The 7 Best Value Beauty Advent Calendars For 2019

By Rebecca Fearn

Every year, your favourite beauty brands and retailers come out with their very own advent calendars, full to the brim with skincare, makeup, body bits, and stuff for your hair. There's now so much choice, it's actually become hard to pick just one! But some advent calendars offer you more savings than others, in terms of how much they (and the products inside them) are worth. Knowing how much each one is worth, and hence how much money you could save, may help you make your decision. With this in mind, I've picked out the seven best value beauty advent calendars that will (in theory) save you all the £££.

The best places to look for the best savings are usually retailers such as Harrods, Fenwick, and Liberty London. Because they have taken products from multiple brands, you tend to get more for your money with these. Some can save you an extortionate amount of money; for example, if you bought everything in the Liberty London calendar separately, it would cost you £610. The retail cost, however, is a (kind of) mere £215, meaning you would save just under £400. Pretty amazing, right?

I've picked out the best options that will save you most bang for your buck, because that's what beauty advent calendar season is kind of all about, right?!

You're welcome!

Countdown to Beauty Advent Calendar
£70
|
Birchbox
Birchbox's £70 calendar is actually worth £206, meaning you will in theory save £136. It features brands such as Estee Lauder, Lumene, Aveda and Philosophy.
24 Days Of Clean Beauty Advent Calendar
£79
|
Bareminerals
Worth £218, Bareminerals clean beauty calendar will save you £139. The calendar includes skincare and makeup, and includes some of the brand's favourites like their Mineral Veil Finishing Powder.
Beauty Advent Calendar 2019
£215
|
Liberty London
My most lusted over every year, Liberty London's calendar not only contains products by brands like NARS, Le Labo and Diptyque, it is also worth an incredible £610. That means an amazing saving of £395. Woah.
The Fenwick Beauty Advent Calendar 2019
£150
|
Fenwick
Fenwick's incredible calendar is worth £450, therefore offers savings of £300. Pretty impressive, right? Now consider it includes brands like Clarins, Bobby Brown, and The Ordinary.
25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
£165
|
Elemis
If you're an Elemis fan, this calendar will be perfect for you, as it will save you £174.55. Yep, its contents are worth £339.55. It includes some of the brand's bestsellers including their Pro-Collagen products.
The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar
£250
|
Harrods
It comes as no surprise that Harrods' calendar is worth a cool £600, meaning savings of £350. It has a seriously impressive line up, with products from Huda, Hourglass and Byredo, to name a few.
Glittery Galaxy Of Makeup Beauty Advent Calendar
£150
|
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury's 12-piece advent calendar is worth £197, saving you £47. Any savings at Charlotte Tilbury are exciting savings.