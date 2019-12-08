Bustle

The 6 Most Comfortable Strapless Bras

By Scarlett James
When it comes to tracking down a comfortable strapless bra that will stay in place, it's tough out there. Basically, it comes down to both the design and how well it fits your body. These are the details that deserve your attention:

  1. Size. One of the most common bra sizing mistakes is a too-large band with a too-small cup. Carry that over to strapless bras and it's no wonder they have a reputation for heading south: There's too much length in the band to stay up. If you're spotting things like cup spillage or other signs that you bra isn't a perfect fit, consider trying on bras that are one band size down from what you usually wear and one cup size larger.
  2. A sturdy band. Since this is where most of the action happens, a good bra band is indispensable. If your bands have a habit of rolling, look for supportive boning along the sides. Or, consider a longline bra which extends down your ribcage. If you can't stand feeling confined, you might prefer something less structured — and there are a few good options on our list to support that, too.
  3. Silicone elastic. Silicone elastic creates friction between your skin and the bra band — don't worry, you can't feel it — to provide extra grip that will help keep it in place. Some bras even have it lining the cups for extra security.
  4. (Maybe) An underwire. If you're looking for more support, an underwire is worth considering. The underlying mechanism comes from centering and shifting the weight of your tissue so it's a more secure fit. Science!

