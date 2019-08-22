In recent years we've seen a huge boom in plant milks. Vegans and meat eaters alike have veered away from their usual semi-skimmed for a more environmentally friendly option. I know first hand that at first people can be resistant to taking the dairy out of their beloved cuppa and replacing it with something else. Find yourself in that camp? Read on for the best plant milks available in the UK.

I'm sure you've heard of Veganuary, where meat eaters and vegetarians are tasked with going vegan through the month of January? Well, August 22 marks World Plant Milk Day and the organisation behind Veganuary is urging us to try plant milks. Despite them being better for the environment, Veganuary say "most high-street coffee chains currently charge 20-50p extra when customers choose plant milk," and on this day Veganuary are urging coffee shops to drop this charge.

Toni Vernelli, Head of Communications at the company, says "charging extra for plant milk is effectively a tax on climate-conscious customers. Animal farming is responsible for more than half of all food-related greenhouses gases and cows are the prime cause, with each one burping out 600 litres of methane a day. The true cost of cow’s milk is climate catastrophe."

So in aid of World Plant Milk day why not give one of these a go.