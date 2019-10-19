A turtleneck is a wardrobe staple that can be worn in so many different ways: It can be layered with pieces like blazers and cardigans, or simply worn alone as a stylish top. Best of all, the best cotton turtlenecks are easy to wear year-round because they are breathable, soft, and simply feel good against your skin. They even come in sleeveless and short-sleeved options (and I've included one of each on this list). Just make sure that you don’t accidentally shrink them in the dryer, which is a common problem with, really, any style of cotton clothing.

If you do a search for cotton turtlenecks on Amazon, you’ll quickly realize that there is a vast number of different options that pop up ⁠— many that look very similar. But don’t worry; I scoured the site to find the best cotton turtlenecks available, backed by some seriously stellar star-ratings from reviewers.

This list features a range of sleeve lengths, fits, colors, sizes, and prices so you can find the one (or many) that best match your personal style. And if you’re not into the full turtleneck look, you’ll even find a mock-neck pick, which still covers some of your neck, but is not quite as high as a traditional turtleneck.

1. The Best Overall Turtleneck HieasyFit Soft Cotton Turtleneck Top $20 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This long-sleeved turtleneck from HieasyFit makes the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for a touch of stretch, it comes in a range of solid colors (from basic black to an electric yellow), all of which will look amazing alone or layered with other pieces. Some reviewers say it runs a bit small, so considering going a size up. The sizing doesn't seem to bother Amazon reviewers, though; they clearly love this top, giving it a 4.5-star rating after more than 300 reviews. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “A super staple piece. Looked and fit as expected! Soft and sturdy and cozy. This product arrived as advertised and doesn’t feel cheap. Great for fall & winter layering.” Available sizes: Small to XX-large

2. The Best Mock-Neck Option Lands' End Relaxed Long-Sleeve Mock Turtleneck $26 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you’d prefer a turtleneck that doesn't go all the way to your chin, then you’ve got to give this mock turtleneck option from Lands’ End a shot. Made of 100% cotton, this long-sleeved top has a cozy, relaxed fit, and it hits in a great spot — right at mid-hip. This top comes in a dozen solid color options and boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Plus, the size range is wide. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “I'm very impressed with this item. It's comfortable and attractive. I was also very pleased that the fabric is not flimsy or see through but, just the right weight without being thick or heavy. I wear a size 18 and this item fits perfectly at a 2x.” Available sizes: X-small to XXX-large

3. The Best Sleeveless Turtleneck URRU Sleeveless Slim-Fit Turtleneck $19 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This sleeveless turtleneck from Urru is the ultimate layering piece. Wear it with a blazer, cardigan, or jacket and you don't have to worry about the sleeves bunching up or feeling uncomfortable. Or, wear it alone as a chic top. This slim-fit top is made with a blend of cotton and spandex, so it’s super comfy and also a tad stretchy. Choose from a range of colors, including a fun leopard design. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “These shirts are stretchy, versatile and comfortable. They are nice for work or play. You can dress up with a blazer or just wear alone with stretchy pants or jeans. I love it. I've ordered some more colors and will continue to order more.” Available sizes: Small to XX-large

4. The Best Ribbed Turtleneck PRETTODAY Long-Sleeve Ribbed Basic Turtleneck $14 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This turtleneck from PRETTODAY is ribbed, slightly cropped, and has a small ruffle detail around the neck and wrists to add a touch of interest while remaining a versatile staple. The long-sleeved top is made of a blend of cotton and polyester, and comes in a range of solid colors. The only drawback is that it is recommended that you hand-wash it. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “It's super comfy simple and cute!” Available sizes: Small to X-large

5. A Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater Pink Queen Ribbed Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater $28 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON There’s something about this 100% cotton cable-knit turtleneck sweater from Pink Queen that just screams "cozy." The long-sleeved top features a loose fit and would be great to wear with leggings or jeans. It's available in five solids from black to apricot to a rich ruby red. However, it's recommended that you hand-wash this and lay it flat to dry. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Exactly what I’d hoped for. 100% cotton, relatively thick, nice design, fair price, and comfy feel.” Available sizes: Small to X-large

6. A Luxe Best-Selling Turtleneck Option Splendid Rib Long-Sleeved Turtleneck $58 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This turtleneck from Splendid is a great mix of pretty and soft. The high-quality, long-sleeved turtleneck is nice and fitted, and is made of a 50-50 cotton and rayon blend, making it both cozy, stretchy, and machine-washable. It comes in a range of classic color options, as well as a fun bright pink and a few nautical-inspired stripes. No wonder it's a best-selling knit. Plus, it's available in a wide range of sizes. What Amazon reviewers are saying: “Very cute and versatile turtleneck. The quality is great and it will last for ever. I am very satisfied with this purchase. Kinda want one in every color.” Available sizes: XX-small to XX-large