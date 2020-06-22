The 63 Best Pieces Of Clothing & Luggage On Sale For Up To 80% Off On Amazon Today

A few days into Amazon's aptly named The Big Style Sale and there are even more great deals live (hello $5 crop tops and $8 leggings). Shoppers can snag heavily discounted clothes, shoes, jewelry, and accessories from Amazon's fan-favorite private labels (like Core10 and Goodthreads), as well as popular designer labels (see: Theory, Puma, Kate Spade). Select pieces from The Shop x Shopbop will be on sale, too.

To help you find the best deals and biggest savings, Bustle editors will be updating this page around the clock with the best and latest deals, so be sure to keep checking back. Happy shopping!

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

60% Off This Classic Wardrobe Staple Goodthreads Lightweight Poplin Long-Sleeve Button-Front Tunic Shirt $30 $11.59 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many basic button-down shirts: After all, they can be dressed up or down, go with practically everything, and will likely never go out of style. So stock up on these tunics from Goodthreads while the price is unbelievably low (just over $6 each!). Choose from 14 colors and prints, including several chic striped variations. Available sizes: XS-XXL

37% Off A 2-Pack Of T-Shirts Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Crew-Neck T-Shirts $18.98 $12.03 | Amazon See On Amazon Classic cotton tees are great item to stock up on — especially they're just $12 for two. Black and gray are great wear-with-all tops, but you can also snag packs of bright color and prints too.

47% Off Of These Basic High-Waisted Leggings Amazon Essentials Capri Legging $18 $9.50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been waiting to stock up on your basic leggings, now is the time. This high-waisted pair is now less than $10, and has a reflective logo that makes running at night a little bit safer. Available in two colors.

46% Off A Pair Of Platform Sandals Franco Sarto Women's FAE Wedge Sandal $99 $53.46 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in navy, black, white, as well as leopard print and snakeskin, these cute sandals come in lots of variations. With leather up top and a comfy cork midsole, this is one pair of shoes you'll actually want to put on. Available sizes: 5 - 11

47% Off This Chic Cold Shoulder Dress find. Rib Jersey Form Fitting Off-Shoulder Midi Dress $25.55 $15.59 | Amazon See on Amazon Form-fitting yet surprisingly comfortable, this off-the-shoulder dress can be dressed down with sneakers, like in the picture, or dressed up with statement earrings and heels. Get it in black or green. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

34% Off These Super Comfy Pants Daily Ritual Women's Stretch Woven Twill Cuffed Pant $35.12 $23 | Amazon See On Amazon With tons of stretch and an elastic waist, these drawstring pants are oh-so comfortable but still look polished. Choose from five colors from black to clay to moss green. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

34% Off These Aviator Sunglasses With UV Protection Stylle Classic Aviator Pilot Flat Lens Sunglasses $9.99 $6.61 | Amazon See On Amazon Durable metal aviator sunglasses are an instant classic, and these come in dozens of colorways from old-school to modern. With UV400 protection, you're shielded from almost 100% of damaging rays.

46% Off Of These Hammered Hoop Earrings Lucky Brand Big Hammered Hoop Earrings $25 $13.50 | Amazon See On Amazon These silver hoop earrings give you a cool, new twist on a classic accessory. The hammered detail catches the light beautifully, and these earrings look just a cool dressed up as they do dressed down.

35% Off A Calvin Klein Sports Bra Calvin Klein Women's Carousel Logo Bralette $16.99 $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Stylish enough to wear as a top and so comfortable you can wear it all day long, this bra is a summer-time must-have. And for $11, it's a steal. Small - X-Large

20% Off A 3-Pack Of Underwear Iris & Lilly Women's Cotton Rib Panty (3-Pack) $11.63 $9.29 | Amazon See On Amazon With their early 00's vibes and their incredible under-$10 price tag, this 3-pack of string bikinis are a must-have. Available in olive and plum.

