If you're looking for an easy way to start cooking with less oil, it's hard to beat an air fryer. This innovative appliance can whip up everything from perfectly crispy french fries to wonderfully tender steak. To help you find one that best fits your needs, I set out in search of the best air fryers on Amazon. Here are the factors I focused on:

Capacity : On my list below, I included a wide range of air fryer sizes, spanning from 2.6 to 5.8 quarts in capacity. Think about the number of people you typically cook for at once, and whether you do any big-batch meal prepping. This will help you decide how spacious your air fryer should be.

: On my list below, I included a wide range of air fryer sizes, spanning from 2.6 to 5.8 quarts in capacity. Think about the number of people you typically cook for at once, and whether you do any big-batch meal prepping. This will help you decide how spacious your air fryer should be. Adjustable temperature : Tastes vary when it comes to fried food. Some people like their fries crispy, for example, while others like them soft and gooey. Almost all of the selections below have adjustable dials to control the temperature.

: Tastes vary when it comes to fried food. Some people like their fries crispy, for example, while others like them soft and gooey. Almost all of the selections below have adjustable dials to control the temperature. Easy to clean: After finishing up a giant meal, the last thing you want to do is spend 30 minutes cleaning the kitchen. I looked for options with nonstick coatings that reduce cleaning time, along with dishwasher-safe components.

With that in mind, take a look at the best air fryers on Amazon. All of my picks are durable and built to last, and some even offer additional functions (like grilling, baking, and dehydrating) so you can get the most out of a single appliance.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Overall Ultrean 4.2 Quart Air Fryer $66 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 4.2 quarts What's great about it: This hugely popular air fryer, which has an impressive 2,300-plus reviews on Amazon, is well-liked for a reason. It's equipped with "Rapid Air" technology which helps food cook more evenly. This air fryer has a built-in pan with a smooth nonstick coating that makes it easier to clean, and the basket is safe to put in the dishwasher. The temperature ranges from 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the automatic shutoff timer helps preventing overcooking. One reviewer wrote: "I never imagined that I could have fries so quickly and delicious. My very first batch the family devoured them immediately. I love it so much already and I can’t wait to try fried chicken later and many more in the future! Wow! Buy this thing! So easy to use!"

2. The Best Small Fryer Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 2.6 quarts What's great about it: Whether you cook smaller meals or you simply want something that saves space, this compact option is one of the best small air fryers out there. With six pre-programmed settings, it's super versatile yet also lightweight enough to move around — and it doesn't hog up counter space. It has a temperature gauge that goes up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it heats up quickly, according to customers. Plus, the nonstick coating makes the basket easy to clean (just note that it's hand-wash only). One reviewer wrote: "This air fryer is everything I was hoping for. Works GREAT!!Fries, wings, potatoes, all kinds of food came out great."

3. The Best Large Fryer GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 7 quarts What's great about it: If you have a big family — or you just like to make big helpings of food — this extra-large air fryer is your best bet. With a roomy 7-quart capacity, you can make large meals all at once, and the basket even comes with a removable divider, allowing you to cook two different items simultaneously. It also has a nonstick pan that's low-maintenance to clean (reviewers noted that they had no trouble when running it through the dishwasher). This air fryer has a temperature range of 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and eight pre-programmed settings for various foods, so it's extremely versatile. And it even has a timer that can be set for up to 30 minutes. One reviewer wrote: "Best air fryer ever. I have a family of seven and we can do most dinners in no time at all. I may never use my oven again."

4. The Best Budget Fryer PRYTA Air Fryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 2.75 quarts What's great about it: For folks watching their wallets, this PRYTA option ranks among the best budget air fryers on Amazon. Although it's small, it packs a powerful punch, heating up fast and giving you a choice of six pre-programmed settings. It's lightweight and compact, with nonstick, dishwasher-safe parts that make it easy to clean. The temperature dial goes from 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the timer can be set for up to 30 minutes. What's more, the sophisticated touchscreen makes it look elegant, even at the lower price point. One reviewer wrote: "Super good. Fast, crispy food, easy to clean, versatile and good price."

5. The Best Ceramic Fryer Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer $118 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 3.1 quarts What's great about it: If you don't like the regular nonstick coating that's on some pans and appliances, this high-quality air fryer from Oster offers an excellent alternative. The basket features a titanium-infused ceramic coating that heats up fast and is easy to clean (though it does need to be hand-washed). This pick has a timer you can use to "set it and forget it," and you can even select whether you want to heat the food from the top or the bottom. The downside is that the temperature can only be set to 370 degrees Fahrenheit. One reviewer wrote: "This Air Fryer tilts and rotates.. cooks everything evenly.. The basket is ceramic so easy to clean every time..Trust me when I tell you, you will not be disappointed.. We use this for literally everything we cook.. Try a steak in this Air Fryer, it is delicious.... I cook chicken wings at least twice a month and they always turn out perfect.. And I never use any oil so much healthier."

6. The Best Investment Fryer Philips Premium Airfryer XXL $300 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 4 quarts What's great about it: If you do a lot of air frying and you want to treat yourself to the cream of the crop, the Philips Premium Airfryer is worth the investment. It heats up in seconds and uses "Twin TurboStar" technology, which circulates heat better for more even cooking. This pick can also extract excess fat from certain foods, and draining it into a compartment at the bottom for easy disposal. In addition to air frying, it can be used for grilling, baking, roasting, reheating, toasting, and even dehydrating. The nonstick mesh basket is fully removable and dishwasher-safe. One reviewer wrote: "This is amazing!!!! It has met my expectations and more. Little or no oil and fries came out crispy. Frozen okra was great! I was able to cook 2 Cornish hens at one time and they looked and tasted like rotisserie. Easy to clean. [...] This was an expensive purchase for me but I feel like it is worth it."