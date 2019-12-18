When you have wide feet, finding a comfy shoe can involve a lot of trial and error. That's never more true than it is with high heels, which tend to feel uncomfortable even if you have the perfect fit. So when shopping for the most comfortable heels for wide feet there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

First and foremost, always look for brands that carry wide sizes — they usually have the roomiest insoles. But if you find a great pair of pumps that don't come in a wide size, all is not lost! In this case, comb the reviews (I have you covered here), as reviewers will be the first to tell you if these shoes actually accommodate wider feet. Just be sure to check that the insoles are comfy, yet give your feet enough space.

You also want to check out the toe box and upper shell on your shoes. Heels that feature cutouts, open sides, and flexible fabrics are a great choice because they give your feet room to expand throughout the day. Rounded-toe heels are also a good pick to keep your toes from feeling pinched.

Not sure which heels to go with? Here's a roundup of some of the comfiest heels for wide feet — tried, tested, and stamped with a seal of approval.

1. Most Comfortable Wide-Width Pump: Clarks Women's Adriel Viola Dress Pump Clarks Women's Adriel Viola Dress Pump $52 | Amazon See On Amazon For a basic everyday heel that's also super comfy, this one hits all the right marks. It features a synthetic sole that offers extra cushioning without taking up too much space, and the real leather upper gently stretches to accommodate your feet. It also features a rounded toe and wide toe box, and the best part? These pumps come in sizes made just for wide feet. Reviewers insist these are the best possible heels for all-day wear. You can get them in one of six color options, including a navy leather pair or a dusty rose. What reviewers with wide feet say: "Perfect pump for me. I love Clarks shoes and this is a winner. I don't normally wear such a high heel but this shoe is so easy to wear and comfortable. I have a pretty wide foot and love that they make a true wide width. The heel doesn't slip and with the very slight platform my foot feels supported." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5-12 (regular and wide width)

2. Most Comfortable Low-Heel Pump: Naturalizer Women's Banks Pump Naturalizer Women's Banks Pump $98 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer something a bit closer to the ground, this strappy low heel option is an absolute must. For one, it comes in wide sizes, so you already know it's made just for your feet. The insole features just the right amount of cushion to keep you comfortable throughout the day, and the slingback strap is completely adjustable. These heels even feature an open side for even more wiggle room. Amazon reviewers rave about how well-made these shoes are. They're available in more than 10 colors from fun silver to classic black. What reviewers with wide feet say: "These shoes are comfortable, great for walking, and look beautiful! I love them! I’m on my feet a lot at work and have to look professional. These are perfect. Totally recommend!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 4-12 (narrow, regular, and wide width)

3. Most Comfortable Heeled Bootie: Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These adorable booties look great with any outfit, and they come in wide sizes so your feet won't feel cramped. These feature a "cool fit" memory foam insole, which molds to the bottoms of your feet while still allowing for airflow. They also have a slightly rounded toe and a 12-inch opening at the ankle (this is the measure of the circumference), so you have plenty of room to move around when wearing these booties around town. Choose from brown or black faux leather. What reviewers with wide feet say: "Love these booties! Plenty wide for my wide feet and they actually seem to hide bunions. So often real leather will stretch and conform to the shape of your foot. For me that means a bump sticking out on the side of my foot, just below my big toe. These boots stayed true to their original shape." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 6-11 (regular and wide width)

4. Most Comfortable Peep-Toe Heel: Clark's Women's Deva Heidi Shoe Clark's Women's Deva Heidi Shoe $43 | Amazon See On Amazon These peep-toe heels may not come in wide sizes, but tons of reviewers with wide feet still swear by them. For one, they feature a soft leather upper that stretches as your feet naturally swell. They also have several cutouts to allow for airflow, and the cushioned insert keeps your foot in place without squeezing or pinching. Plus, the wide toe opening gives your feet plenty of room. Choose between black, navy, or tan. What reviewers with wide feet say: "I’m already a fan of Clark’s. I own about three pairs and I can say the quality and fit is reliable. I’m a size 9-9.5 with a wide foot. I was worried these would be too narrow but they aren’t. The heel is the perfect length for a little height but still comfortable." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5-11

5. Most Comfortable Sandal: Naturalizer Women's Taimi Dress Sandal Naturalizer Women's Taimi Dress Sandal $78.95 | Amazon See On Amazon These dress sandals are the perfect addition to any sleek dress or pantsuit. They come in sizes just for wide feet, and they also feature tons of cutouts to allow for plenty of airflow. They're made of a soft, flexible sole that's comfy, yet not overly padded. And the best part? You can adjust the back strap to find the perfect fit without pinching your skin. They're available in pale pink, silver, and Champagne. What reviewers with wide feet say: "These are very attractive shoes. [T]hey fit and have a nice non-skid sole. Very pretty color. I have a hard time finding comfortable shoes that are pretty, so this was a winner." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 4-12 (narrow, regular, and wide widths)