50% Off This Five-Pack Of Calvin Klein Underwear Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty (5-Pack) $49 $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This five-piece cotton bikini underwear set has a discreet elastic logo waistband and comes in 12 different color combinations. The full-coverage bottom doesn't ride up and has a wide gusset for comfort. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

50% Off This Have-It-For-Life Leather Tote Frye and Co Handbags Anise Tote $198 $99 | Amazon See On Amazon This perforated leather tote comes in three rich shades and is fully lined in matching cotton fabric that features a single roomy interior compartment that includes two small slip pockets and a discreet zippered panel. With two top handles plus a removable shoulder strap, it's equal parts work bag and weekender.

77% Off This Delicate Watch And Bracelet Set Anne Klein Women's Bangle Watch And Crystal Bracelet Set $175 $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This jewelry gift set includes a minimalist watch with Japanese quartz movement and a trio of ultra-classic bracelets. Choose from three different hues for custom coordinated looks from clean to edgy.

82% Off This Norma Kamali Dress Norma Kamali Women's Long Sleeve Shirred Dress $145 $25.87 | Amazon See On Amazon Dress it up, dress it down, wear it all year long — you can get so much use out of this Norma Kamali dress, and right now it's only $24. Don't love the purple? It also comes in yellow, green, or black — but sale prices vary. Available sizes: 32-42

49% Off This Two-Piece Luggage Set From An Iconic Brand Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Deep Blue, 2-Piece Set $262.49 $135 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on essential luggage for your next getaway with this high-quality hardside pair of suitcases in shatter-resistant polycarbonate featuring spinner wheels and built-in TSA locks. The 20-inch carry-on meets overhead bin size requirements for most U.S. domestic flights and the larger 24-inch suitcase has you set for up to a week of adventure. This pair comes in deep blue, black, and grey metallics that will stand out in baggage claim. Available options: 6

35% Off This Stylish Cropped Yoga Tee Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Soft Pima Cotton Stretch Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt $19 $12 | Amazon See On Amazon A crop top with a (literal) twist upgrades your go-to gym tee in high-quality Pima cotton with super-soft modal. It's fitted – so you can practice your inversions without fear – and not so short that it will ride up in the middle of an overhead press. The style is equally cute with high-rise jeans outside the locker room and comes in ten colors so you're guaranteed a perfect wardrobe match. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

30% Off This Carry-On Friendly Hydrating Skincare Set Belei Daily Hydrating Duo Kit $55 $38.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Apply a coupon to get 30% off this paraben-free skincare set with a silky hydrating lotion featuring hyaluronic acid. The matching serum is a dupe for a famously expensive brand, with antioxidants vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid to boost your natural glow.

35% Off This Five-Piece Set Of Sparkly Stud Earrings Wssxc Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) $16.99 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many classic stud earrings, and this multi-piece set comes in carat sizes ranging from dainty to dazzler. The hypoallergenic posts are made from nickel-free, lead-free stainless steel, and the crystals themselves are cut from higher-grade AAA cubic zirconia.

50% Off These Essential Leggings Core 10 High Waist Leggings $24.83 $12.40 | Amazon See On Amazon The perfect black workout legging passes the squat test in an all-season moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch that's soft enough for everyday wear, too. This one has a high waist with a shorter inseam that hits most people just above the ankle. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

50% Off This Canvas And Suede Travel Tote Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Tote Bag $90 $45.34 | Amazon See On Amazon This ruggedly stylish canvas and leather travel tote also makes a great everyday bag, with thoughtful features like an LED light on the interior key clip and three inner pockets. The shoulder straps are slash-resistant and the top zipper latches shut for added security on the go.

25% Off A Calvin Klein Longline Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles V Neck Bralette $40 $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Invisible under clothing and so comfortable you'll forget you have it on — this bralette is the next best thing to not wearing one at all. X-Small - 2X

50% Off This Chic, Cut-Out Sports Bra Core 10 Cut-Out Sports Bra $34 $17 | Amazon See On Amazon A chic, cut-out sports bra is perfect for those who prefer to wear these pieces on their own when they work out. This one boasts a high-neck for added support, as well sleek cutout for ventilation and flare. Available in three colors.

