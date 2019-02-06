Getting the motivation to do absolutely anything is a bit of a struggle. Especially when so much of your time is filled with work, relationships, socialising — AKA things that have a very obvious and almost routine-based pay off. However, finding the motivation to improve yourself for yourself is one of the hardest things to do. Because that sounds like some hard flipping work, right? Well, maybe it doesn't have to be. Maybe it can be as simple as popping in your headphones. These are the best motivational audiobooks of 2019, and they're available online right now. So get ready to feel empowered as you run for the bus or learn a new life lesson as your walk down to Tescos. It's that easy, y'all.

There is something for everyone in the list below, no matter what you're looking to change in your life. We've got feminist mantras, work-place advice, tips for quietening the inner critic, and lessons about learning to love your imperfections (from a Buddhist monk, nonetheless). This world is your world, and it's time to take a big old bite of it. So scroll on to find our list of motivational audiobooks that will make life even more delicious.

1 'Remember This When You're Sad' by Maggy Van Eijk Described as "a book for mad, sad and glad days (from someone who’s right there with you)," this audiobook is your guide for coping with life's ups and downs. At 27, Remember This When You're Sad's author Maggy Van Eijk went through the worst mental health crisis of her life thus far. After the dissolution of a relationship, losing friends, nearly getting fired from her job, and making a lot of really bad choices, Van Eijk realised something needed to change. This book is a beautiful, brutal, and honest account of anxiety and depression, and getting through the tough times. Get it here

2 'Quiet: Learning To Silence The Chatter & Believing That You’re Good Enough' by Fearne Cotton Both written and read by Fearne Cotton, this audiobook will help to lift you out of all those self-doubting and self-hating blues and get you on your way. In Quiet, the TV and radio presenter examines the reasons why we doubt ourselves and speaks to the people who helped her to accept her own flaws. Through this book, Cotton seeks to help people silence their inner critic. Get it here

3 'No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work' by Liz Fosslien & Mollie West Duffy "Do I shake my boss' hand or give her a hug? Did I forget to mute my phone on the conference call? Does sending this email at 11 p.m. make me look impressive or unprofessional? Is it rude to reject my colleague's friend request on Facebook? Should I be more strict with my employee?" Any of these thoughts sound familiar? Well, if so, these gals have the guide for you. In No Hard Feelings, Liz Fosselien and Mollie West Duffy pick apart the emotional and social complexities of surviving in a modern work environment, and help you understand how to harness the strength and positivity of your emotions in order to succeed. Get it here

4 'Being An Adult: The Ultimate Guide To Moving Out, Getting A Job And Getting Your Act Together' by Lucy Tobin and Kat Poole OK, so, maybe one for those in the younger age bracket, but also, y'all, I know that, if you're honest with yourselves, there's a butt-load of stuff that still leaves you scratching your head regularly when it comes to adulting. Tax returns, savings accounts, what needs dry cleaning and what doesn't need dry cleaning. It's a minefield, guys. I feel like this is stuff you are supposed to know by the time you are in your 20s but, real talk, it is 2019 and everyone is still a big baby. Get it here

5 'Calm the F**k Down' by Sarah Knight Yes, she's effing back with another eff-word book to assuage life's various difficulties. This time round, best selling author Sophie Knight is here with your guide on how to get through the more anxiety-laden parts of life. Calm The F**k Down will give you practical ways in which to manage tough situations, "stop worrying and wallowing," and "start bouncing back." Get it here

6 'Love For Imperfect Things: How To Accept Yourself In A World Striving For Perfection' by Haemin Sunim From the mind of Buddhist monk Haemin Sunim, Love For Imperfect Things is brimming with brilliant spiritual advice, maxims, and wisdom. Laden with life lessons about how to embrace the imperfect — because our flaws are what make us unique — this book is ideal for those who are too tough on themselves. Get it here

7 'The Holy Sh!t Moment: How Lasting Change Can Happen In An Instant' by James Fell Whatever you call it — your ta-da moment, your eureka moment, your OMG moment, or, in the case of James Fell, your holy sh!t moment — this book tells the stories of people who have changed their lives for the better in the blink of an eye. The Holy Sh!t Moment will motivate you to stop talking about change and actually get off your tuccus and do it. Get it here