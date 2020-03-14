Although a utensil holder is a straightforward and uncomplicated purchase, it can really elevate the look of your kitchen. The best utensil holders make it easy to grab that spatula — no, the other one — so you can flip those breakfast pancakes (or eggs or sausages) before they burn.

Many utensil holders are made to be kept near the stove, so you’ll find lots of materials that transfer heat slowly, like stainless steel and ceramic. Stainless steel is great because it’s lightweight, usually dishwasher safe, and it resists corrosion. It can also be coated or buffed to take on different colors and finishes. Ceramic, on the other hand, is heavy enough that it won’t tip over if you bump into it (something to consider if your kitchen tends to get busy) but it’s not as "bomb-proof" as stainless steel can be. You can even buy utensil holders that come pre-stocked, so if you’re moving into a dorm or a new apartment, they’re a great way to get your hands on the basics and score a place to keep them tidy.

Once you settle on a material, look for other helpful features like a drainage hole so things don't get murky at the bottom, multiple compartments for organization, and a nonslip base so that the holder stays put when you're grabbing utensils on the fly.

Whether you're an aspiring home chef or you just want your kitchen to look well-appointed, there's a utensil holder here for you — plus all of the picks below come highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best All-Purpose Countertop Utensil Holder Oggi Stainless Steel Utensil Holder $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 7 inches Shoppers love this bestselling countertop utensil holder for being seriously spacious (it has a four-quart capacity) and dishwasher safe. It's sturdy, too, thanks to its durable stainless steel construction and heavy weighted base, making it hard to knock over. It's not all function, however: the canister is buffed to a two-toned satin and mirror finish that makes it look worthy of a professional chef. The only thing this holder lacks is the rubberized nonslip coating that's on some of the other options below. But that hasn't deterred nearly 1,000 reviewers from giving it an impressive five-star rating. "Excellent size," one shopper noted. "Holds all my cooking utensils in one spot and looks tidy and well organized on my counter." Note: If the size isn't quite right for your space, don't worry. It's also available in a smaller, 5-inch diameter size, plus as a set of two for those shopping for big kitchens. Available sizes: 2

2. This Ceramic Utensil Holder That Is Pretty Enough To Use As A Vase, Too LIFVER Ceramic Embossed Utensil Crock $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 6.2 inches This ceramic utensil holder with an embossed design adds a bit of warmth and personality to any kitchen. The FDA-approved porcelain material is free of lead or cadmium, and it can even be put it in the dishwasher. (It's also microwave and refrigerator safe, for what it's worth.) One brilliant feature is the "anti-slip" lip on the inside wall that makes it easy to hold onto while multitasking. Reviewers were pleasantly surprised by its storage capacity and raved about the pretty design. One shopper wrote, "I am in love. It is HUGE. I was going to use two utensil holders but everything fits in this one. Design looks just like the photo but prettier in person. Highly recommend." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1

3. A Complete Set Of Silicone Utensils With A Smartly Designed Holder Umite Chef Colorful Silicone Kitchen Utensils With Holder $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 5.4 inches It's one-stop shopping when you snag a utensil holder with utensils, and this silicone set even comes with a whisk and a set of tongs. Each utensil has a sturdy stainless steel core and is coated in heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone that won't damage your nonstick pans. Plus, each of the utensils also features hanging holes in case you ever want to forgo the holder in favor of a hook. The holder itself is made from sturdy, heat-resistant plastic with drainage holes in the bottom. You can score this set in the cool mint color shown above, but it also comes in multi-colored and all-black options, too. "Best utensil set. Very sturdy, slightly weighted and perfect for any need," one shopper wrote, adding, "The quality is so amazing for such an inexpensive product." Available colors: 3

4. A Chic Marble Utensil Holder That Makes Any Kitchen Look Luxe Fox Run Marble Utensil Holder $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 4.75 inches This 100% natural marble utensil holder is one of the narrowest holders on the list, but that won't stop you from earning major style points. Heavy stone is borderline tip-proof (even cat-proof, according to some reviewers) and it has a lining on the bottom to keep your countertops scratch-free. Natural variations in the stone mean no two holders look alike, so you're guaranteed a unique piece. One reviewer who typically loathes countertop storage wrote, "I actually love it! It looks pretty enough to be out on the counter but is very functional and heavy duty!" Available colors: 1 color

5. This Low-Key Brilliant Utensil Holder That Hides A Trivet Mason Cash 2-In-1 Kitchen Utensil Pot And Trivet $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 6.1 inches This charming utensil holder boasts a hidden insert that — wait for it — does double-duty as a trivet. The ceramic insert has two sections to organize your tools (one is technically a rolling pin slot) and features nonslip feet on the bottom to keep it firmly on your counter. The crock itself is made from heavy-duty glazed stoneware — a type of ceramic that's also slow to heat up and equally hard to knock off the counter. Whether you bake or not, this is a seriously genius product. While it's not backed by a ton of reviews, the twee touches make it worth trying.

6. A Rotating Copper Utensil Holder With Dividers VonShef Copper Rotating Kitchen Utensil Organizer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Diameter: 5.5 inches This rotating utensil holder can literally save your bacon by storing your tools in a way that's accessible at a moment's notice. Three roomy compartments help you to stay organized while cooking (which is also great if you have vision problems like one shopper mentioned), and it comes with a removable drainage insert. The 360-degree rotating base turns smoothly and features nonslip coating for stability, while the 18/0 stainless steel core is nickel-free and conducts less heat than other types of steel. It's also easy to clean (just wipe it down or hand-wash if needed). "They do not take up a lot of counter space, but hold a lot of utensils and make my kitchen look very organized and classy," one reviewer noted. "I love the rotating feature so I can easily pick my tool without having to dig."