44% Off This Gorgeous Marble Luggage American Tourister Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Pieces) $249.99 $139.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These ridiculously pretty suitcases come in two marble tones plus a selection of colors and prints that are easy to spot at baggage claim. They have a hard clamshell design for efficient use of space, four gliding spinner wheels, and a push-button handle. Available options: 5

50% Off Of These Two-Toned Leggings Core 10 Ballerina Yoga Legging $45 $22.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your basic workout gear a new twist with these trendy two-toned leggings. They're sweat-wicking, and offer up an adorable ruched detail on the bottom for an added bit of style. Get it in four colors.

33% Off These Chic AF Crystal Climber Earrings Elensan 7 Crystal Ear Climber $19.99 $13.49 | Amazon See On Amazon These sparkly ear climbers are the subtle glam accent with an edge that you've been searching for. The trendy style doesn't skimp on materials, either, with crystal-clear AAA-grade cubic zirconia and hypoallergenic rhodium-plated sterling silver posts.

48% Off This Spinner Luggage Set Samsonite Softside Expandable Luggage (2-Pieces) $239.99 $124.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your old suitcases with this softside luggage set in three colors featuring a steel wire frame for lightweight structure, with padded side handles and spinner wheels so you glide through security. It comes with a 20-inch carry-on and a 25-inch checked bag that will see you through long and short trips alike.

58% Off This Luxe-Looking Watch Michael Kors Ritz Stainless Steel Watch $250 $87.49 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek stainless steel boyfriend watch features high-end details like a crystal-studded three-hand analog display, a date window, and quartz movement. It's water-resistant to 50 meters and comes in 20 gorgeous colorways.

40% Off This High-Quality Hardside Carry-On With Spinner Wheels Samsonite Hardside Expandable Carry-On $169.99 $101.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This hardside carry-on comes in six crack-resistant shades with an internal divider for an efficient use of space. It features recessed TSA combination locks and four, 360 degree spinner wheels for easy handling.

39% Off This Classic Sports Watch From A Heritage Brand Timex Women's Weekender 31mm Watch $55 $33.34 | Amazon See On Amazon The Timex Weekender watch features an adjustable strap in quick-drying nylon that you can swap out for different different looks. The Indigo light-up face will survive a dunk in water up to 30 meters and is covered by scratch-resistant mineral glass.

60% Off The Wedge Sandal With A Sneaker's Sole Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal $50 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great pair of comfortable sandals to consider, these have memory foam footbeds for added comfort, while their strappy look gives them a slightly Dad-chic vibe that's all the rage right now. Available sizes: 5 – 11

35% Off This Ultra-Soft Midi Dress Daily Ritual Women's Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $30 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This snuggly midi dress is made from a thick brushed knit that basically feels like a fully-body version of your softest sweater, and comes in six cozy marled colors. It has a mid-calf hemline with slits on either side that won't trip you up, and you can knot the front for a downtown-cool look. The shoulders feature a subtle wrap detail and pinch-pleat accent for an up-leveled basic you'll live in. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

54% Off These Boho Chic Espadrilles Lucky Brand Women's Garston Wedge Sandal $79 $36 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of summery espadrilles with a barely-there wedge is infinitely walkable on vacation or staycation. They're lined in comfy memory foam and have shock-absorbing rubber sole, with leather straps that just get softer with time. Choose from 13 wearable colors including a party-ready silver and sunny yellow. Available sizes: 5 – 12

53% Off These Summery Denim Capris Silver Jeans Co. Women's Suki Curvy Fit Mid Rise Capri $73 $35 | Amazon See On Amazon These denim capris are expertly tailored to prevent that oh-so-common gapping at the waistband. They have a comfortable mid rise and a scant one percent of spandex mixed in with their cotton for a stiffer-feeling fabric that hits closer to raw denim in three classic washes. Available sizes: 24W x 22.5L – 36W X 22.5L

