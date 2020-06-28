When it comes to purchasing a new kitchen faucet, the best kitchen faucet for you will fit well in your space, have the right features, and be compatible with the number of faucet installation holes in your sink. You’ll also want to select a faucet that’s aesthetically appealing (with a finish you enjoy), so it matches your kitchen’s style.

Faucets don’t come in standard heights, so measure to find one with a spout that’s tall enough for all your dishwashing or cooking needs, but not so tall that it blocks any items around your sink. Sinks commonly have one to four holes that you can use to fit your faucet — make sure you choose one that’s compatible unless you plan on drilling more holes or covering up extra holes.

Next, decide the features you want. Kitchen faucets are available in single- and double-handle designs, though single-handle faucets are far more common. Single-handle faucets are simple to operate — one lever controls the temperature and water flow — but some people prefer double-handle faucets for aesthetic reasons or because they allow for more control over the water temperature. You can also get a touch or touchless control faucet, which use sensors rather than handles. Sprayer heads can also be convenient to have in the kitchen and come either connected to the spout or separate. Connected ones comes as either shorter-hosed pull-down-style sprayers (typically found on taller faucets) or longer-reaching pull-out sprayers (usually on lower profile fixtures). Faucets with a sprayer head that’s separate from the spout tend to have a longer reach.

These seven kitchen faucets below are all highly regarded on Amazon, with reviewers reporting that they’re beyond pleased.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Kitchen Faucet With A Pull-Down Sprayer WEWE Single Handle Kitchen Faucet $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Installation compatibility: one hole, three holes With more than 5,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating overall, reviewers indicate that this WEWE kitchen faucet is superior in quality despite its fair price tag. The stylish high-arc faucet has a single handle that controls temperature and water flow. And the sprayer head, which is connected to the spout, has three settings — stream, spray, and pause. The easy-to-install faucet is designed for one- or three-hole configurations (it can be installed with or without the deck plate). This pick is available in a brushed nickel or matte black finish, and the overall height is 15.7 inches. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a great faucet! The finish is beautiful, but more importantly is the way it actually functions. I have been using it for a few months, and the head still clicks effortlessly back into the holder after you pull it down. The angle of the faucet is nice and high, which makes it easy to clean extra large pots and pans. The water flow is also very easy to control, We love it! Highly recommended!"

2. A Modern Touchless Kitchen Faucet Moen 7594ESRS Arbor Motionsense Two-Sensor Touchless Kitchen Faucet $380 | Amazon See On Amazon Installation compatibility: one hole, three holes If you’re looking for a highly upgraded kitchen faucet, this one from Moen has built-in touchless control; with double sensors that detect movement, which triggers the flow of water, allowing you to accomplish tasks with greater speed and efficiency. And in case you don’t want to use the touchless technology, the faucet also has a single handle to control temperature and water flow. The sprayer head is powerful and is retractable for easy use. This kitchen faucet is 15.5 inches in height, and is designed for installation in one- or three-hole configurations (and with or without the deck plate). It requires 6 AA batteries, so just make sure you have those on hand. Choose from four finishes — chrome, matte black, oil-rubbed bronze, and spot resistant-stainless. You can get it with one or two sensors, or without any sensors if you want a standard faucet with manual control. And if you’re looking to upgrade your faucet even further, this pick is also available in a voice-control model. Plus, it's backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This faucet (with two sensors) takes some getting used to, but once you have grown accustomed to how it works, it is extremely convenient. The lower sensor turns the water on any time an object is pretty much directly in front of it and within a few inches distance. (You pretty much need to be positioned under the faucet for it to come on.) [...] The upper sensor stays on, up to about 4 minutes, after putting your hand (or any object) over it. Putting something over it again turns it off. And of course, there is a manual handle that works normally."

3. A Kitchen Faucet With A Pull-Out Sprayer Ufaucet Kitchen Faucet $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Installation compatibility: one hole, three holes If you prefer a kitchen faucet with a pull-out sprayer head, this one from Ufaucet is your best bet. The sprayer head has a very long hose — 20 inches to be exact — and two different spray modes (stream or spray). The faucet is on the shorter side at just 7.9 inches high, so it’s ideal for tight spaces or anyone who prefers a smaller scale faucet. It has a single handle that controls water flow and temperature, and the spout rotates 360 degrees for ease. The faucet only comes in one finish — brushed nickel. However, it is designed for both one- or three-hole configurations (it can be installed with or without the deck plate). Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was skeptical because of the low price, but once I installed and used it, best dang faucet Ive ever used. Ended up buying another one for my Moms kitchen. Highly recommend."

4. A Budget-Friendly Kitchen Faucet With A Low Profile Peerless Single-Handle Kitchen Sink Faucet $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Installation compatibility: three holes Kitchen faucets can sometimes be shockingly pricey, but this one from Peerless is just over $35, and it’s even backed by a limited lifetime warranty, so you can feel good about installing it in your home. The faucet swivels 360 degrees, which makes everyday kitchen tasks a breeze. A single handle allows you to control both water flow and temperature. The faucet is just over 6 inches in height and doesn’t have a sprayer head. The faucet is designed for three-hole configurations, and is available in chrome or stainless steel finishes. Make sure your sink has standard supply lines or purchase some separately, as this unit requires them for installation. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great item. Great value. Great service. I studied reviews on this item and have not been [disappointed]."

5. A Kitchen Faucet With Touch Control Delta Faucet Leland Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet $258 | Amazon See On Amazon Installation compatibility: one hole, three holes With more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating overall, tons of reviewers indicated that the touch control on this kitchen faucet from Delta has made working in the kitchen so much easier. To start and stop the flow of water, simply tap anywhere on the spout with your wrist or forearm — it's as easy as that. The faucet even has a LED indicator light that changes colors to reflect the temperature of the water. The pull-down sprayer — that has a spray or stream mode — uses a powerful magnet to snap back into place, which prevents it from drooping over time. The overall height of the faucet is 15.38 inches. And it also has a single handle in case you want to manually control it. And if you don’t want the touch technology at all, this pick is also available in a standard option that can only be controlled manually. It's also available with voice control. The faucet is designed to fit one- or three-hole configurations, and has an optional deck plate. This pick runs on AA batteries (it comes with six) and claims a two-year battery life, or you can power it with an A/C adapter (sold separately) instead. Choose from five different finishes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I absolutely love this faucet! It is so convenient that it turns on and off by touch. It's enough to barely touch it with a pinky anywhere (!) to turn it on/off. How cool is that? I've also noticed that it has auto-shutoff after some amount of time. Beware, that after a week or two you'll start to forget how to operate a regular one."

6. A Double-Handle Kitchen Faucet With A Side Sprayer Delta Faucet Windemere 2-Handle Kitchen Sink Faucet $93 | Amazon See On Amazon Installation compatibility: four holes This double-handle kitchen faucet from Delta is the ultimate combination of function and style. The faucet features two handles that give you plenty of control over the water temperature and flow. The side sprayer has a long retractable hose, so it’s super easy to maneuver — heck, you could even use it to water your plants on the windowsill or fill pots on the countertop. The spout even swivels 360 degrees for added convenience. The faucet features a gorgeous 11.62-inch high arc, which is eye catching to say the least. And it’s available in three finishes. It is designed to fit four-hole configurations and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this for my mom's kitchen sink. My husband installed it in no time at all. The sprayer is wonderful and it spout swivels very well. The handles have a nice feel to them. It appears to be a good value for the money. She has only had it for about three months, but so far, so good!"