When it comes to tracking down a comfortable strapless bra that will stay in place, it's tough out there. Basically, it comes down to both the design and how well it fits your body. These are the details that deserve your attention:
- Size. One of the most common bra sizing mistakes is a too-large band with a too-small cup. Carry that over to strapless bras and it's no wonder they have a reputation for heading south: There's too much length in the band to stay up. If you're spotting things like cup spillage or other signs that you bra isn't a perfect fit, consider trying on bras that are one band size down from what you usually wear and one cup size larger.
- A sturdy band. Since this is where most of the action happens, a good bra band is indispensable. If your bands have a habit of rolling, look for supportive boning along the sides. Or, consider a longline bra which extends down your ribcage. If you can't stand feeling confined, you might prefer something less structured — and there are a few good options on our list to support that, too.
- Silicone elastic. Silicone elastic creates friction between your skin and the bra band — don't worry, you can't feel it — to provide extra grip that will help keep it in place. Some bras even have it lining the cups for extra security.
- (Maybe) An underwire. If you're looking for more support, an underwire is worth considering. The underlying mechanism comes from centering and shifting the weight of your tissue so it's a more secure fit. Science!
This comfortable wire-free strapless bra is made from a nylon, microfiber, and Spandex blend that's soft and stretchy. It has a wide, thick band with six heavy-duty hooks and eyes in the back (two to three times as many as conventional bras) for an extra-supportive fit, but the soft fabric and lack of structure means you won't feel corseted. Reviewers rave that it's shockingly comfortable, with one calling it "the most comfortable strapless I have ever tried on." However, the extra stretchy fit best works for B, C, and D cups.
Combining the support of an underwire with the soft-and-stretchy comfort of a bandeau, this seamless underwire bandeau by Rhonda Shear doesn't have any hooks or eyes to contend with so it's easy to put on while offering support that won't limit your movement. Center-front ruching helps avoid the "uniboob" silhouette that's common with bandeaus while a nylon-Spandex fabric blend provides moisture-wicking stretch for breathable comfort all day long. One reviewer wrote: "I'm still in shock that this strapless bra provides as much support as it does. I'm a 38DD and I had almost given up on finding a strapless solution that would work for me. Even better, it's actually comfortable!"
Since fit is key, you need to actually find your perfect size. And this strapless bra with more than 1,000 five-star reviews from Wacoal offers one of the widest cup and band size combinations of any brand out there. This convertible bra is available in band measurements from 30 to 44 and cup sizes A to I. Hidden boning in the back and sides offer extra support and keep the band from rolling. The foam cups are contoured to offer extra support, and they stretch. The bottom of the band is also padded for even more comfortable wear. Choose from four neutral shades.
If you want a strapless bra that can accommodate deeper necklines, DELMIRA packed a ton of innovation into the strapless plunge bra that gives support without an underwire. Medical-grade silicone lines the bottom front of the band to prevent shifting, and additional latex webbing on the wings enhances its anti-slip grip from all directions. Specialized L-shaped molding inside the cups provide a light push-up effect, while a plastic panel replaces traditional underwires. In addition to offering a wide neutral palette to suit a variety of skin tones, it also comes in pink, peach, and rose.
Hate underwires? Looking to skip molded cups? This OLLIE ARNES strapless bandeau bra has you covered. The simple, seamless design in a nylon and Spandex blend has the same four-way stretch as your favorite pair of compression leggings for breathable, moisture-wicking comfort, and mobility. The best part? They're sold in colorful multipacks of four for less than $20 so you can easily stock up. However, these are not the most supportive pick. "I really liked, very comfortable, it stays in place. Cannot beat the price," one customer wrote.
If your outfit requires a more inventive solution or you would just like to avoid anything on your ribcage — a self-adhesive bra is the way to go, and this one is surprisingly practical. It offers more shape and support than traditional adhesive nipple covers thanks to a teardrop design that you first apply as two separate cups and then fasten in the middle. It's also washable and reusable. The breathable cups are available in sizes A to D and with a 4.4-star rating, reviewers have made it one of the most-loved silicone bras on Amazon. However, it's not as supportive as some of the other picks. "The cups fit perfectly to size and gave a nice shape and silhouette under the dress. It was a very warm wedding day, and these stayed on securely all day, throughout the heat and sweat and dancing, never moving or coming off. The fact that they can be washed and worn again made these an even more valuable find!" one customer wrote.
