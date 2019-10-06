Stroll into any pharmacy and you'll find a huge selection of foot care products. It makes sense — tasks like standing and walking put a lot of pressure on the feet, and painful conditions like calluses are bound to spring up. But while there are plenty of treatment options on the market, the best callus removers (read: the ones that actually work) are few and far between. Fortunately, there are a handful of great products out there, and online ordering means you can nab them without having to limp beyond the front door.

Callus removers come in many different forms, so narrowing down your preferred method is likely the most challenging part. Most tools can be broken down into two distinct categories: manual and chemical exfoliation.

Manual exfoliation: Tools within this category physically buff away the top layer of dead skin using a rough or sharp material, which then reveals the softer layer underneath. Knives, shavers, electric callus removers, and pumice stones all fit into this group. For tough, resilient skin (like the skin on the bottom of your feet) physical exfoliation is great — but be careful with more sensitive areas like the hands, knees, or elbows, as coarse materials can cause tiny tears in the skin.

Chemical exfoliation: This category is made up of gels, masks, and creams. Ingredients like enzymes and acids break down the bonds between skin cells, softening the area so that dead skin can be rinsed or peeled away. Mild chemical exfoliants are largely considered safe for sensitive skin, so long as you're not allergic to any of the ingredients, but you may want to consult a doctor if you have any concerns. For those who are extremely sensitive, a gentle, non-peeling cream might be best.

Now that you're acquainted with the types of solutions, here are the seven best callus removers:

1. The Best Callus Remover Gel Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel, 4 ounces $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Lee Beauty Professional callus remover gel aims soften tough skin in less than 10 minutes. It uses ingredients like potassium hydroxide to permeate calluses, so you can easily rub or scrape them away. The manufacturer suggests soaking your feet and scrubbing with a pumice stone before use. This formula is well-suited for tough, thick skin, but wear gloves during application and don't use it on sensitive areas, as it's a pretty powerful chemical exfoliant. Type of exfoliation: Chemical Reviewers say: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again."

2. The Best Professional Electric Callus Remover Own Harmony Electric Callus Remover $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its powerful motor and coarse spinning roller, the Own Harmony electric callus remover buffs away rough skin without making you break a sweat. Unlike similar devices, this one comes with three replacement rollers and has a fully rechargeable design, so you never have to worry about batteries. It's also water-resistant for use in the shower, though it shouldn't be fully submerged. Type of exfoliation: Manual Reviewers say: "I bought the rechargeable callus remover about 14 months ago. I have been loving it! I went to the salon yesterday for my first pedicure for the year and she said my feet looked great! Asked if I was cheating on them with another salon."

2. The Best Callus Remover Cream — And The Best Choice For Sensitive Skin O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream, 3.2 ounces $7 | Amazon See On Amazon O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet is a concentrated cream that moisturizes, softens, and protects rough skin. In addition to hydrating dry patches, it also creates an invisible barrier that helps prevent future moisture loss. While it's marketed for dry, cracked feet, reviewers have used this 4.5-star cream either alone or partnered with a manual exfoliator to combat calluses. Type of exfoliation: Chemical Reviewers say: "I have issues with very dry skin especially in the winter. My hands and feet get so dry they crack. This cream is so nice and cooling on my skin. I especially love the fact that it's unscented for my sensitive skin and lungs."

4. The Best Callus Shaver ZIZZON Foot Care Callus Shaver $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The ZIZZON callus shaver comes with two interchangeable heads — a shaver blade and a filer — as well as 10 replacement blades, all made from quality stainless steel. The solid wood handle allows for comfort and control. Since the shaver essentially works by peeling off large sections of dead skin, it's not suitable for sensitive areas, but those with especially tough calluses say this works like nothing else. Type of exfoliation: Manual Reviewers say: "If I could leave 10 stars I would. [...] You can’t see dry skin or white skin like you used to. My heels don’t have cracks anymore. It’s just amazing. This got more skin off than anything I’ve ever tried ever."

5. The Best Pumice Stone For Feet Onyx Professional Glass Pumice Stone $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love a traditional pumice stone but are looking for something a bit more efficient and durable, there's the Onyx Professional glass pumice stone. The tool is made from 100% siliglass instead of volcanic rock, and its double-sided design features two different textures: a coarse one to exfoliate stubborn dry spots, and a fine one for polishing. Buyers give it a 4.6-star rating because they say it's the best of its kind. Type of exfoliation: Manual Reviewers say: "This is truly a terrific little pumice stone. I grew up in my mom's salon and we always used those high end foot files or pumice stones [...] I tested [this] right out of the box, without soaking my feet in warm soapy water (which we all know is the best way to scrub off those calluses) and 30 seconds later on each foot, my calluses were gone! And best part is this stone feels of quality material, unlikely to fall apart for a long time, if it ever does."

6. The Best Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask Bea Luz Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For baby-soft feet with minimal effort, there's the Bea Luz exfoliating foot mask. Instead of scrubbing and scraping, you simply apply the booties, allow the botanical ingredients and extracts to penetrate the skin, and then remove the masks. (For improved results, you can soak your feet in a warm bath.) In a few days, the dead skin will begin to peel off in literal sheets, revealing soft, new skin underneath. The set comes with two pairs of masks (four total), and buyers say the whole process is low-effort and extremely satisfying. Type of exfoliation: Chemical Reviewers say: "This product is bananas! It really really works to make even the hardest cracked feet baby smooth [...] You just wear them for an hour, wash your feet, wait a week or so and voila! The smoothest feet you’ve ever seen!"