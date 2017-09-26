The 7 Best Overnight Hair Curlers

Creating bouncy, long-lasting curls without heat is totally possible: you just need a set of great heatless curlers. But without heat, it can take a while for your curls to set, so styling while you sleep is ideal (isn't that the dream?). Luckily, the best overnight hair curlers are super comfortable to sleep in — and aside from saving your hair from heat damage they also save you time in the morning.

When looking for the ultimate set of overnight curlers, your number one priority should be comfort. Don't kid yourself, rigid silicone and poking wires will definitely start to bother you throughout the night. Some curling sets are made with memory foam for extra comfort, and there are even sets with soft satin covers. Any overnight curlers that have wires should be thoroughly covered with a thick layer of foam, so it doesn't feel like you're sleeping on a metal pillow.

You also need to think about your hair length and the type of curls you want to create. If you have long hair, you're going to either need a lot of curlers or really big curlers. Want loose, bouncy waves? Opt for big rollers. Ringlet curls? This one's easy — pick up a set of small rollers. Or hey, if you want to invest in a set that can make any type of curl, find a set with multiple sizes.

These overnight curling sets are some of the most comfortable and easiest to use out there.

1. A Huge Pack Of Curling Rods In A Range Of Sizes

This enormous set of curling rods contains 42 foam-covered rods that are each seven inches long — though they vary in diameter allowing you to create curls of different sizes. With almost 3,000 reviews, this product is a major favorite on Amazon. One user with long hair raved, "These really worked to curl my hair and last all day."

Fans say: "Tried these for the 1st time yesterday. They were super easy to use, not horrible to sleep on and easy to take out. Curls were full and fell nicely. I didn't have to untangle hair or pull to get these rods out."

2. These Flexible Curlers That Work On Any Hair Type

"I have very fine straight hair that does not hold a curl," one reviewer says, while another writes, "I have curly hair to start but it frizzes." Both gave these hair curlers a five-star rating. They're made from soft sponges and have a flexible wire inside, so you can wrap your strands dependent on your hair type and sleep comfortably while the curls set. They come in a pack of 30, so no matter how thick your hair is, you'll always have enough.

Fans say: "I’ve been looking for an alternative to using hot iron tools these curlers seem to work really well give me nice bouncy waves Just what I was looking for and I haven’t had to use my flat iron really excited with the results and I know my hair will be healthier because of it"

3. Tight Curlers That Make It Easy To Create Ringlets

These small curlers create tight, corkscrew-shaped curls and work especially well for shorter hair. They're split into two categories, blue and green, with each color twisting in its own direction making it very easy to know what order to apply these in. Varying the direction of your curls does a better job of mimicking a natural curl pattern, so the effect is effortless ringlets. Some users say that while these aren't always the most comfortable to sleep in, they've still found success putting these in when their hair is wet and then taking out as soon as it's dry.

Fans say: "These are SO easy to use and effective, too. I put them in when my hair is almost dry and then finish drying when them in. Let cool, removed, and bouncy spiral curls."

4. These Ultra-Comfortable Hair Curlers That Are Filled With Memory Foam

These sleep curlers are made with memory foam at their core, making them so comfortable to sleep in you might forget you're wearing them. They also have an absorbent material that soaks up excess moisture, so you can pop them in shortly after you've taken a shower. They also come in two different sizing options. The original large size (six inches) is intended for those with longer, thicker, or curly hair, or for anyone who has human hair extensions. You'll want to choose the mini size (three inches) if you have longer, but finer hair that you have a hard time getting to hold a curl or if your hair is in more of a bob style, with a length between your chin and shoulders.

Fans say: "I have tried so many overnight curlers. These instantly made sense for me and they are the only curlers that [don't] make my hair look insane! My hair is thick, curly and long, so I got the size large curlers and my hair takes to it so well! They aren’t perfect curls, so sometimes I touch it up with my curling wand but I’m learning more and more how to use these.Seriously worth a shot."

5. A Set Of Rollers You Can Stack To Customize Your Look

These curling flutes are perfect for anyone with long hair, because you can connect them to each other to create even longer curlers. The set also comes with lightweight fabric sleeves that both prevent the curlers from falling out and keep your hair from snagging while you're sleeping.

Fans say: "I was looking for a new styling solution that is less damaging to my hair and these were the answer. They are easy to use and the curls look super natural. I even use them on casual ponytail-days to put my out-of-control hair in order. They solve my frizzy problem while not damaging my hair."

6. Smooth Foam Rollers That Are Covered In Plush Satin

This enormous pack of foam rollers (seriously — there are more than 40 rollers in it) was designed with sleep in mind. The rollers are covered in satin that's gentle on the hair and scalp and keeps your curls extra soft and smooth. They're ideal for smaller curls and are meant to be used with only about an inch of hair.

Fans say: "These rollers give my natural hair a perm-like effect when I wash and set my hair with them, No-heat required!"

7. A 24-Pack Of Foam Rollers That Feel Like Tiny Pillows

These overnight rollers are designed to be as soft as pillows, so they won't disrupt your beauty sleep. It's safe to use them on either wet or dry hair, and their gentle nature minimizes hair breakage throughout the night. And though they're super comfortable, a firm wire inside keeps them in place while you get your Zzz's. Inside the pack, you'll get 24 curlers, which is a great amount as several users share that you should avoid wrapping up huge chunks of hair, rather the best results come from taking smaller sections. That way they stay in place longer, too.

Fans say: "I have medium length hair. Unless you use a hair dryer on wet hair it will never dry. I would let my hair air dry then apply a gel or spray to each section I wanted to curl. Curl it up and sleep on it over night. Take curlers out in morning. Perfect curls. Comfortable to sleep on. I have a tender scalp. No problem."