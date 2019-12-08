If your outfit requires a more inventive solution or you would just like to avoid anything on your ribcage — a self-adhesive bra is the way to go, and this one is surprisingly practical. It offers more shape and support than traditional adhesive nipple covers thanks to a teardrop design that you first apply as two separate cups and then fasten in the middle. It's also washable and reusable. The breathable cups are available in sizes A to D and with a 4.4-star rating, reviewers have made it one of the most-loved silicone bras on Amazon. However, it's not as supportive as some of the other picks. "The cups fit perfectly to size and gave a nice shape and silhouette under the dress. It was a very warm wedding day, and these stayed on securely all day, throughout the heat and sweat and dancing, never moving or coming off. The fact that they can be washed and worn again made these an even more valuable find!" one customer wrote.

Available Sizes: A - D

