Lens capacity: 2

Tripod compatible: Yes

What's great about it: While lots of bags can be taken on hikes, this bag is specifically designed for it, making it one of the best camera bags for hiking you can find. It's not just a camera bag — it's a full-on outdoor trekking pack that features dedicated compartments to fit high end, professional camera gear. That means that in addition to your equipment, you can bring a sweatshirt, snacks, water, sunscreen, and other provisions. There's even a compartment for a camera body with an attached lens so you don't have remove your it every time you take your camera in and out. It has a side zipper for easy access and an all-weather cover to protect your gear from rain, snow, and other elements.

What fans say: "I climbed up vertical limestone mountains (often resting it on the sharp rocks), hiked in rainforests, hiked up a 12,200 ft (3,700m) mountain/volcano filled w/ dirt and gravel all over, had it on the beach, and rode a motorbike for 11 days. I crashed my bike twice, causing the bag to fall off and roll all on the asphalt and dirt. Not only was the bag unscathed, but the contents (laptop, camera) were in perfect shape. The bag never tore. ... The shoulder straps were amongst the comfiest I've had."