35% Off This Versatile Wrinkle-Free Dress Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer called this V-neck dress "a wardrobe staple," while another fan commented that the quality was on par with at least two more expensive brands. Shoppers love the versatile high-low silhouette that skims without clinging and is equally worthy of work days or date nights. The floaty rayon jersey belts like a dream, comes in seven rich shades, and washes up wrinkle-free. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

35% Off A Two-Pack Of The Softest Tees MERAKI Women's Standard Crew Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $22 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Cotton and modal whisked together make one of the best mid-weight T-shirts around — read: not see-through — and shoppers reported that these don't discolor even after a full season of heavy use. With a fitted crew neck and not-too-boxy cut, they look sharp from the office to the gym. Stock up on this basic in black, navy, or white. Available sizes: XS – 18

35% Off A Set Of Minimalist Layering Tanks MERAKI Women's Standard Sleeveless (2-Pack) $20 $13 | Amazon See On Amazon A great complement to the quality tees above, these well-built scoopneck tank tops in matching black, white, or navy are lightweight and layerable in a tagless design so they're super-comfy. With high-quality stitching in smooth cotton-modal, they look upscale underneath a blazer and the shoulders are wide enough to cover bra straps (if you wear one) on casual days. Available sizes: XS – 18

35% Off This Ultra-Modern Tee Daily Ritual Women's Slouchy Pullover Top $25 $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This flowy, boxy top nets a 4.5 star rating from Amazon shoppers who love its chic yet relaxed style. A high neckline contrasts the casual dolman sleeves for a versatile piece you could just as easily wear over leggings or tuck into a pencil skirt. It comes in seven colors for work and play. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

35% Off These Uber Comfortable Bike Shorts CARE OF by PUMA Women's Cycling Shorts $25 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon partnered with PUMA to bring you these bike shorts built for comfort with cycle-ready details. They're made from a moisture-wicking polyester/elastane blend in classic black or nautical navy that's woven for softness and breathability (no shiny bike short syndrome here), and the wide comfy waistband has a small hidden pocket for keys and cards. Available sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large

35% Off These Scallop-Trimmed Leggings Core 10 Women's High Waist Yoga Scallop Mesh Legging with Pockets $29 $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These pretty leggings have subtle details like scalloped trim on the pockets and ankle mesh insets. The performance fabric is moisture-wicking with four-way stretch and comes in three muted tones plus a gorgeous mineral pattern. With a high-rise compression waistband and 26-inch inseam, they're versatile enough for almost any workout. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

35% Off These Light-As-Air Running Shoes Adidas Women's Cloudfoam QT Racer Running Shoe $65 $44.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Adidas running shoe has a foam insole that's engineered to be lightweight and supportive whether you're logging miles on the treadmill or on the go. The mesh textile upper comes in dozens of colors and provides extra ventilation with has a faux leather heel cap for an upgraded look. Available sizes: 5.5 – 12

35% Off This Cozy Tank Dress Daily Ritual Women's Rayon Spandex Wide Rib Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress $22 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This A-line tank dress is breezy enough to be worn by itself in the summer or layered over a button-down in cool weather thanks to a sweater-like rib knit that comes in in four deep jewel tones. The midweight rayon blend washes and dries like a champ for easy care – just what you want in a go-to piece like this. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

40% Off This Pretty Party Dress (It Has Pockets!) Lark & Ro Women's Gathered 3/4 Sleeve Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress with Pockets $49 $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This adorable dress with over 200 reviews has a sharply tailored princess seam bodice and flared skirt – with pockets! The cropped sleeves feature a gathered keyhole accent finished with a small button for a not-so-basic look that's feminine and sophisticated. The fabric is nicely heavy and the dress is fully lined, in four classic colors. Available sizes: 0 – 16

40% Off This Buttery-Soft Boatneck Tee Lark & Ro Women's Elbow-Sleeve Boat Neck Shirt $15 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This top is an upcycled alternative to your favorite T-shirt that still feels so, so comfortable. The bateau neckline doesn't show bra straps and the whole look is finished with extra-wide hems for extra polish. Its supersoft rayon blend is lightweight, wrinkle-resistant and comes in black, grey, and navy. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

