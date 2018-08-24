There's nothing worse than being in the middle of an intense yoga class when your leggings start to slip, itch, or feel uncomfortable. The good news is you don't have to shell out big bucks for a decent pair. There are plenty of cheap yoga leggings out there that are comfy and functional.

There are so many options for budget-friendly leggings, but it's important to consider fabric thickness and quality before you buy. For example, some leggings are made with thinner material which offers plenty of softness and stretch, but not so much in the coverage department. And if you're into hot yoga, you might want to opt for a pair that is moisture-wicking, and can help combat the extra sweat that comes with a workout in 100-degree heat.

Another thing to consider is overall functionality. If you're only planning on using your leggings for yoga, be sure to look for features that come in handy for workouts, like in-seam pockets, compression technology, and cooling mesh panels. But if you know you're going to wear them to the studio and brunch, consider a more basic, neutral pair for flexible use.

With so many choices, it can be tricky to find just the right pair. Here's a list of some of the best cheap yoga leggings for everything from boat pose to breakfast.

The Best Basic Full-Length Yoga Leggings 90 Degree by Reflex High-Waist Power Flex Legging $23 Amazon Buy Now These high-waisted leggings are designed with moisture-wicking fabric that offers light compression to help reduce any post-workout swelling and keep you dry all day long. The high-tech material also has four-way stretch so you can tackle any workout or difficult yoga pose, and the interlocking seams minimize rubbing and chafing. Plus, these leggings aren't super shiny like some workout leggings, so they can easily be worn under a tunic or dress for even more versatility. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Zerdocean Women's Plus Size Leggings $13 Amazon Buy Now With over 1,000 positive reviews, these plus-size leggings have a bit of a cult-following, and with good reason. Made with super soft and stretchy modal fabric, these leggings are lightweight enough to wear while working out or out to lunch. On top of that, the no-cinch waistband offers extreme comfort, even while you're stretching and bending. The only downside to these leggings is that they have to be air-dried after washing, so they'll take a bit longer to launder after you wear them. Available Sizes: 1X — 4X

The Best Capri Yoga Leggings Tesla Yoga Pants $13 Amazon Buy Now These capri leggings are feature a high-waist elastic band that holds them in place, and extra stretch fabric that moves with you in even the most strenuous yoga positions. They're also completely sweat-wicking and come in tons of styles and colors so you can mix and match with your workout wardrobe. At just $13, they're a total steal. Best of all? The brand even offers a money-back guarantee if anything happens to them or you just aren't into them. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Core 10 Women's Yoga Capri Legging $35 Amazon Buy Now While these capri leggings clock in as the priciest option on this list, they also feature a combination of features unmatched by any other legging on this list: high-waisted fit, interlocking fabric that moves with you, and a pocket in the back big enough for a cell phone. Reviewers praise their fit as perfect for yoga, saying they're "comparable to lululemon," and don't roll down even during the most ambitious yoga pose. They come in five different pattern and colors and a range of sizes, from extra small to extra large, but also 1X-3X. They also come with a money back guarantee, so if for any reason these don't work for you, you can easily return them. Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large, 1X-3X

The Best Leggings With A Pocket FITTIN Women's Workout Leggings With Pockets $17 Amazon Buy Now These opaque leggings offer full coverage, even while you sweat it out in hot yoga. But, the really exciting features with this pair are the not one, but two pockets you can use to store keys or phones while you're at the gym. Reviewers say the outside pocket at the hip is great for keys or a smartphone, and the hidden, interior pocket is perfect for a credit or gym membership card. Made with a poly-spandex blend, these leggings are both sweat-wicking and stretchy, and they come with a 30-day, money-back guarantee if you decide they aren't for you. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

The Best Compression Leggings Homma Premium Thick High Waist Compression Leggings $20 Amazon Buy Now These thicker, stay-put leggings are made with Homma's exclusive firm-control fabric so they're completely budge-proof. The high-waist band compresses to keep these leggings from slipping, while still offering enough stretch to keep you comfortable. Plus, this fabric always recovers and returns to a firm fit, no matter how deep you dive into downward dog. Bonus: These leggings are totally seamless so you don't have to worry about chafing. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large