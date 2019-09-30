While there are certain beauty products worth spending a lot of money on — serums, face oils, exfoliators, to name a few — there are plenty of others that do just as good of a job at a drugstore price: take shampoos and conditioners, for example. Drugstore brands now offer more specialized formulas than ever, so you no longer need to shell out $50 at your local salon on a luxury shampoo for color-treated hair. But with so many added options comes newfound confusion when trying to decipher between the best drugstore shampoos and conditioners. Ahead, a guide to the top picks you can buy for under $15.

Having good hair has less to do with the amount of money you spend and more to do with familiarizing yourself with the products and ingredients that work best for your specific hair type. That means if your hair is color-treated or dry, avoiding sulfates is a must; if you're dealing with an itchy or flaky scalp, you probably need a clarifying shampoo; and if your hair is seriously damaged, it's important to use a deep conditioning mask at least a few times a week.

Scroll on to discover seven of the best drugstore shampoos and conditioners for every hair type, whether you're looking for something to combat dandruff, repair split ends, or give your hair an added boost of volume.

1. Best Drugstore Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle Herbal Essences Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner Kit $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Herbal Essence's line of BioRenew shampoos and conditioners is entirely free of sulfates, making it safe for use on color-treated, chemically-processed, or just generally dry hair. Choose from five different formulas that target a variety of different hair concerns: blue ginger and micellar water (to refresh), honey and vitamin B (for daily moisture), activated charcoal (to detox), and coconut milk (to hydrate). If you have dry or damaged hair, go with the honey or coconut milk varieties. The main difference lies in scent, though you might find the coconut formula better for repairing damage, while the honey and vitamin B can be used by all hair types in need of a boost of moisture.

2. Best Drugstore Shampoo For Curly Hair Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo $3 | Amazon See On Amazon Allow your curls to thrive with this sulfate- and silicone-free shampoo from Garnier. Using a blend of nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and glycerin, the formula works to hydrate and strengthen hair that's dry or has been damaged. It also helps enhance volume and keep frizz at bay, so your curls stay fresh even in the most humid of weather. To gently cleanse the scalp of product buildup and excess oil, Garnier added salicylic acid in the formula, which gently exfoliates without being stripping. "I love this product! It reduces frizz, nourishes, and defines my curls. It's better than some of the salon-quality products I own. I definitely recommend this to anybody with curly hair."

3. Best Drugstore Volumizing Shampoo L'Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Volume Shampoo $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a boost of volume, try this revitalizing shampoo from L'Oreal's EverPure line. Using lotus flower extract as its star ingredient, it helps reinvigorate hair that's looking lifeless or dull. The result? Added body, increased shine, and hair that looks full but never feels weighed down. Because the formula is sulfate-free, it's safe to use on dyed and chemically-processed hair; in fact, it can even help keep your color looking fresh for up to four weeks. "Beautiful shampoo," one reviewer writes. "Suds up nicely, without sulfates, and makes hair feel like silk." Another fan says, "Hydrates my hair leaving it soft and smooth without weighing it down, leaving hair full of body. Detangles the knots quite well. Doesn’t strip the color out; would buy again!"

4. Best Drugstore Clarifying Shampoo Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Every so often, you should use a clarifying shampoo to help rid your scalp of product buildup. But if your hair is extra-oily or dandruff-prone, or if you've been experiencing a dry, itchy scalp, you should make sure you're using one at least once a week. This classic pick from Neutrogena provides a deep cleanse that removes product residue on your scalp, creating an optimal environment for healthy hair to thrive. Not only can this help encourage hair growth and boost volume, but it also allows your regular shampoo to work better.

5. Best Drugstore Co-Wash Pantene Gold Series Co-Wash $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your hair moisturized and soft between washes with this Allure Best of Beauty award-winning co-wash from Pantene. If washing your hair too frequently leaves it feeling stripped and dry, try this sulfate-free conditioning cleanser instead: it cleanses while allowing your scalp to retain its natural oils while also keeping hair hydrated and tangle-free. Though ideal for curly hair types, those with damaged, coarse, or generally unruly hair can also benefit from this co-wash. "Totally love this stuff. Adding it to my 'staple' product must haves ... My hair was clean, soft, and the cowash made it easy to run my fingers through for detangling type 4 hair. I’m impressed," one reviewer shares.

6. Best Drugstore Conditioner L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Though this conditioner is technically formulated to repair damage, it's a great choice for anyone who wants smoother, silkier hair. Enriched with strengthening proteins and moisturizing ceramides, it helps reduce breakage, repair split ends, and increase shine, so hair looks healthy and feels strong. Packed in a convenient pump-top bottle, it contains a whopping 28 ounces of product, so you'll be stocked for ages. One reviewer writes, "This is the best conditioner of all time. I’ve been bleaching my hair for 5+ years and have dry hair genetically. I swear I’ve tried every high end conditioner under the sun, desperate for something that’ll make it look healthy. THIS IS IT, FOLKS. If they ever stop making it, I’ll have to shave my head."