Whether you're a total bondage newbie or a seasoned BDSM expert, if you're reading this, you're probably in the market for some fresh gear. And conveniently, you can buy many of the best bondage toys right on Amazon.

But before you dive into the exciting world of BDSM, it's imperative that you and your partner are on the same page. The reason why a movie like 50 Shades of Grey was so maligned by the kink community was because it didn't depict a healthy BDSM relationship. Both partners need to be informed and consenting in order for BDSM play to be healthy.

So what does that look like? Sit down with your partner before any type of sexual encounter involving these, or other BDSM toys goes down. Talk about what you're both comfortable with — and get into the details. Can I spank you with my hand? How about a paddle? If you're gagged, and can't use a safe word, what is a hand gesture that we both know means "stop" or "slow down?" Once these boundaries are drawn, it's crucial that you stick to them. If, at any point, someone is uncomfortable and a safe word is implemented, immediately suspend whatever type of play you're engaging in and talk about it with your partner.

It's also a good idea to make sure that you know how to use your new toys so that injuries don't occur. Luckily, it's easy to find beginners' guides to BDSM all over the internet.

Once you're well-informed, you can pick out a few of the best kinky sex toys from the list below.

1. The Best Bondage Restraints For Your Bed Utimi Fetish Bed Restraint Kits $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When people think of bondage gear, traditional bed restraints are probably one of the first things that come to mind. This kit comes with four cuffs and four straps — one for each of your extremities. The restraints are easy to set up, and they can be adjusted to any size bed. Each restraint is made of nylon, while the inside of the cuffs are outfitted with fluff, so your wrists and ankles won't become irritated as you pull on the restraints. The kit also comes with a blindfold and paddle, which has a feather on one side. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, reviewers say this is a great beginner restraint kit for the price. They've even given it an overall rating of 4.5 starts, with almost 500 perfect five-star reviews.

2. Best Body Restraints Double Couple BDSM Restraints $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all restraints need to be attached to a bed. Case in point: this Double Couple BDSM restraint, which attaches directly onto the included cuffs and/or neck pad. Each kit comes with a restraint, a neck pad, two ankle cuffs, and two wrist cuffs. Use it lying down or standing up, just about anywhere: its simplicity makes it easy to travel with and bring to parties. "Comfortable to get into and out of, adjustable, and comfy and padded for extended periods of play," one reviewer wrote. Another commented, "This product is well made, using strong materials. The length of each side is adjustable; easy to tighten or loosen, as needed. The restraints are easy to fasten and quickly unfasten upon request."

3. Best Complete Bondage Kit Paloqueth 10 Piece BDSM Leather Bondage Set $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Restraints are great, but they aren't where bondage toys begin and end. The beauty of this ten-piece bondage set from Paloqueth is that it gives you pretty much everything you need to start you on your bondage journey. This kit includes wrist and ankle cuffs, a collar and leash, nipple clamps, a cat-o-nine tails whip, a nylon rope, a ball gag, and more. The cuffs and collar are outfitted with fluff on the inside, making for a more comfortable wearing experience, and the rest of the toys are made from high-quality leather. Boasting a high, 4.6 star overall rating on Amazon, reviewers say this is a surprisingly high-quality kit given the fair price. "The hog tie restraint was durable, strong, and will not be easily broken, same with the cuffs. The ball gag is great for someone who is a beginner, in that the ball part has holes in to facilitate easier breathing while wearing. The blindfold is fleece-lined and covers the eyes completely without leaving gaps where the wearer could peek," described one customer.

4. Best Cock Cage Utimi Cock Cage $30 | Amazon See On Amazon For those unfamiliar with the world of BDSM, a cock cage is like a chastity belt for penises. It provides a sexy bit of power play between partners, because the dominant controls the padlock. This cage is hollowed out, making it a great option for beginners, and it comes with three different cuff rings to fit any size penis. But it doesn't completely debilitate you, as it also comes with a urination hole for added convenience.

5. Best Leather Cuffs Kelove PU Leather Handcuffs $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for a standard pair of cuffs without any extra bells and whistles? Then these Kelove cuffs will be perfect. Available in three colors, they're adjustable, made of PU leather, and lined with soft, faux fur, which provides a soft cushioning for your skin. Choose from black, purple, and pink.

6. Best Collar & Nipple Clamps Utimi Fantasy SM Nipple Clamps $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a quality collar and pair of nipple clamps for under $15 with this set from Utimi. The clamps attach to the collar, which provides some sexy control while you're having sex, and both the neck collar and stainless steel chains are adjustable. The tighter they are, the more likely your nipples are to get pulled when you move your neck. And if you're worried about the metal biting into your nipples, never fear. The clamps are outfitted with rubber, so they aren't overly painful. "There are adjustment screws for the clamps to help elevate the pressure of the clamps if they are too strong," reported one reviewer. Another wrote, "The leather was thick, soft and flexible but not flimsy. Inside has a very soft lining for comfort as well. The chains are a good length so to fit all body types and are weighted enough like real steel chain links."