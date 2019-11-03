The 7 Best Moisturizing Lipsticks

If you're in the market for a moisturizing lipstick, it's probably because you've been dealing with dry lips at some point. For some people, dry lips are a year-round occurrence, while others might experience chapped, flaky lips only during winter. In either case, you can use this guide to the best moisturizing lipsticks to rehabilitate your lips while still rocking a gorgeous color.

The one thing to note about hydrating lipsticks is that they're not going to last as long as a matte or liquid lipstick. The oils and butters that are used in these moisturizing formulas tend to rub off easier — but don't fret. There are still other ways to make your lipstick last longer, even if you choose the dewiest, most hydrating formula out there. First, always prep your lips with an exfoliating lip scrub to shed any existing flakes and dead skin, which provides a smoother surface for your lipstick (as you probably know, applying lipstick on top of flaky lips will quite literally cause your lipstick to flake off). Finish up by applying setting powder on your lips after you've applied your lipstick (though you can also apply powder before lipstick application, too, depending on how long a wear you're looking for and how dry your lips are.)

Now that you're armed with a few key tips for longer-lasting lipstick, check out seven great moisturizing lipsticks you can buy online.

1. The Best Luxe Moisturizing Lipstick Kevyn Aucoin Expert Lip Color $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For a luxe tube of moisturizing lipstick, there are few better options than the Kevyn Aucoin Expert Lip Color. The formula was made to condition and repair dry, damaged lips, all while providing maximum color payoff with its rich, velvety pigments. Get it in nine colors, including a shocking red and rose-y nude. "Love this lipstick. It’s so creamy and leaves lips feeling quenched and never parched. Lips feel luscious," commented one Amazon reviewer.

2. The Best Clean Moisturizing Lipstick Ere Perez Natural Vegan Olive Oil Lipstick $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're committed to using clean beauty products, say hello to the Ere Perez Natural Vegan Olive Oil Lipsticks. The main moisturizing element in the formula is olive oil, but don't expect this lipstick to be greasy. Instead, it hydrates dry lips and helps prevent flaking while simultaneously delivering a shiny finish. Ere Perez, an all-natural Australian brand, only uses the highest-quality, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients in their formulas, which is especially important when it comes to lipstick since it's going so close to your mouth. Get this tube in eight gorgeous shades, including orange, nude, berry, and brown-red.

4. A Classic Drugstore Moisturizing Lipstick That Comes In Over 30 Shades Milani Color Statement Lipstick $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Another great, affordable lipstick, the Milani Color Statement Lipstick is a drugstore-favorite. It comes in over 30 shades, from pink-y nudes to berry hues, to deep, blood reds, and it offers serious color payoff. The cruelty-free formula is enriched with vitamins A and C, and though it's not as moisturizing as some of the other options on this list, it's still more nourishing than your average lipstick.

6. The Best Matte Moisturizing Lip Crayon Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Matte Lip Crayon $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For a rare matte lipstick that's still moisturizing, there's the Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Matte Lip Crayon. Like the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick, this lip crayon makes targeted application and lining your lips as easy as could be. It also doesn't require any sharpening, adding to its convenience factor, but unlike all of the other satiny lipsticks on this list, this one dries into a matte finish. That said, the hydrating trio of ingredients in the formula — shea butter, jojoba oil, and kendi oil — makes it an ultra-moisturizing choice. Get it in six colors.