The 7 Best Moisturizing Lipsticks
If you're in the market for a moisturizing lipstick, it's probably because you've been dealing with dry lips at some point. For some people, dry lips are a year-round occurrence, while others might experience chapped, flaky lips only during winter. In either case, you can use this guide to the best moisturizing lipsticks to rehabilitate your lips while still rocking a gorgeous color.
The one thing to note about hydrating lipsticks is that they're not going to last as long as a matte or liquid lipstick. The oils and butters that are used in these moisturizing formulas tend to rub off easier — but don't fret. There are still other ways to make your lipstick last longer, even if you choose the dewiest, most hydrating formula out there. First, always prep your lips with an exfoliating lip scrub to shed any existing flakes and dead skin, which provides a smoother surface for your lipstick (as you probably know, applying lipstick on top of flaky lips will quite literally cause your lipstick to flake off). Finish up by applying setting powder on your lips after you've applied your lipstick (though you can also apply powder before lipstick application, too, depending on how long a wear you're looking for and how dry your lips are.)
Now that you're armed with a few key tips for longer-lasting lipstick, check out seven great moisturizing lipsticks you can buy online.
1. The Best Luxe Moisturizing Lipstick
For a luxe tube of moisturizing lipstick, there are few better options than the Kevyn Aucoin Expert Lip Color. The formula was made to condition and repair dry, damaged lips, all while providing maximum color payoff with its rich, velvety pigments. Get it in nine colors, including a shocking red and rose-y nude. "Love this lipstick. It’s so creamy and leaves lips feeling quenched and never parched. Lips feel luscious," commented one Amazon reviewer.
2. The Best Clean Moisturizing Lipstick
If you're committed to using clean beauty products, say hello to the Ere Perez Natural Vegan Olive Oil Lipsticks. The main moisturizing element in the formula is olive oil, but don't expect this lipstick to be greasy. Instead, it hydrates dry lips and helps prevent flaking while simultaneously delivering a shiny finish. Ere Perez, an all-natural Australian brand, only uses the highest-quality, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients in their formulas, which is especially important when it comes to lipstick since it's going so close to your mouth. Get this tube in eight gorgeous shades, including orange, nude, berry, and brown-red.
3. The Best Affordable Moisturizing Lipstick
At under $5, e.l.f's take on a moisturizing lipstick is one of the best budget-friendly options out there. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is loaded with vitamins and shea butter, which allow it to glide on smoothly before it settles onto your lips and delivers a satiny finish. While the shade Ravishing Rose looks gorgeous on every skin tone, it also comes in a variety of different colors, listed below. The only downside is the different shades are sold on different Amazon pages, and some are priced higher.
4. A Classic Drugstore Moisturizing Lipstick That Comes In Over 30 Shades
Another great, affordable lipstick, the Milani Color Statement Lipstick is a drugstore-favorite. It comes in over 30 shades, from pink-y nudes to berry hues, to deep, blood reds, and it offers serious color payoff. The cruelty-free formula is enriched with vitamins A and C, and though it's not as moisturizing as some of the other options on this list, it's still more nourishing than your average lipstick.
5. The Best Sheer Moisturizing Lip Crayon
The Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick makes precise application easy with its crayon-like shape. Even if you're on the go, you can line and fill in your lipstick with this one plump pencil (and its twist-up design means no sharpening required). The shea butter-enriched formula is super-moisturizing and almost has more of a balm-like consistency. That said, it provides more of a sheer wash of color rather than a full-on, deeply-pigmented lipstick. This one also has a wide range of colors available on separate Amazon pages, listed below.
6. The Best Matte Moisturizing Lip Crayon
For a rare matte lipstick that's still moisturizing, there's the Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Matte Lip Crayon. Like the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick, this lip crayon makes targeted application and lining your lips as easy as could be. It also doesn't require any sharpening, adding to its convenience factor, but unlike all of the other satiny lipsticks on this list, this one dries into a matte finish. That said, the hydrating trio of ingredients in the formula — shea butter, jojoba oil, and kendi oil — makes it an ultra-moisturizing choice. Get it in six colors.
7. The Best Glossy Moisturizing Lipstick
Part lipstick, part lip gloss, the NYX Butter Gloss is one of the rare liquid formulas people with dry, chapped lips can get on board with. Butter Gloss feels smooth, leaves a shiny (but not sticky) finish, and offers sheer-to-medium coverage — all packed into one affordable, cruelty-free formula. Available in over 20 dessert-themed colors, it does have a slightly sweet scent — something that, depending on the person, could be considered a pro or con.
