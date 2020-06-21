When it you're shopping for the best floor chairs for adults you'll want to look for not only proper back support but also support for your bottom, and sometimes even your legs so that you can sit much more comfortably. Which style you choose will vary depending how and when you plan to use your chair.

For prolonged sessions, gamers, for example, will not only appreciate a quality leather seat with supportive, ergonomic features, but they may also want a floor chair that incorporates advanced tech specs — like built-in speakers — to make them feel like they're engulfed in the action.

If you envision using your floor chair both indoors and outdoors, chairs with weatherproof and/or easy-to-wipe-down covers will be ideal. For even more portability, like toting your seat to the beach, a park, or a yoga studio, look for lightweight chairs that come with carrying straps or handles.

For more general use, like low-profile relaxing while you watch a movie or for having an extra seat to offer to guests, the classic floor chair design with a plush filling (typically memory foam) and a soft fabric cover will provide a cozy place to lean back on. If you like something a little more playful, there are even adult-approved bean bag chairs with full backs and arm support, too.

No matter how you choose to unwind, one of the best floor chairs below will be the right seat for you.

1. The Best Adjustable Floor Recliner Giantex Floor Folding Gaming Sofa Chair $84.99 | Amazon See On Amazon A versatile recliner, like this Giantex floor chair, is a great pick for anyone who likes to be able to adjust their seat depending on their mood or setting. You can hold the backrest and click it up and down in 14 different ways— it starts fully upright at an 84.5-degree angle and can unfold until it's completely flat. Not only do Amazon reviewers note that this floor chair provides adequate back support, but a few also mention that the seat itself is comfy enough for their furry friends to try to take it over: "I even catch the dog curling up on it," wrote one. The chair's thick, high-density foam padding is covered in a tufted soft-to-the-touch flannel fabric, and you can choose from six classic colors.

2. The Best Bean Bag Chair Big Joe Dorm Bean Bag Chair $58.80 | Amazon See On Amazon Remember the bean bag chair you loved as a kid? Consider this Big Joe chair a much cooler older sibling. It has all the smushy appeal of a bean-filled seat but sports an oversized silhouette, complete with a huge backrest and cozy armrests. There are even two side pockets: One to hold a water bottle and the other for things like your phone, your tablets, or a TV remote. Sold in five colors, each chair is crafted from the brand's stain-resistant "SmartMax" fabric and features a top handle to make it easy to move around. For those who like the cushion from a bean bag but prefer a more traditional floor chair without all the extras, check out Big Joe's Roma chair.

3. The Best Gaming Chair For The Floor X Rocker Pro Series H3 Leather Video Gaming Chair $199.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This tricked-out leather seat from X Rocker is an investment for a floor chair, but it comes with everything you could possibly need for a long gaming session. It's got an easy-to-reach control panel on the side, with buttons to adjust the volume and bass control, as well as input/output jacks for headphones and other gadgets. It also boasts four built-in, front-facing speakers and a subwoofer for maximum sound immersion. If that's not enough, there's a vibration mode that can sync up with your chair's bass controls, so you can feel like you're really part of the action. You can easily fold it in half for discreet storage, which is another handy feature. Plus, it's got comfortable armrests, an ergonomic backrest with lumbar support, and it rocks back and forth. Note: X-Rocker also makes a lower-priced model that doesn't have as many bells and whistles (or armrests), but is still a quality floor chair for gamers.

4. The Best Portable Floor Chair With A Waterproof Exterior Alpcour Folding Stadium Seat $54.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep this seat from Alpcour in your car, and you'll never have to sit on wet sand, dewy grass at a concert, or an uncomfortable metal stadium bench during a baseball game again. The foldable, padded seat weighs just 4 pounds and comes in three colors. It can be reclined six ways (upright to flat) and is fully protected by waterproof fabric. Bonus: The underside has an anti-slip texture to provide extra stability, and there's even a zippered mesh pocket on the back for stashing your stuff. To make it even easier to take this floor chair on the go (or just to and from your backyard), the manufacturer has included a carrying strap. If armrests are more your thing, you can upgrade to this deluxe version from Alpcour, which features backpack straps.

5. A Sleek Portable Floor Chair That Doubles As A Meditation Cushion bonVIVO Easy III Padded Floor Chair $54.90 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're doing hours-long meditations or hanging out in your living room, this sleek, minimalist padded floor chair will give you a supportive and stylish place to sit. It's filled with memory foam and comes in two cover options (dark blue or in cognac), both of which are made from a synthetic fabric that the manufacturer says is easy to spot clean. If there's one downside, it's that there's no adjustable backrest — either it sits upright or it's folded like a clamshell in half. Still, considering its practical carrying handle and the price point, this slim chair is a worthy pick for those looking for a no-fuss, lightweight option.

6. A Foldable Floor Chair With Armrests That You Configure To Your Lounging Needs Merax Chaise Lounge Chair With Armrests $102.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This folding chair from Merax comes with three detachable pieces (the chair itself, a square cushion, and a bolster) that can be reconfigured for multiple ways to relax. When all the way folded up, you get a traditional floor chair with an extra cushiony (and extra tall) seat pad, and you can choose to use the bolster for lumbar support or as a footrest. To create the longline lounger (pictured here), unzip the seat, flip the cushion upside-down in front of the chair, and voila! The backrest itself can also be adjusted from 90 to 180 degrees flat, making it easy to store under a bed. Unlike the majority of the picks on this list, it's filled with soft sponge and polyester fibers (versus memory foam), but a few Amazon users report it's still comfy enough to sleep on. Get it in a red or blue linen fabric.