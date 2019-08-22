Bustle

The 7 Best Plant Milks Available In The UK If You're Looking For A Dairy Alternative

By Lollie King
Luis Velasco/Stocksy

In recent years we've seen a huge boom in plant milks. Vegans and meat eaters alike have veered away from their usual semi-skimmed for a more environmentally friendly option. I know first hand that at first people can be resistant to taking the dairy out of their beloved cuppa and replacing it with something else. Find yourself in that camp? Read on for the best plant milks available in the UK.

I'm sure you've heard of Veganuary, where meat eaters and vegetarians are tasked with going vegan through the month of January? Well, August 22 marks World Plant Milk Day and the organisation behind Veganuary is urging us to try plant milks. Despite them being better for the environment, Veganuary say "most high-street coffee chains currently charge 20-50p extra when customers choose plant milk," and on this day Veganuary are urging coffee shops to drop this charge.

Toni Vernelli, Head of Communications at the company, says "charging extra for plant milk is effectively a tax on climate-conscious customers. Animal farming is responsible for more than half of all food-related greenhouses gases and cows are the prime cause, with each one burping out 600 litres of methane a day. The true cost of cow’s milk is climate catastrophe."

So in aid of World Plant Milk day why not give one of these a go.

Soya Milk

Alpro Soya Milk
£1.50
|
Sainsburys
Soya milk tends to have a very similar consistency to cow's milk so don't be afraid to have this with your cereal or use for your cuppa. It also has a subtle sweet taste and is a great source of calcium.

Oat Milk

Oatly Oat Milk
£1.50
|
Tesco
This is my favourite milk. I never thought I'd see the day when I abandoned cow's milk, but guys, I've never look back. Oat milk has a really creamy texture and works perfectly in coffee. It's a little thicker than cow's milk which means it serves almost like a creamer. Win win.

Coconut Milk

Rude Health Coconut Milk
£2.50
|
Ocado
Coconut milk is a great dairy alternative, but the — for want of a better word — nutty taste in the milk is rather strong. As it is thick and has a fairly strong taste, this is a good substitute for cow's milk in soup or risotto. The flavour can then really enhance the dish, rather than you trying to disguise it in a cup of Earl Grey.

Peanut Milk

Miracle Peanut Punch Drink
£1.19
|
ASDA
Peanut milk is definitely one of the lesser known plant milk alternatives. Peanuts are a pretty great source of protein, but this is perhaps an acquired taste, so first try it on its own, and then add to your coffee.

Rice Milk

Organic Rice Dream Longlife Drink Alternative
£1.50
|
Tesco
Rice milk is an unsung hero made from brown rice grains. It's generally sweeter than other dairy alternatives and the consistency isn't too thick which makes it pretty dreamy in your morning cuppa.

Mylk

Rebel Kitchen Whole Dairy Free Mylk
£1.50
|
Waitrose
Mylk is definitely one of the most delicious plant milks on the market. It's creamy, but not too thick, and you can also get, whole, semi skimmed or skimmed versions. If you're wondering what's in this bad boy, it's a mix of coconut cream, brown rice, cashews, and nutritional yeast. Doesn't sound legit, but it actually works. This is the closest we'll get to perfection and every fridge should have at least one.

Almond Milk

Plenish Organic 6% Almond Dairy Free Drink 1L
£2
|
Sainsburys
Almond is one of the most popular plant based alternative milks, probably because of its rich flavour. It has a very nutty taste but you can opt for a sweetened version to make the taste a little smoother. I would opt for this at a coffee shop in your choice of tea or coffee.