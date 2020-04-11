Whether you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy some free time in the yard or keep guests entertained at your next barbecue, the best lawn games for adults are designed to bring people together — even when the competition is fierce.

When it comes to lawn games, newer and fancier isn’t better; most popular lawn games are ones that have stood the test of time and involve little more than balls, blocks, and sticks. Bocce ball, croquet, lawn darts, Jenga, and Kubb are tried-and-true fixtures — and tossing bean bags for fun, as we do in cornhole, is downright ancient, dating back to as early as 2,000 B.C.E.

When you’re shopping for quality lawn games, you should primarily focus on the materials they’re made of. These games contain items you will likely be striking, stacking, throwing, or lugging around, so they should be constructed of durable materials, such as hardwood, resin, or plastic, to ensure that they’ll last.

Storage and portability are other aspects to consider when it comes to lawn games, which you may want to tote to the park or beach, or stow away in cold weather. Look for lawn games that come with carrying cases or that can fold up for more convenient storage.

From retro wooden croquet sets to a game that amplifies beer pong, here are the best lawn games to liven up any hangout with friends and family.

1. The Best Bocce Ball Set Play Platoon Bocce Ball Set Game With Case $41 | Amazon See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2-4 The Play Platoon Bocce Ball Set comes with everything you need to play bocce — including eight full-size bocce balls. The balls are made of durable resin and measure 100 millimeters in diameter (you can also snag them in a 90-millimeter size for smaller hands). In addition to the red and green balls, you'll get a white pallino, a rope to measure distances when things get competitive, and a carrying case for storage between games. While the resin balls are meant to last for years, it's best to use them on soft grass or sand to make sure they don’t get unnecessarily chipped or scuffed up. The set comes with an automatic one-year warranty, and you can register it for a free lifetime warranty. Positive Amazon review: “These are solid and great for playing on the beach. We have used them for multiple group outings so far and everyone raves about the quality of the product.”

2. The Best Croquet Set GoSports Six Player Croquet Set $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2, 4, or 6 How adorable is this GoSports Six Player Croquet Set? It includes six sets of color-coordinated mallets and balls, nine wickets, and two end posts. It can often feel like croquet sets are designed with small children in mind — but not so with this set! The mallets feature a padded grip and 35-inch handles (as opposed to the more common 28-inch handles) to make them comfortable for adults to use. Mallets are made from hardwood, and the 10-ounce croquet balls are 3 inches in diameter. The set comes with a carrying case for easy storage. Positive Amazon review: “So glad I ordered the GoSports Croquet Set [...] The mallets are a really nice size--no need to bend way over to use them. It's a nice set for kids, as well as adults. The updated colors are cool.”

3. The Best Lawn Dart Set HAKOL Lawn Darts Game $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2-4 You can keep the lawn-dart party going after the sun goes down, because HAKOL's Lawn Darts Game glows in the dark! The darts are made of soft plastic that's durable and safe, which is particularly important if — for example — you’ve had a couple of drinks, or if there are pets running around. This lawn darts game is best played on grass or sand, where the darts are less likely to bounce, and it comes with a money-back guarantee. If that sounds great but you're looking for something a little sillier, you can try the Flickin’ Chicken game, which will have you throwing chickens instead of darts. Positive Amazon review: “It’s fun, compact easy to carry game is great for people of all ages! I definitely recommend it for outdoor parties we want to add a little extra fun!”

4. The Best Giant Jenga Set GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2+ The GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower starts at 2.5 feet tall, but it can grow to over 5 feet as you play. The set includes 54 large blocks, some of which are numbered and correspond to the numbers on the included dry-erase board. Add a fun twist to the game by listing custom party rules on the board. (For example, the player who draws the #2 block has to do a silly dance.) The blocks are made of knot-free pine and are easily stored in the included carrying case. You can snag the blocks in this light-colored wood, in one of two darker wood stains, or even in a Fourth of July–friendly star-studded red, white, and blue. Positive Amazon review: “They are fairly large sized wooden blocks and some have numbers on them to indicate a specific step to take. You don't have to use the numbers and can just play regular [Jenga] as well, but the numbers add to the fun if you get tired of the old game. Overall everyone had a blast playing this!”

5. The Best Bean Bag Toss Game GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set $120 | Amazon See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2 or 4 The regulation size GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set includes two cornhole boards measuring 4 by 2 feet in size and eight 1-pound bean bags that are filled with durable, all-weather recycled plastic pellets. The lightly varnished finish of the boards makes them great for customizing too — just paint them or apply decals to add a personal touch. When you're not playing, fold in the legs and tuck the flat boards into the included carrying case and place the bean bags in the included tote. If you suspect that a regulation size will be too bulky for you, opt for the smaller 3-by-2 foot boards, or the travel-friendly Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards. Positive Amazon review: “I was pleasantly surprised to see that it was made VERY well with high quality wood and leg fasteners. The beanbags that come with this are heavy and well constructed as well. I would highly recommend this set to anyone looking to spend a few extra dollars for something that will definitely last a very long time.”

6. The Best Kubb Set Yard Games Kubb Premium Size Outdoor Tossing Game $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2+ Yard Games Kubb Premium Size Outdoor Tossing Game is made of durable, knot-free rubberwood and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Inside the game you'll find everything you need to play kubb, also known as Viking Chess: 11 blocks (including the King kubb), six tossing dowels, four and corner stakes. Plus, it comes with a carrying case for easy storage and transport. Positive Amazon review: “This is an excellent yard game. Portable in the enclosed case. Reasonably priced. If you like games like washer toss or backyard bocce give this a try. It will become your favorite! Very high quality.”