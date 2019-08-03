While wedge sandals are adorable and can work with just about any outfit, they aren't always comfortable. With height, tough soles, and straps that pinch, they can be downright painful. Luckily, there are way better options. The most comfortable wedges actually protect your feet without compromising on style.

There are so many options for wedges out there, but one thing is key: Can you wear them all day without wanting to toss them in the trash? When choosing shoes, you'll want to look for wedges with flexible soles that bend as your foot does. You'll also want to check out what the upper fabric is made from. Fabrics that are soft, breathable, and allow for slight swelling as you walk add to the comfort factor.

Another thing to keep in mind is your personal style. While the right pair of wedge sandals can amp up an outfit, there are also tons of wedge booties and pumps that look amazing with jeans or a skirt. And the best part? They can be extremely comfortable, too.

And, as with any shoe purchase, think about your preferred heel height. Because taller shoes put more stress on your feet, they tend to be less comfortable. Consider this as you shop.

Bottom line: The perfect wedge shoes don't have to leave behind marks and blisters every time you wear them. Here's a roundup of some of the most comfortable (and stylish) options out there. Your feet will thank you.

1. These Wedge Booties Made From Buttery Soft Suede Seraih Women's Platform Wedge Sneakers $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with extremely soft suede, these wedge booties are just as comfy as they look. The entire upper fabric is constructed of a luxe faux leather suede that allows for a little give as your feet naturally swell throughout the day. The rubber outer sole bends with your foot as you move for extra comfort. Plus, these wedges easily slip on and can be worn everywhere from work to running errands. These come in 12 different color options, so you can find the perfect one for you.

2. A Strappy Wedge With A Low Heel MVE Women's Open Toe Strappy Wedge $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something with a little less height, this low-heeled wedge sandal is the perfect fit. The sole measures just under 3 inches so it'll still give you a little lift, and the soft cork insole offers some flexibility. Plus, the upper fabric is made from 100 percent vegan leather that gets softer as you wear it. With an easy slip-on style, these sandals are comfortable enough to wear all day, every day. This stylish pair of wedges comes in nine different patterns and colors, ranging from metallic silver to a faux snakeskin print.

3. A Gladiator-Style Wedge With A Flexible Sole Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Esque Wedge Sandal $30 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason why Dr. Scholl's is a brand known for comfort, and it has a lot to do with the soles of these gladiator-style wedge sandals. Reviewers agree, insisting these shoes feel like walking on "air cushioned tennis balls." The key is in the insole — it's contoured to cradle your foot as you walk and to stave off bumps and blisters. Plus, the fabric upper features a buckle you can adjust to fit your foot perfectly. This style comes in four colors, including the blue-gray pictured above, black, and two neutral browns.

4. These Stretchy Canvas Wedges With Room To Breathe Blowfish Women's Balla Wedge Sandal $35 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 1,000 positive Amazon reviews, these canvas wedges have won over plenty of reviewers. The insole is constructed of extremely soft fabric so your feet feel like they're held up by a cloud as you walk. The upper is made from textured fabric that stretches as you move, and the crisscross buckles are adjustable. Plus, reviewers mention that they barely notice the wedge lift because these shoes are so comfortable. These wedges also come in 25 different versatile colors and shades for you to choose from.

5. A Thong Wedge With A Memory Foam Footbed Skechers Women's Beverlee Wedge Sandal $33 | Amazon See On Amazon These thong sandal wedges are so comfortable you won't want to take them off. The upper is constructed of a soft mesh that allows for maximum airflow, and there's a thick layer of memory foam on the footbed. Reviewers insist that their feet literally sink into the foam as they walk. Plus, with a low platform and 3-inch heel, you can wear these wedges all day without an ounce of discomfort.