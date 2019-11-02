The 7 Best Cheap Coffee Makers

For some of us, coffee is the tether that helps us get from groggy zombie to human being. To truly get the best cheap coffee makers, thinking outside a traditional drip coffee maker may help you get the best brew for your buck. But if you're into classic drip, never fear two drip coffee makers made the list below.

Coffee comes in many forms: espresso, cold brew, pour-over, just to name a few, and depending on your preferences you can get a great coffee maker for as little as $10. To truly get the best cheap coffee maker for you, start with considering the kind of coffee you like to drink.

You'll also want to think about how you like to make your coffee, or rather, how much effort you're willing to put in to make your coffee. From easy overnight brews that boast lower acidity levels to preprogrammed models that brew a basic cup to involved, artisan methods that connoisseurs love, each process has it's pros and cons — but all of them are cheap. You'll also need to know how much coffee you’re looking to make at a time. If you’re flying solo, you may not need a 12- or 14-cup-capacity coffee maker, but if brewing for more than one or for coffee lovers, a higher capacity coffee maker may be best.

To help you choose which option is best for you, I've rounded up the best cheap coffee makers available on Amazon. All of the picks below are under $35 and range from a stovetop espresso maker to an Aeropress to a programmable drip coffee maker.

1. The Best Stovetop Espresso Maker Vremi Stovetop Espresso Maker $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Known to many as the classic Italian way to make coffee, this all-in-one budget stovetop coffee maker (also known as a Moka) is even great to take with you on vacation given how compact it is. It makes four to six espresso shots (or 1 cup of coffee) in about five minutes — great for a speedy morning routine and a solo coffee drinker or for a quick espresso jolt with company. This pick works on both gas and electric stoves, but isn't guaranteed on induction stoves. For small kitchens, this pick is great, because the sleek design of a Moka espresso maker looks great as a permanent fixture on your stove or is small enough, measuring just 6 by 4 by 8 inches, to store easily even in the tightest of cabinet situations. Note, this pick isn’t dishwasher safe.

3. The Best Classic Electric Drip Coffee Maker Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See on Amazon For classic drip coffee, this is the best drip coffee maker for under $20. The main feature this coffee maker boasts is its “Grab A Cup Auto Pause” feature, which lets you get your coffee fix even as the maker is brewing the rest of its 12 cup capacity. It also has an on/off indicator light, a dual water window to help you avoid overflows, a lift-and-clean filter basket for simple clean up, as well as an easy storage cord to tidy up your kitchen counter. This option measures 12.56 by 11.76 by 8.43 inches. For a no fuss simple coffee brewer, this Mr. Coffee coffee maker is your go to. Just note the manufacturer makes no claims about whether this product's filter or carafe are dishwasher-safe, but many buyers mention dishwashing both the filter and carafe.

5. The Best Budget French Press Veken French Press Coffee Maker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon The French Press might be a more familiar alternative for many than some of our other budget picks. It's also pretty hands-off compared to the pour-over option. Just place your grounds in the carafe, boil water, let steep for about four minutes, and press down to compress the grounds for a sediment-free brew. The graded borosilicate glass carafe makes measuring how much coffee you’re making a cinch, is temperature-resistant from as low as -58 degrees to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and is capable of making about 4 cups. The handle is ergonomically designed for easy pouring and the double filter, made of 304 stainless steel, minimizes residual grounds from slipping into your coffee and are able to be easily dismantled for proper cleaning. While the manufacturer makes no claims about this product's carafe or plunger filter being dishwasher safe, many buyers mention dishwashing both. This kit additionally includes a wooden spoon, a measuring spoon, a milk frother, a sponge cleaning brush, four filter screens, an instruction manual. If you already have a kettle then you're good to go, otherwise here's an easy electric kettle that will help make your French press brewing that much easier.

6. The Best Budget Aeropress AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The Aeropress may be more familiar to coffee aficionados, but this pick may require a bit of a learning curve for most to get the hang of as it’s the most unique of our budget picks. With over 5,500 reviews and a 4.6 star rating, this option might just be worth a try. That being said, many reviewers compliment how easy it is to learn this new device and this is by far the speediest option for 1 to 3 cups of American-style coffee in under a minute, but it can brew espresso even speedier in about 30 seconds. The microfilter guarantees a better defense against grounds in your cup than a French press does and the “rapid, total immersion brewing process” delivers a full-bodied coffee without the bitter taste that improperly brewed coffee can take on. This pick even comes with a zip-close tote bag for taking your favorite coffee making method with you traveling. All materials are made in the United States and are phthalate and BPA free. You do however have to buy replacement filters for this option so it’s not as green as the French press or the pour over. The other limitation here is it’s not clear whether it’s dishwasher-safe.