Outdoor playtime is great for pups of all ages and sizes. The best outdoor dog toys to keep them busy are durable enough to withstand both the elements and your dog’s teeth, which means they're frequently made of tough materials like hard plastic or rubber. Toys that will keep your dog busy should be toys they can play with on their own (though you should always supervise, of course!), but choosing the best toy for your pup will depend on their preferred style of play.

Engaging outdoor toys invite your pup to interact by chewing, chasing, tugging, or solving puzzles, among other things. If your dog loves to gnaw, look for toys that are designed to hold up against serious chewers. If your pooch needs a lot of physical activity, they might like a ball, bouncy toy, or a toy to tug with their teeth. Water-loving dogs may enjoy their own pool to splash around in, and puzzle toys can provide hours of mental stimulation, especially for food-motivated dogs.

Whatever your dog enjoys, pet parents indicate that these seven dog toys are perfect for outdoor play, and that they have kept their pups entertained for hours on end.

1. A Fan-Favorite Classic Dog Toy KONG Classic Dog Toy $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 16,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, it’s clear that this Kong dog toy is highly-regarded on the site. And as a dog owner myself, I can also testify that the Kong is a super entertaining toy for your pet, as dogs can fetch it, chew it, toss it, and more. The toy is made from rubber, and its shape means that it’ll bounce unpredictably, which just adds to the fun. If you need even more entertainment for your dog, the Kong can be stuffed with peanut butter, kibble, or other treats. Your dog will spend hours trying to remove treats from the toy. The Kong is dishwasher safe and comes in a range of formats based on your dog’s size. While the Kong is super strong and will hold up against harsh playtime, there is also an extreme version of this beloved toy for “power chewers.” Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I've used Kong Toys pretty much my entire life, with every dog we've ever had. Small, medium, and large dogs all love them! [...] No matter what dog I've had, these toys look the same as the day you bought them. They don't end up ripping them up. [...] Helps curb bad behaviors- I know this may seem like a stretch, but I honestly think a lot of negative behaviors are caused by dogs needing activities that keep them engaged. The kong is exactly that- great at holding attention- especially if you use natural peanut butter, or put treats inside them."

2. A Foldable Dog Pool Your Pup Can't Pop Yaheetech Foldable Dog Pool $70 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a water lover on your hands, then your sweet pooch will surely love making a splash in this Yaheetech dog pool. The pool is designed specifically for dogs as it doesn’t have any inflatable parts, so it's pop-proof. Instead, it’s made of super-durable medium-density fiberboard (MDF) covered in an extra-tough PVC material, with wrapped edges for extra protection against wear and tear. The thick, slip-resistant material at the bottom of the pool is certainly dog-friendly, too. The pool has a drain, so it’s easy to clean out the water, and it’s foldable for storage. Choose from three sizes (Large, X-Large, and XX-Large) and. two different colors (red and blue). Enthusiastic Amazon review: "So far our dogs have absolutely loved it. It’s extremely sturdy, honestly I have no idea how anyone’s dog might be able to puncture a hole in it.. but anything is possible if your pups nails get too long I suppose. [...] All in all this is an AMAZING product, especially if you have long haired pooches and it’s hot outside."

3. A Puzzle Dog Toy That Dispenses Treats OurPets IQ Treat Ball $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your dog a challenge with the OurPets IQ treat ball, which requires that they correctly roll the ball in order to get treats or food to fall out. The puzzle ball’s difficulty level is adjustable, so you can set it for as hard or as simple as you’d like. The ball is made from a hard plastic, and it disassembles for easy cleaning; simply rinse the ball in warm soapy water. With more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1-star rating overall, pet parents love that this ball keeps their pooch entertained for long periods of time. Choose between a 3-inch or 4-inch size. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Since receiving this today and filling it with my dog's dog food, she has literally not stopped playing with this! My dog is a 7 month old golden retriever who was getting into EVERYTHING and generally driving me nuts. [...] I have not had to get her off the table, take away inedible objects that she so quickly sneaks or scold her once since filling this with her kibble. I am so freaking happy. [...] I also love this toy because it slow feeds her food."

4. A Toy On A Bungee String That Hangs From A Tree XiaZ Retractable Interactive Dog Toy $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Don’t have time for a game of tug of war with your dog? This XiaZ dog toy will essentially play it for you. The dog chew toy is attached to a bungee string and then hung on a sturdy tree limb (hang it up to 10 feet off the ground, depending on the size of your dog). You can even attach it to a wooden beam on your deck if you don't have a tree. Your dog will thoroughly enjoy pulling and biting the chew toy, and when they let it go, it’ll launch for them to chase it. The toy can hold up to 260 pounds. The manufacturer advises that you should always supervise your dog during use. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is perfect for a high energy dog who wants to play and loves tug of war and/or chewing. With a new baby and both of us working full time we don’t always get to play as often or as long as our dog would like. It seems his energy never dies sometimes haha. This gives him something to do and always a way to play without always needing us there. Not to mention our dog pulls hard being that he’s a Siberian husky, it’s what he’s built to do, pull. This allows him to pull hard and rough."

5. A Ball That's Practically Indestructible The Company of Animals Boomer Ball $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Even the strongest of chewers won’t be able to destroy the Boomer Ball. The ball is made from sturdy polyethylene, so it’ll withstand plenty of rough playtime outdoors, and there's no need to worry about deflating it. Your dog will love chasing after the ball and pushing it with their nose. And it even floats in water. The Boomer Ball comes in four sizes. It isn't designed to be picked up, so choose a size that's larger than your dog can carry. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Have a bullmastiff mix who's destroyed EVERY "indestructible" toy out there. Was very skeptical but decided I'd try one more ball. He's been nonstop playing with this ball for an hour now!! He absolutely LOVES this thing!!!! He's so worn out I don't even have to walk him tonight!!! If you're skeptical your dog can ruin this ball don't be, best.purchase.ever. Only one problem...have to order another for our other dog cuz he won't share!! Lol"

6. A Chewable Stick Toy Petstages Stick Chew Toy $7 | Amazon See On Amazon These faux sticks are the ultimate doggie chew toy. They combine real wood with nontoxic synthetic material, so that your pup can enjoy the experience of chewing on a stick without the danger of splintering wood. These Petstages chew toys come in a wide range of different flavors and formats, from a wood-flavored version shaped like a branch to a peanut-shaped, peanut-flavored version that can be stuffed with treats. Choose from four sizes as well: Petite, Small, Medium, and Large. As with any toys (especially chew toys!), always supervise your dog while they use this toy. While it's designed to withstand aggressive chewing without splintering, it's still possible that a dog could break off smaller pieces that could be a choking hazard. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My dog LOVES these. And I do too. Unlike real sticks, I don't have to deal with itty bitty pieces of wood scattered throughput the house because Kingston brought in a stick to chew on. Also don't have to worry about him getting a splinter in the face or choking on a chunk of wood. But when it does get chewed down to a chokable stub, I take it away and I buy him a new one, about every month or so. He absolutely adores it; chews on it for hours."