The cabinet under the sink in your bathroom or kitchen can be tricky to use, especially if the sink pipe is in the way — which is why the best under-sink organizers are designed to fit around that pipe, take advantage of vertical space, and generally help you declutter.

When selecting an under-sink organizer, it’s important to think about how much space you have to work with. Under-the-sink organizers come in many shapes and sizes, and it’s vital to make sure that the organizer will actually fit the space. Some organizers are adjustable in size, too, so you can get your items to fit just right, no matter what kind of space you’re dealing with.

Beyond adjustability, different types of organizers are designed to address different needs and types of cabinet space:

If you have a lot of vertical space: a multi-tier organizer may be the best way to utilize it. Multi-tier organizers may feature shelves or can have sliding baskets to stash away your items.

If you have a deep cabinet: a slide-out organizer may be best so that you can easily reach the items at the back. A lazy Susan-style shelf that spins can also help you to easily access all of your items.

If you have a smaller cabinet: you might also consider organizers that can hang on the cabinet door. Some have specific compartments to hold hair tools in your bathroom, while others are simple basket-style organizers.

And remember — you can always mix and match organizers to fill your cabinet space and meet your needs. Read on to learn about seven incredible organizers that have helped Amazon reviewers turn the wasted space under their sinks into functional storage.

1. An Adjustable 2-Tier Shelf Organizer Simple Houseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Organizer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This Simple Houseware under-sink organizer is both expandable and adjustable, so it’s no surprise that it’s a favorite on Amazon. This pick boasts more than 2,200 reviews on the site and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall, a true testament to its ability to work in most under-the-sink situations (even the ones where you can’t fathom how you’d get around those pesky sink pipes). The two-tier rack starts out at 15 inches long, but can expand up to 25 inches in length. Seven adjustable panels — three large and four small — can be arranged around the sink pipe (or other obstacles) to ensure a perfect fit. The height of the shelves is also adjustable, depending on the items you are looking to store. Configure the tiers at four different levels: 2, 5.5, 9, or 13 inches from the bottom of the organizer. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this to go underneath my kitchen sink that has a huge food disposal. I was able to fit it around the disposal and makes a great double shelf for my cleaning supplies. It was easy to put together and expands to fit the area needed with room on the side for items too tall for shelf. Very sturdy."

2. A 2-Tier Organizer With A Sliding Basket DecoBros Stackable Under Sink Sliding Basket Organizer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This DecoBros two-tier under-sink organizer features a sliding basket on the bottom and a shelf up top, so it really is the best of both worlds. At 16.7 inches long, 10.8 inches wide, and 10.2 inches tall, the organizer is certainly large enough to store bathroom or kitchen necessities, including cleaning and self-care products. And if you have the space, the units are stackable to give you further organizational opportunities. With more than 3,700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating overall, it’s obvious that this storage solution has made a big difference in a lot of homes. It comes with a shiny chrome finish. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the best storage item I have ever found for the kitchen under sink area. I’ve tried numerous baskets, caddies, turntables, etc. and have never been happy until now. This basket/shelf is very well built. It’s sturdy and holds everything. Cleansers, dishwasher soap and rinses, scrubbers, etc. all fit in the basket. Basket is sturdy when pulled out and doesn’t tip. Top shelf holds taller items like Windex, counter cleaners,etc. [...] It’s perfect!"

3. A 3-Tier Organizer With Sliding Baskets Simple Houseware Stackable 3 Tier Sliding Basket Organizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Prefer to stash away items in baskets instead of on a shelf? This three-tier sliding basket organizer from Simple Houseware is the way to go. It features two small drawers and one larger drawer to hold a range of different-sized items. You can place additional items on the flat top of the organizer, or stack another unit on top for additional storage. Amazon reviewers love the functionality of this pick and report that it's easy to assemble. They give it a 4.7-star rating on the site. The organizer is 16.75 inches long, 11 inches wide, and 13.75 inches tall, and you can choose between pink or bronze. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this on a whim after getting fed up with my mess under my bathroom sink. I had originally purchased an open shelving unit thinking that would help me to stay organized, but the shelving still allowed things to look messy. Purchasing this product has solved my issue! You can store a surprising amount of things into the baskets, and they held a lot more than I expected. It was super easy to put together, you only need a screwdriver to attach the top flat part. Everything else just slides into place with little buttons that pop out to hold the unit together. It was such a quick and easy process to organize under my sink!"

4. A Slide-Out Shelf Lynk Professional Sliding Shelf $45 | Amazon See On Amazon This Lynk sliding shelf has a 4.8-star-rating on Amazon, which is super impressive considering its been reviewed by more than 2,300 people on the site. Many reviewers have commented that this sliding shelf has totally transformed the space under their sink. Great for deep cabinets, the easy-to-install shelf slides out so you can easily access all of your stuff (even the items way at the back). The shelf comes in a range of widths and depths based on your cabinet size, and you can choose from a steel or wood finish. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This drawer rack fit perfectly under my kitchen sink and allows me easy access to cleaning supplies that I used to search for on my hands and knees. It took just minutes to install and it is sturdy and well built."

5. A 2-Tier Lazy Susan That’s Adjustable YouCopia 2-Tier Height Adjustable Turntable Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Maximize your vertical cabinet space with this lazy Susan-style organizer from YouCopia. The two-tier turntable lets you adjust the height of the second tier, so you can utilize all of the available space in your cabinet. Spin the shelf 360 degrees to easily access to all of your stuff. The unit is made from BPA-free plastic, with non-slip feet that will keep the organizer from sliding all around as you use it. The organizer has a 10.5-inch diameter, and the height can vary between 6.9 and 8.9 inches, depending on how you set it up. Assembling the organizer is a simple two-step twist and lock task that the manufacturer states will take about a minute. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is a quality product and extremely well made. The trays are thick plastic, and feel really durable, and the centerpiece snaps together and locks perfectly! Assembly for me was fast and seamless.. There are three levels you can choose from by pushing the buttons on the round center. The different heights make this item perfect for ANY cupboard.[...] The non-slip surface on the bottom is great and it spins really well. You could use this in your bathroom too, which I thought about doing because its so clean and white and with things you use everyday this is the best."

6. A Basket Organizer That Hangs On The Cabinet Door Spectrum Diversified Grid Over The Cabinet Storage Basket $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Take advantage of the wasted space on the back of your cabinet door with this Spectrum Diversified over-the-cabinet storage basket. At 6.5 inches long, 10.25 inches wide, and 11.25 inches tall, the steel storage basket can hold a surprising amount of stuff. The open wire design allows you to easily see its contents. Installation is a breeze; just slide the padded brackets over the cabinet door to hold the basket in place. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am a neat freak that adores organization and cleanliness. I bought sets for every cabinet in my apartment and they are wonderful. Makes accessing under sink items much easier and displays cleaning supplies, hair dryer/straightener/curling irons ( very impressed with the amount of weight these can hold), towels and wipes beautifully. Frees up cabinet space!"