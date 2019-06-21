While some might default to wearing as little as possible as the best way to fight the heat, that isn’t for everyone and isn’t always possible, either. Anyone who has dealt with microclimates like the Bay Area, for example, knows that dressing in shorts for balmy weather midday might not feel like a good idea come late afternoon. Long pants can feel like the last thing you want to pull on your legs when the temperatures climb, but if needed the best women's pants for hot weather can help you forget the heat and humidity, it’s just a question of fit and fabric.

First, the fabric is going to make the biggest difference. Workout and activity pants can be wicking, helping sweat quickly evaporate and cool you. But of course, there are plenty of options for casual and professional choices, too. Linen is lightweight and breezy, even when its full-coverage. Cotton pants with a looser fit like joggers are also fashionable and comfortable. For a more professional workplace, chinos that are 100 percent or blended cotton offer a lot more stretch and breathability than wool. The best news? A lot of the best pants are easily dressed up or down, meaning they can take you from work to drinks to weekend errands. They are even offer natural SPF protection — no need to reapply here. When it comes to fit, styles that breathe are key.

Whether you need a pair of pants for work, hiking, or taking in some sights, these are the best pants for hot weather — one pair is even less than $20.

1. The Best Everyday Pant Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Grace Karin's cropped pants are the number-one selling women’s pants on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. The paper-bag tie keeps it comfortable and free of pinches, but it still looks elevated. The loose legs also help with airflow and keeping you cool. Depending on how you pair it, it can work in the office, look casual and fresh over the weekend with a T-shirt, or be dressed up with statement accessories. Best of all, it's available in a wide range of sizes and as the customer-submitted photos prove, it looks great on all different shapes. What Reviewer Say: “The material is light, perfect for spring or summer.” Sizes: XS to XXX-Large

2. The Best For Work Lee Slim Fit Chino Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The tailored Lee's cropped chino pants has comfortable stretch while still looking work-ready. The 90 percent cotton blend gives it more breathability than traditional wool office pants. The muted color range also helps make it work-appropriate for even more traditional offices. Even better: It comes out of the wash ready to wear, no need to iron (also a plus in hot weather). What Reviewers Say: “The fit is perfect, fabric is lightweight - perfect for spring and summer (up north) or winter (Florida).” Sizes: 2 to 18

3. The Best Long Workout Pants Aoxjox Yoga Pants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in more than 30 colors and prints, these yoga pants will keep you comfortable and supported whether you're running, doing yoga, or something in between. The full-coverage pants are also moisture-wicking and breathable, so you won't overheat. Designed to be "squat-proof," they also hold up to a variety of physical activity and stretches while staying opaque. What Reviewers Say: "These fit great, breathe great, stay put through some seriously intense HIIT cardio and they are SUPER comfortable" Sizes: XS to L

4. The Best Linen Long Pants Yimoon Tapered Drawstring Cropped Linen Pants $38 | Amazon See On Amazon If you miss the ease of sweatpants in the hot summer months, these linen drawstring pants are for you. A great price for 100 percent linen clothing, Yimoon's linen pants are naturally wicking, breathable, and cooling. And, like our top pick, these can be dressed up or down. Pair it with a tank or tuck in a graphic tee for an easy-going casual day look, or just wear it with your favorite oversize sleep shirt for Saturday lounging. They have a breezy, loose fit with elastic on the ankles for a more polished look. Great for travel, you can wear these on the plane then dress it up when you arrive. What Reviewers Say: "Liked it so much that I then decided to order in black, pink & dark khaki." Sizes: XS to L

5. The Best Pants For Brunch J.Crew Mercantile Women's 10" High-Rise Wide Leg Jean $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Laid-back and on-trend, these wide-leg jeans let you wear denim in hot weather without overheating. The relaxed look is breezy and won't feel as heavy as more classic denim fits. Like most denim, its hard to find something that doesn't match with these, from a favorite band tee to a linen button-up. It also looks great with flats or flat sandals for an effortless weekend look. These pants from J.Crew are also part of Prime Wardrobe, a Prime members benefit that lets you try on the clothes at home without being charged for seven days — and has free returns for the clothes you don't want to keep. What Reviewers Say: "They are very well made and stylish. I get tired of the same old skinny tight jeans, needed a little variety." Sizes: 24 to 35

6. The Best Pants For Outdoor Activities Prana Women's Halle Pant $60 | Amazon See On Amazon For outdoor activities like hiking and fishing, yoga pants might stretch and tear too easily or not offer enough protection from the sun, bugs, and other annoyances. If you still want the protection of long pants, companies that make outdoor performancewear are the best place to look. Prana’s Halle Pant is stretchy, loose-fitting, and light but also durable, making it ideal for even rugged outdoor activities. The lightweight material is easy to wash and dry on the go, making it good for travel as well. They can even be rolled into capris for wading or if you want to cool off. These come in three different inseam lengths, too. Also available with Prime Wardrobe, you have seven days to try before you buy. What Reviewers Say: “These pants are extremely comfortable, light and perfect for hiking in hot weather in sunny Florida, where I live.” Sizes: 00 to 18 (most available in Short, Regular, and Tall)