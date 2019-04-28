Humidity can be one of hair's biggest enemies, and with good reason. All of those water molecules in the humid air disrupt your hair's hydrogen bonds, leaving you with strands that stray from their intended style. Aside from using one of the best products for frizzy hair in humidity (which I'll get into below), there are a few other tricks you'll want to employ to keep humidity at bay.

Most importantly, you'll want to keep your hair as healthy as possible, because when it's dried-out and damaged, it absorbs more moisture from the air, meaning more frizz. In addition to the obvious, like using heat-protectant sprays and regularly applying a deep conditioning hair mask, try to avoid blow drying your hair or drying it with a towel (which raises the hair cuticle). Also, use a brush made with natural bristles to help keep it smooth.

When it comes to products specifically, there are a number of categories dedicated to fighting frizz. While each comes with different instructions (oils should be used on wet hair, from the mid-lengths to ends, and anti-frizz hairsprays on dry hair, etc.), they all have the same end goal: Keeping your style of choice intact. Because of this, many of the key ingredients are the same.

Silicone-based products help to seal the hair cuticle and create a protective barrier against humidity and pollution, but they can weigh hair down if it's on the finer side. Another popular ingredient is a protein like keratin, which is naturally found in hair and helps strengthen it. Then, of course, there are the oils. Not only do oils like argan, avocado, and coconut help protect hair from humidity, but they're also deeply nourishing and can help improve your hair's overall health with their nutrient-rich make up.

When the weather gets rough, try one (or more!) options from this list of the best hair products for humidity.

1. Best Finishing Spray For Frizzy Hair In Humidity MoroccanOil Luminous Hairspray $24 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your hair is styled poker-straight or tightly coiled, finishing it off with a frizz-fighting spray will help lock your look in place and enhance any other anti-frizz products you may have prepped with. MoroccanOil Luminous Hairspray has a strong, yet flexible finish that never leaves your hair sticky or flakey. But the real reason it's on this list is because of the argan oil in the formula, which helps tame flyaways and smooth frizz while imparting a subtle shine. You can also use the finishing spray to give hair some texture and hold before braiding it or to keep updos in place on days when you opt for a humidity-proof hairstyle instead.

2. Best Styling Gel For Frizzy Hair That’s Curly Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel $26 Amazon See On Amazon For curly-haired girls, preventing frizz can seem like a monumental task. That's why sticking to products specifically designed for curls is key, as many of them are multi-taskers that moisturize, seal the hair's cuticle, and define curls. Ouidad's Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel does just that with ingredients like hydrolyzed wheat protein, kiwi fruit extract, and the brand's anti-frizz nanotechnology. The styling gel provides curls with flexible hold, and it protects the hair from environmental damage that can make frizz worse in the long run.

3. Best Anti-Frizz Product To Get & Keep Hair Sleek & Straight John Frieda Frizz Ease 3-Day Straight Flat Iron Spray $11 Amazon See On Amazon When it's glossy, sleek hair that you're after, this John Frieda Frizz Ease 3-Day Straight Flat Iron Spray is essential in the humid weather. A blend of polymers and keratin protein seals each strand of hair, leaving it smooth for up to three days. One Amazon user who calls the product "pure magic" writes, "I have spent the last two decades struggling with my hair and have literally tried everything that's out there to straighten it without the frizz." After noting that nothing worked, they tried this product when they read through some reviews. "[I] sprayed the product on wet hair, blow dried [it], and then flat-ironed. My hair looked as though I just walked out of a hair salon — straight, silky and most importantly frizz-free."

4. A Budget-Friendly Oil That Nourishing & Lightweight OGX Argan Oil Of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil $9 Amazon See On Amazon There's no denying that oils are great when it comes to keeping frizzy hair from happening, but they can also be messy, leaving hair and hands greasy and slick. This OGX Argan Oil Of Morocco Weightless Healing Dry Oil has a spray nozzle that distributes the oil in a fine mist before styling. While argan oil is at the top of the ingredient list, OGX also added coconut oil, avocado oil, and cocoa seed butter to shield hair from humidity while adding shine and hydration to strands.

5. A Leave-In Treatment That Helps Eliminate Frizz Virtue Un-Frizz Cream $40 Amazon See On Amazon This cream works like a leave-in treatment on damp hair, enhancing your natural texture (sans frizz). Once you apply the Virtue Un-Frizz Cream throughout damp hair, you can let your hair air dry whether it's thin and straight or thick and curly. The brand uses alpha keratin 60ku to achieve smooth strands, which is supposedly identical to the keratin that's naturally found in your hair, skin, and nails. The formula also includes pink pomelo, which is rich in vitamins A, C, B1, and zinc, as well as soybean-derived phospholipids to prevent humidity from messing with the hair's hydrogen bonds.

6. Best Shampoo & Condition To Prevent Frizz Before It Starts Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo & Conditioner Set $31 Amazon See On Amazon Eliminating frizz before you even start styling is possible with a duo like the Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo & Conditioner. Safe on dyed and chemically-treated hair, Living Proof developed their patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) to clean hair while also leaving it smooth and blocking humidity. "My hair is soft and shiny even in very humid temperatures," writes one Amazon user who loves the shampoo and conditioner. Another shares, "[This] gives my hair the moisture it needs to fight off frizz, but [it] doesn't make my hair feel oily."