After a long day, you deserve a cozy snooze, and picking one of the best comforter sets with a pillowcase or more makes it easy. Choosing largely comes down to personal preference and style, but you should also take the following factors into consideration:

Shell material

The outside of the comforter can be made from a variety of different materials. Two of the most common include:

Cotton: It tends to be nice and soft, while also super breathable.

Filling material

Down: Down-filled comforters are very warm, yet breathable and lightweight. If you go with a down-filled comforter, make sure to pay attention to the fill power, which is the amount of space one ounce of down takes up. Essentially, the higher the fill, the warmer the comforter. A fill power of 600 or higher will be warm and toasty. However, down-filled comforters are usually pricey, and may not always be machine-washable. Also, they usually aren't sold as part of a set, so you'll need to buy a duvet cover and pillow cases or shams separately.

With all of this in mind, here are seven comforter sets that Amazon reviewers swear by, ranging from a luxurious (and super warm) down comforter to a bed-in-a-bag set that has everything you need at a great price.

1. A Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set Kasentex Down Alternative Comforter Set (3 Pieces, Queen) $60 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The elegant box-stitched design on this comforter set from Kasentex not only looks gorgeous, but it also serves a useful purpose — it helps to evenly distribute the down alternative fill to prevent shifting. Made from 100% brushed microfiber, this three-piece set comes with a comforter and two matching pillow shams. You can use the comforter alone (and it’s even reversible) or easily put it inside a duvet cover (thanks to the corner loops to keep it in place) to switch up the look of the room. The 4.7-star rating on Amazon is definitely deserved as this is a high-quality set for a fair price. Choose from six different colors. The set is also machine washable. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “This comforter set is great! I ordered this product and it's exactly the color as it is advertised. The quality is very impressive. Very soft comforter! Perfect size and price for my King size bed. I absolutely love it and you will not be disappointed at all. Highly recommend it!” Available Sizes: Twin, Queen, King

2. A Solid-Colored Bed-In-A-Bag Set Elegant Comfort Bed-In-A-Bag Comforter Set (8 Pieces, Full/Queen) $65 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This bed-in-a-bag set from Elegant Comfort looks and feels super luxe; the pin-tuck design adds the perfect amount of flair, while the microfiber material is oh-so comfortable. The eight-piece set comes with all the basics for your bed including a comforter, a bed skirt, two shams, a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The set is machine washable and comes in a range of solid color options. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Bought this to go in my college dorm room and it is just beautiful and incredibly comfortable. It's a great bargain for all the pieces you get and something I would highly recommend.” Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

3. A Patterned Bed-In-A-Bag Set Amazon Basics Bed-In-A-Bag (7 Pieces, Full/Queen) $49 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON With more than 4,300 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star overall rating, this bed-in-a-bag set from Amazon Basics is a great update for your home. Made of 100% polyester (with a 100% polyester filling), this seven-piece set includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, two shams, and two pillowcases. It comes in a variety of fun patterns, including stripes, dots, and plaid, and it's machine washable, too. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “When I purchased this item I really didn’t have my expectations too high. I figured I’d get it and it would be one of those sets where the sheet wasn’t deep enough and stuff like that but WOW! I am shocked. These are deep fitting amazing sheets. I can’t believe how soft and cozy these sheets are especially at the low price I paid! And the comforter....IT IS OUTSTANDING! Sooooooo soft!!!!!!!!!” Available Sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen

4. A Cute Comforter Set For A Kid’s Room dream FACTORY Casual Woodland Friends Comforter Set (5 Pieces, Twin) $36 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The vibrant colors and cute design of this comforter set from Dream Factory will surely catch your little one’s eye. The comforter features cartoon images of woodland animals including owls, foxes, raccoons, and birds. And let’s be honest, it’s simply darling. It’s made of 100% polyester, so it’s nice and durable, which is great for kids bedding. The five-piece set is also machine washable, and comes with a comforter, pillow sham, flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Super cute pattern. I actually purchased this for my 4 year old son who wears glasses and he loves that the animals wear them too! Washed and dried the entire set and nothing shrunk. Sheets are thinner but haven't had any problems with it. Would definitely recommend.” Available Sizes: Twin

5. The Best Budget Comforter Set Utopia Comforter Set (3 Pieces, Queen) $29 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This three-piece comforter set from Utopia Bedding is swoon-worthy, not just because of the look, but also the price. Made with a brushed microfiber fabric (which is 100% polyester), the patterned comforter comes in navy or gray. The set includes the comforter and two shams, and is machine washable. And Amazon reviewers approve, too, giving this set a 4.3-star rating after more than 4,000 reviews. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I'm totally surprised, impressed and satisfied with set! It's super soft and FLUFFY!! Im sure it will keep us warm in the winter as well. It's not too thick and not too thin. It's just right! The best comforter set I've ever purchased! If you're on the fence about like I was, just purchase the set! You will not be disappointed.” Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

6. A Luxurious And Extra Warm Down Comforter Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter (Queen) $135 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you're looking for warmth without the bulk, consider opting for this super luxurious, 100% goose down comforter from Egyptian Bedding. With 750 fill power and 1,200 thread count Egyptian cotton, it really doesn’t get much better than this comforter — you will feel like you are sleeping in a cloud, night after night. The baffle box design keeps the down evenly in place for maximum warmth and long-lasting comfort, while the double needle stitch keeps the down from leaking. The comforter is even machine washable. However, you'll need to get a duvet cover, sheets, and pillowcases separately. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I’ve had the blanket for a year and it’s the best down comforter I’ve ever owned or that money could buy. Period. I’ve gone through so many down blankets that lost feathers, that weren’t true down feathers, lost loft, became flat, etc. [...] I’m telling y’all that my FLOOFS was FLOOFY the second I unfolded it and it’s so FLOOFS that I have to be careful getting into bed because, my cat sinks into it and I can’t see him over the FLOOFY MOUNTAIN. This was the best thing I’ve EVER bought on the internet and I’m telling you all to stop reading reviews and BUY FLOOFS!” Available Sizes: Twin, Queen, King

7. A Budget-Friendly Down Comforter DOWNCOOL 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter (Queen) $60 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for the warmth of a real down comforter, but don’t want to spend so much, then this pick from DOWNCOOL is calling your name. It’s filled with real goose and duck feathers, and features an elegant box-style stitching pattern to prevent the feather and down filling from shifting during the night. The fabric cover isn’t as great as the previous pick (hence, why it’s cheaper), but it is still a quality pick that Amazon reviewers love, as proven by the 4.4-star rating on the site. This pick is also machine washable. Like with the previous pick, though, you'll need to get a duvet cover, sheets, and pillowcases separately. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “This comforter is so warm and comfortable which surprised me because of how light it is. The surface is very soft which feels nice against my skin as previous comforters have made me feel itchy and not as comfortable. I also liked how evenly I feel the feathers are as when I washed it and let it dry, it dried evenly and quickly.”