35% Off These Futuristic Thermal Leggings AURIQUE Women's Thermal Running Sports Leggings $31 $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These high-tech navy blue leggings were built to keep you warm on outdoor runs, with mesh panels behind the knees for targeted cooling so you don't overheat. They have contoured seams for a sleek look and front-zip pockets that securely hold a set of keys. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

20% Off These Capsule Wardrobe-Friendly Culottes Meraki Women's Rib Cropped Pants $27 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon shoppers dubbed these culottes the perfect alternative to jeans and leggings. The polyester/viscose blend is soft yet weight, and a hidden drawstring closure tucked inside the flat tailored waistband feels laidback but looks totally polished. They come in black, charcoal, and navy – grab the matching rib tee for an on-trend co-ord look. Available sizes: X-Small – XXX-Large

20% Off A Breezy Mock Neck Tank Core 10 Women's Tri-Blend Mock Neck Workout Tank $17 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish tank top has a swingy A-line fit offset by narrow shoulders and a sleek mock neck with a fan-pleated racerback. The tri-blend jersey is made from polyester, cotton, and rayon for a strong yet lightweight fabric in six soft heathered shades that are laidback luxe. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

41% Off A Leather Sandal With Serious Summer Vibes find. Women's Assymetric Cork Sole Leather $34.09 $20.14 | Amazon See On Amazon The ideal blend of style and comfort, these sandals feature an EVA foam sole to support your foot. With real leather straps that buckle around the ankle and cork detailing on the 1-inch platform, you can be sure the sandals will look as good as they feel. Grab them in basic black or neutral beige. Available Sizes: 5-10, including half sizes

41% Off These Space-Saving Compression Packing Cubes Magictodoor Dual Sided Compression Packing Cubes (4-Pack) $12.99 $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If getting four entire packing cubes for less than $10 isn't a great deal, I don't know what is. Each four-pack comes with an extra-large, large, medium, and small cube to help wrangle a variety of items in your suitcase, though you can also buy some smaller packs instead. They're available in a ton of colors (including clear), so you can mix and match sets to help you stay extra-organized. And because they're compression cubes, they really help save space in your luggage. Available Options: 12

58% Off This Lightweight Cotton Bathrobe Alexander Del Rossa Lightweight Cotton Kimono Robe $39.99 $16.99 | Amazon see on amazon This full-length bathrobe is woven from pure cotton in twelve different colors and prints, for everyday wear with breathable softness. It has inner ties and a belt so everything stays in place while you move through your morning (or evening) and has two large patch pockets that are big enough to hold your phone while you get ready. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

38% Off This Windproof Umbrella BANANA Windproof Folding Rain Umbrella $21.95 $13.67 | Amazon See On Amazon This automatic windproof umbrella opens and closes with a single click. It's built from lightweight aluminum and has a Teflon-coated canopy with a reflective border for safer visibility at night.

32% Off This Inverted Umbrella With The Prettiest Lining BAGAIL Double Layer Inverted Umbrella $24.99 $16.99 | Amazon See On Amazon An inverted umbrella ingeniously folds shut with the dry side facing out so you don't have to deal with drips. This one also offers UV protection, and the plain black exterior hides an array of sunny linings, while the C-shaped handle is easier to hold onto.

24% Off This Rugged Weekender Bag Herschel Strand $64.99 $49.30 | Amazon See On Amazon This weekender tote is slim yet spacious, in a hard-wearing canvas-style weave with the brand's signature striped lining and leather zipper tabs. There's an external sleeve pocket to keep the essentials close, and it comes in eight different colorways from classic to bright.

35% Off This High-Neck Yoga Bra With Four-Way Stretch Core 10 Yoga Bralette $24 $15.60 | Amazon See On Amazon This low-impact sports bra is made from a moisture-wicking nylon blend with a high neck and plenty of stretch. All three colors feature mesh panels over the heart and back for extra ventilation, and the low-seam construction is extra-comfy. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

27% Off This Hyper-Organized Wristlet Vemingo Family Passport Holder With Accordion Design RFID $25.99 $18.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This wallet keeps all the essentials close at hand from cash, tickets – even a passport – to your phone and your keys. It's RFID-blocking and the accordion style zips completely shut so nothing gets lost, plus that wristlet style is so handy for grab-and-go errands. Grab it in five muted shades.

