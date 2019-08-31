Let's be real: Finding a dress when you're short can sometimes seem impossible. Either you're tripping over the hemline or you have to wear sky-high heels so it doesn't drag. The best option is to invest in one of the best dresses for short women so you can rock your favorite style without having to worry about the length.

When it comes to finding a dress for short women (or jeans for petites, for that matter), it all comes down to length. Because here's the thing: Most casual dresses are made for women at an average height (5 foot 4 inches, in the U.S.), so dresses will often be a bit too long for short torsos or legs. Instead, you're better off looking at both the listed length of the dress, as well as the reviews. Reviewers are quick to call out which dresses will work if you're petite, generally considered 5 foot 3 inches tall or under. [does this tweak work for you?]

As with any outfit choice, consider where you plan on wearing your dress. While it may be harder to find a dress that isn't too long, certain styles work well for shorter women. For example, dresses with a hi-low hemline are short enough in the front so they won't drag, but long in the back for a more formal look.

To help you narrow down your options, I've read over reviews and examined sizing charts, and can say these are the best dresses for short women — best yet, they're all available on Amazon.

1. A T-Shirt Dress That Comes In 26 Different Colors & Prints MOLERANI Women's Casual T-Shirt Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is perfect for everything from running errands to grabbing brunch with friends. This one is made from a rayon-spandex blend so it has just the right amount of stretch to it and won't cling. It also falls well above the knee on the standard model, and tons of shorter women have commented that this dress fits just right. One reviewer writes, "I'm 5'2 and I have a bigger chest. A medium fit perfect! Hits just above the knees so it's not too short. Super soft and can't wait to buy more colors!" But the best part? It comes in 26 different colors and floral patterns, so you can pick the one that most matches your style. Sizes available: X-Small to XXX-Large

2. A Long Formal Dress That You Won't Step On MODECRUSH Women's Hi-Low Party Dress $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a dressier option, this hi-low ruffle dress hits all the right marks. The lace overlay is stretchy so the fabric moves as you do. This dress also features multiple layers to keep you covered. Plus, the short skirt in front ensures you won't trip while you walk, yet the longer lace back adds a touch of elegance. Many short reviewers insist that this is one of the best dresses they've ever owned, with one reviewer writing, "I’m 5’1” and 115 lb, got the XS and it fit like a perfect little glove. The pictures do not do this dress justice. I could not be happier. This dress is incredibly flattering, comfy (stretchy), and gorgeous." Sizes available: X-Small to XXX-Large

3. A Ruffled Mini Dress With Adjustable Straps Plumberry V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this mini dress a great length for shorter women, but it also has adjustable straps — making it perfect for many different torso sizes, even if you have a shorter frame. This lightweight and breathable polyester dress comes in two different floral prints, the pink shown above and a pale yellow. Reviewers ranging from 5 feet to 5 feet, 4 inches in height, say this dress fits them well and is super comfy. Sizes available: X-Small to Large

4. A Strappy Dress That Hits At The Calf NERLEROLIAN Women's Adjustable Strappy Dress $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a longer dress that won't swallow you up, this adjustable midi dress is perfect for shorter women. It's made from airy chiffon and cinches at the waist to give the dress shape. It's also supposed to hit at the calves and good news: The straps are fully adjustable so you can give the hemline a bit of a lift. One reviewer writes, "I’m 5’1” & 115 pounds and the small fit great, even with flat sandals. The material is crepey and lightweight; I love that the top part is an extra layer instead of just an elastic waist band. The royal blue was such a pretty color and I plan to buy this in a second color for summer!" Sizes available: Small to X-Large

5. An Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Hi-Low Skirt CUQY Women's Off-The-Shoulder Dress $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder dress is both super comfy and cute. The top is made from a buttery soft cotton-spandex blend that gives you shape without clinging, and the bottom skirt flairs out. Plus, the back of the dress touches at the knees or top of your calves (depending on your exact height), and the front is short so you won't step on the hemline. Shorter women love this dress for its fit and quality, with one reviewer writing, "I am 4"9 and 115 lbs. I ordered the medium and this is a very comfortable dress. I think this dress works well for petite and tall girls!" Sizes available: Small to X-Large

6. A Sleeveless Printed Dress With Pockets Poulax Women's Casual Sleeveless Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This tank top dress works perfectly for shorter women — and it has pockets! It features a soft, stretchy tank top and patterned skirt that hits above the knee. And bonus: It comes in about 20 different colors and patterns so you can mix, match, and layer as much as you want. Shorter women swear by this dress as an everyday essential, with one reviewer writing, "This dress is so much better than I was expecting. I was fully expecting the dress to be a little see [through] when I put it on. But it’s not at all. The material is thicker than I thought and the length is perfect. I’m short, 5’0 about 140lbs with wide hips and the medium fit perfect." Sizes available: Small to X-Large