
