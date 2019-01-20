When you want real intensity from a sex toy, the best wand vibrators often feel like the only thing worth trying. That's because unlike bullets or rabbit vibrators — which are usually lightweight, easy to travel with, and come with a range of settings — wands are built to do one thing: deliver the power.

"Wand vibrators can seem intimidating because they're often bigger than other vibrators, and they usually have more power," says Stella Harris, certified intimacy educator, sex coach, and author of Tongue Tied: Untangling Communication in Sex, Kink, and Relationships.

According to Harris and other experts I spoke with, there are lots of reasons to choose wands over other toys. One of the major advantages is that they offer deep, resonant (or "rumbly") vibrations at a lower frequency, which can be good for all-over pleasure but especially for clitoral stimulation. Since they have a wide head, they can also be great for vulva play. More than anything, wands are just built to be tougher than virtually any other kind of massager on the market.

"[Wands] have some of the largest motors on the market, therefore they give off the strongest vibration – much stronger than a typical vibrator," says Dr. Sadie Allison, sexologist and author of TOYGASMS! The Insider’s Guide to Sex Toys and Techniques. "For pre-orgasmic women with challenges climaxing, wands are often the remedy."

Looking for a toy that provides intense sensations and packs plenty of heft? Check out the incredible wand vibrators featured below.

1 The Best: This Wand Vibrator That Started It All Magic Wand Massager with Free Wand Essentials Speed Controller $60 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to the Magic Wand, its reputation precedes it (and rightfully so). You can't talk about wands — or frankly, even sex toys — without giving this legendary option its proper hat tip. At nearly 2 pounds, this hefty toy is designed to externally massage every sore spot you've got, from the back and shoulders to, well, you know. It comes with a 6-foot long cord that you can plug into the wall and two simple speed functions: intense and really intense. While you can get the cordless rechargeable version of this wand (and Harris recommends this one specifically), the advantage of using the corded option is that its intensity is a certainty, and coupled with a few ribbed or textured attachments for the head, you'll be able to really find your groove. With this pick, you can also get a speed controller, which allows you to actually push past the Magic Wand's two speeds and offers an added degree of versatility. The Magic Wand isn't all perfect, though; some reviewers complain that its sheer size and bulk can be frustrating to work with after a while. Others note that it's not quiet, either. There's a good chance that if you're using this wand, it won't be a secret for very long, and in more ways than one. But if you're looking for a no-frills wand that will not only get the job done but seriously blow your mind, the Magic Wand is in a class all its own.

2 Also Great: This Ultra-Powerful Massager That Some Say Is Even More Powerful Than The Magic Wand Doxy Massager $130 Amazon See On Amazon When people talk about wand vibrators, the Magic Wand is typically the first one that gets a mention. But according to some, it's actually the Doxy that deserves that number one spot. Launched back in 2013, this corded toy can reach up to 9,000 RPMs and claims that it's 30 percent more powerful than the Magic Wand. If power is what you're after, this wand has it in spades, and many reviewers say its addictive rumbles are actually quieter than other wands they've tried. With a head made from medical-grade PVC material that's free of latex and phthalates, this wand is sensitive-skin friendly, to boot.

3 Best Budget Buy: This Mini Halo With More Than 1,000 Rave Reviews On Amazon Shibari Mini Halo $30 Amazon See On Amazon Wand massagers are so synonymous with size and power that it can feel exciting to come across a mini, like this one, that's just as powerful as the rest. The Shibari Mini Halo might not seem like much compared to the Doxy or Magic Wand, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in performance. Equipped with 20 different speeds and up to eight different patterns, it has a surprisingly strong motor given its lightweight feel and smaller size. Since this toy is made from high-grade silicone, it feels soft and cushioned, which only makes it more fun to use. Another feature you're sure to love if you're interested in convenience? This wand is cordless, so you don't need to stay close to an outlet to get terrific use out of it. "This is my first wand as I was strictly a rabbit vibe kinda girl before. I usually required some kind of tapered point for clitoral orgasms. Not anymore!" Raved one reviewer.

4 Best For G-Spot & Clitoral Stimulation: This Velvet-Soft Wand That Comes With A Flattened Tip LELO GIGI 2 Luxury Personal Massager $103 Amazon See On Amazon Need a wand that can do just about everything, but works especially well for G-spot stimulation? Then the LELO Gigi 2 is about to become your new favorite toy. Designed with a curved body to hit all the right places, the GiGi 2 is whisper-quiet and perfectly crafted to take G-spot play to the next level. "Unlike traditional wand vibrators, the LELO Gigi 2 is the epitome of discreet, both in terms of sound and size," says Caleb Backe, a sexual health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, who says that this highly-rated pick is popular not only for its low volume, but also its velvet-soft waterproof texture and eight vibration patterns. Unlike the other wands on this list, this one comes with a flattened tip, which is ideal for clitoral stimulation in a precision-oriented way that the rest don't offer.

5 Best For Travel: This Hand-Held Wand That's Small Enough To Store In A Bag Vibratex Mystic Wand Hand-Held Massager $41 Amazon See On Amazon Planning for a trip or late-night sleepover and wish there was a way to pack along a toy without being, well, obvious about it? Then you'll love this wand vibrator from Vibratex, which manages to do the unthinkable: it's powerful yet discreet, compact yet clearly distinctive, and comes at a really affordable price point, to boot. Perfect when you're looking for portability and convenience, this wand comes with a cute carrying pouch that makes it easy to stash in a purse, backpack, or suitcase. Since it's made from latex-free silicone, it's soft on skin; it also comes equipped with three speeds and three pulsating settings. "The strongest speed is as strong as a plug-in massager," raved one reviewer, while another wrote: "This little guy was one of my best purchases on Amazon ever. It's the only thing that works for my girlfriend and after almost two years I'm back to buy another."

6 Hottest Pick: This Cordless Wand That Actually Heats Up LuLu Cordless Heated Wand Massager $40 Amazon See On Amazon One of the biggest things that sets this wand massager from LuLu apart from the pack isn't just its affordable price tag, it's that this toy can actually heat up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, which is perfect for folks who enjoy incorporating temperature play to their fun. Completely waterproof and made from smooth silicone, this wand can help you connect with your body's erogenous zones in tons of new ways. It's also cordless and easy to recharge using a USB cable, and reviewers say that its 10 different pulsating modes are effective for all kinds of play.