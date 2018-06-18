If there's one thing that dogs love almost as much as snacking on treats, it seems to be sleeping! On average, adult dogs spend 12 to 14 hours a day snoozing. However, if you own a large breed like a mastiff or a Saint Bernard, you might notice that they sleep even more. Large dogs can reportedly spend up to 18 hours each day asleep. So if you don't want your oversized pup sprawled out on your living room sofa 24/7 or squeezing you out of your own bed at night, buying your large breed his own comfortable dog bed is a must. However, shopping for the best dog bed for a large dog is not as straight-forward as it might seem.

There are over 10,000 results for "dog bed" on Amazon alone, and not all of them are made with big pups in mind. Large dogs typically need more supportive beds than small ones that can better accommodate their heavier bodies. You also have to consider what type of sleeper your dog is when shopping for a comfy spot for your Fido to curl up in. In the same way that some people are side-sleepers while others prefer to sleep on their backs, dogs have preferred styles of sleeping positions too. So the perfect bed for your pup will largely depend on the way he likes to sleep.

Here are some of Amazon's best dog beds for large dogs that you might want to consider for your four-legged bestie.

1 Overall Best Bed For Large Dogs Amazon Petlo Large Orthopedic Pet Bed for Big Breed Dogs with Head Rest $99.99+ AmazonBuy It This chaise-style dog bed strikes the right balance of features, quality, and price. It’s made of a thick, high-quality memory foam with a water-resistant, micro-suede zipper-cover. It has a bolster on one-side for dogs that like to elevate their heads when they sleep, but there is also plenty of room if your dog prefers to sprawl out. Best of all, this bed comes in three sizes (large, extra-large, and giant,) so whether you have a 70-pound pittie mix or a 200-pound mastiff, your pup can comfortably rest on a dog bed fit for them. Available sizes: L, XL, and Giant XXL

3 Best Bagel Dog Bed For Dogs That Like To Nest Amazon Majestic Pet Chevron Sherpa Bagel Bed In XL $69.99 AmazonBuy It If your dog typically likes to sleep with his head elevated and with something to cuddle against, this bagel-shaped bed might be the perfect place for them to rest. It’s soft and plushy on all sides, and the bolster allows dogs to rest their heads and keep their spine straight no matter which side they choose to lie down on. The 52-inch size is perfect for dogs in the 70 to 100 pound range. Plus, the chevron pattern comes in six different colors, so there's certain to be one that matches your home's decor. Available sizes: S-XXL

4 Best Donut Bed For Dogs That Like To Curl Up Amazon Best Friends by Sheri Luxury Shag Faux Fur Donut Cuddler in XL $134.95 AmazonBuy It Donut shaped beds are great for dogs that like to tuck themselves into a ball when they sleep. For dogs up to 125 pounds, this 45-inch bed features a raised rim that provides a sense of security as well as head support. The bed's faux shag fur is extra soft and may remind your pup of snuggling up with his litter-mates when he was a puppy. Available in white or taupe, the fabric is said to be water and dirt-resistant to help keep this light-colored bed looking clean. Available sizes: S-L

5 Best Indoor-Outdoor Dog Bed With Ultra-Durable Fabric Amazon Majestic Pet Striped Rectangle Pet Bed In XL $79.99 AmazonBuy It If your dog splits his time sunbathing outdoors and napping inside, an dog bed that can transition from inside to out might make a lot of sense for your pup. This waterproof and easy-to-clean dog bed features a washable zippered cover that's made of a heavy-duty outdoor-treated polyester material that can supposedly withstand up to 1,000 hours of UV. And the bedding is made of a fiber filling to keep your dog comfortable no matter where he's at. The rectangle shape is also great for dogs that like to sprawl or stretch out their legs. Available sizes: S-XL

6 Best Chew-Proof Dog Bed Amazon Kuranda All-Aluminum Chewproof Dog Bed In XL $144.95 AmazonBuy It For dogs that are extreme chewers, an indestructible dog bed might be what you need to provide them with a more comfortable sleeping spot than the floor. This 44-inch easy-to-clean and elevated dog bed is made of lightweight aluminum that can support a dog up to 250 pounds. However, unlike other elevated beds, the fabric sits inside of the frame, making it harder for the dog to wrap his mouth around it and chew. It is also said to withstand a large dog’s digging, making it a great option if your dog is prone to destroying beds made of softer materials. Available sizes: XS-XL