There's only one scenario in which sliding across a hardwood floor is ideal, and that's when you're reenacting Tom Cruise's dance scene from Risky Business. In all other situations, slippery footwear can get pretty dangerous, and that's where investing in a pair of the best grip socks comes in. Whether you're interested in yoga, barre, Pilates, or just walking down a recently-waxed hallway without falling on your butt, these special socks create some much-needed traction between your feet and the floor.

Your standard grip socks (also known as yoga and Pilates socks) typically look like any other pair — all except for the bottoms. There, you'll find rubber-like dots or patterns on the soles, which serve to create a slip-free surface while you move or pose. Some people choose to use them alone on studio floors, and some choose to use them in addition to their mats, but either way, they provide so much more balance and stability than you'd be getting otherwise.

These socks have been trending like nuts, and you can find an average pair pretty much anywhere now. That being said, the best non-slip socks implement other features that make them even more comfortable for workouts and exercise. Breathable fabrics, secure-fitting designs, and stylistic options ensure that you can find the right socks for your feet and your practice, and these seven pairs, below, check all those boxes and more.

1 The Overall Best Pick, Because They Have All The Right Features Amazon Tavi Noir Chey Mary Jane Fashion Grip Socks $11 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking for a reliable pair that's made with all the most convenient features, look no further than Tavi Noir Chey's Mary Jane grip socks. The knit is soft and primarily cotton, making them breathable and effective when it comes to wicking sweat. The cut is open on the top for a more barefoot feel, but still offers a secure fit because of the three points of attachment, fitted heel, and overlay strap. A large surface area of grippy material keeps you stable in any pose, and it even offers mid-foot arch compression to minimize fatigue and potential injuries. If you don't love the black, this pair is available in over a dozen other colors. Available Sizes: Small - Medium

2 Since You Get Four Pairs For $13, These Are The Best Value Amazon Rahabsox Non-Slip Socks $13 (Pack Of 4) Amazon Buy Now Thanks to over 2,000 rave reviews and a great price tag, it doesn't get much more risk-free than this. Rahabsox offers comfort, non-slip security, and four different pairs all for $13. They're made from 95 percent cotton and feature flexible silicone on the soles, so they won't crack no matter how much you pull. They also have a full-coverage design which is ideal for staying sanitary in public studios, and the loose, roll-down opening prevents skin marks and loss of circulation around your ankle. Available Sizes: Medium

3 A Toeless Cut And An Open Design Make These Ideal For A Barefoot Feel Amazon ToeSox Bella Half-Toe Grip Socks $9-16 Amazon Buy Now Thanks to their open top and non-bulky cotton fabric, reviewers say ToeSox's Bella half-toe socks are "really close to [the feeling of being barefoot]." The cut-out design allows you to move and spread your toes naturally, but still wicks sweat in between them. The bottom of the socks have tiny, skid-proof bumps as well as larger coverage in the center of the foot, so they allow for security as well as freedom of movement during specific routines. Finally, the fitted heel keeps these socks in place no matter how much you move, making them especially awesome for barre and other ballet-like classes. Available Sizes: X-Small - Large

4 These Have A Larger Surface Area To Provide Optimal Grip Amazon Ellaste Yoga Socks $10-12 Amazon Buy Now Even though the non-slip design spans all over the bottom of your foot, it lays totally flat to avoid a "bumpy sensation" during your poses. As a result, these Ellaste socks are ideal for yoga and other activities that require optimal balance and traction. Reviewers say they "provide a firm grip" on their yoga mats, but the "grip really works on wood floors," too. This pair is great for those looking for coverage without confinement, as the closed top and cut-out toes offer a secure fit while still allowing for contact with the floor. They're available in four colors, and thanks to their highly-elastic blend, one size fits most feet. Available Sizes: Small/Medium

5 Lace-Up Ties Give This Pair Extra Security And A Unique Style Amazon Muezna Ballet-Style Strap Socks $9 Amazon Buy Now Fashion and convenience don't always overlap, but these Muezna ballet-style socks tackle both simultaneously. In addition to their cotton blend, solid stitching, and cut-out toes, they have an elegant tie-up strap that serves to create a more secure fit and add a unique flair to your workout outfit. Since the silicone gel grips are the same shade as the sock in all eight color options, they're also one of the most convenient pairs when it comes to matching — plus they come with a free travel and storage bag. Available Sizes: Small/Medium