45% Off This Travel Jewelry Organizer First Avenue Travel Jewelry Organizer $14.95 $8.27 | Amazon See On Amazon This small jewelry organizer keeps your accessories from tangling with zippered pockets, hanging snaps, and ring rolls all on a velvet lining so everything travels scratch-free. The water-resistant exterior has pretty accents including a subtle shimmer finish and sleek gold plate.

40% Off This Longline Medium-Impact Sports Bra Starter Medium Impact Longline Sports Bra $24.99 $14.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This sports bra is woven from a proprietary moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric that comes in three muted shades, with black mesh panels on the back and shoulders for breathability. It's double-layered, with removable pads and has enough compression to provide adequate support through most workouts, according to reviews.

37% Off This Vegan Leather Phone Crossbody Crossbody Small Phone Bag With Wallet $20 $12.69 | Amazon See On Amazon This extra-small crossbody bag has three zippered compartments with enough room for the essentials including your smartphone, plus a removable credit card insert. Take off the shoulder strap, and it transforms into a super-functional everyday wallet. Available in 17 colors across three different styles.

33% Off This Sporty Duffel PUMA Women's Evercat Candidate Duffel $30 $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This small duffel bag fits in most standard gym lockers without skimping on storage space: there's a main compartment and a side zip pocket for keeping sneakers or toiletries separate, plus zippered exterior compartments so essentials are easy to grab.

40% Off This Eco-Friendly Sports Bra Made From Recycled Materials adidas Women's Alphaskin Bra $30 $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This sports bra offers medium support with a compression fit and no removable pads that will get lost in the wash. It's made with 70% recycled polyester in a super-stretchy blend and comes in four subtle colors. Available sizes: XX-Small – XX-Large

43% This Rugged Hardside Luggage Samsonite Omni Hardside Expandable 2-Piece Luggage Set 20" & 24" with Spinner Wheels $227.90 $129.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Polycarbonate luggage is the Cadillac of hardside suitcases, and all ten colors of this two-piece set are embossed with a durable diamond texture to disguise scratches incurred on the open road. Four large spinner wheels make for easier handling and built-in TSA locks ensure your belongings stay secure all the way to baggage claim. Available options: 5

60% Off The Perfect Pair Of Classic White Sneakers Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Fashion Sneaker $120 $48 | Amazon See on Amazon These classic white sneakers feature a sleek, slim silhouette and cushioned insoles, and, they're made of 100% leather by Kenneth Cole, so you know they're high-quality. In fact, they'll probably last you quite a few summers. Available sizes: 5-11

34% Off This High Performance Sneaker New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker $79.95 $52.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These running shoes come in 28 colorways that feature light-as-air foam insoles for ultimate shock absorption, and a specially engineered outsole that's designed to weather extra-tough wear on high-impact areas. The contoured heel cup and high bootie-inspired cut stays secure mile after mile whether you're on a run or on the go. Available sizes: 5 – 12

Available widths: 2

43% Off This Luggage With Luxe Gold Hardware American Tourister Softside Luggage (2-Pieces) $202.94 $114.99 | Amazon See On Amazo This chic luggage set stands out for its shiny gold accents and modern geometric lining, but you'll also fall for the smooth-as-glass spinner wheels and built-in telescoping handle. Choose from gold or rose gold hardware on four different colors for a distinctive look. Available pieces: 5

63% Off This Essential Duffle For Weekend Getaways Kipling Women's Bori Duffle Bag $119 $72.05 | Amazon See On Amazon Need a bag for a short trip? This Kipling duffle bag should hold everything you need, without exceeding airline carry-on requirements or taking up too much space in your car. Made from sturdy nylon with a polyester lining, the bag is available in Black Noir or Light Aloe colors, and it has that classic Kipling logo and monkey keychain.