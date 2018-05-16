The whole point of a yoga mat is to provide more traction and protection than the floor ever could. Unfortunately, as soon as the sweat starts dripping down, most mats start failing you. The best yoga mats for sweaty hands are made with special materials, textures, and designs that retain a grippy surface even when you throw some moisture into the mix. Granted, the vast majority of options are advertised as "non-slip yoga mats," so how do you know which ones actually deliver and which ones are going to transform into a water-slide halfway through class?

Simple: feedback from the people who have actually used them. Rather than spending your hard-earned money with the trial-and-error method, you can check out all the reviews to see how mats actually fared when it came to sweat, moisture, and slippery conditions. Real buyers have used these mats for hot yoga, Bikram, and Pilates, and some swear that they'll never again use anything else.

The best news? A non-slip material isn't their only selling point. Some are eco-friendly and non-toxic, some are beautifully designed so that you have the most eye-catching mat in the class, and some are extra thick to protect your knees and joints. No matter what kind of practice or priorities you have, these sweat-proof yoga mats have your back (and your downward dog).

1 This Naturally Antibacterial Mat Keeps Odor And Germs At Bay Amazon Clever Yoga Yoga Mat $60 AmazonBuy Now Due to its thin top layer that wicks away sweat and absorbs moisture, this mat from Clever Yoga has reviewers calling it "the best mat [they've] ever used." It's an eco-friendly option that skips the harmful toxins, PVC, and latex, and instead uses real biodegradable tree rubber that's sustainably harvested. It's also naturally antibacterial, so germs and bacteria won't get out of hand, and it has a durable second layer of cushioning to keep you stable and comfortable. "Once I started dripping sweat I was sure the mat was going to be useless," one reviewer writes, but fortunately, they were wrong. "It was great. The sweat seemed to magically disappear and it remained grippy."

2 This Reasonably-Priced Mat Has Dual Textures For All Different Practices Amazon IUGA Non Slip Yoga Mat $27 AmazonBuy Now This one's for the yogi who enjoys multiple practices, hot or not. The IUGA yoga mat is eco-friendly, cushioned, and odorless, but it also features a reversible design for any kind of class. The dual textures offer two different raised patterns (bone shapes or tire-track markings) to keep your mat stationary and your hands and feet from slipping. The closed-cell structure keeps moisture, dirt, and smells from soaking into the mat, and it even comes with a free carrying strap and yoga bag. Both beginners and those who have been practicing for over 15 years have given it five-star ratings: "It doesn't pull or slip as I transition between poses... Overall, I'm very pleased with my purchase, especially for the price."

3 Get The Best Of Both Worlds With This Unique Mat That Has A Built-In Yoga Towel Amazon Aurorae Synergy Two-In-One Yoga Mat $60 AmazonBuy Now A yoga towel is a common option for those who sweat, but it's also another thing to carry to and from class — and it can be a challenge to find one that fits. The Aurorae Synergy two-in-one mat is revolutionary because it combines the best of both worlds. It bonds a comfortable cushioning with a non-slip microfiber layer, so you get both the mat and the towel in one. Since it's durable, lightweight, non-toxic, and can even be washed in the machine, over a thousand reviewers have decided that this one is a no-brainer. "I feel it's important that potential buyers know what a quality product this is —I've been so happy with it," says one reviewer who has had it for over two years, washes it weekly, and practices in a 90-degree room.

4 This Budget-Friendly Mat Has All The Right Features, Including An Alignment Chart Amazon Heathyoga Non-Slip Alignment Mat $30 AmazonBuy Now So many features make the Heathyoga alignment mat unique, and according to its 800-plus reviews and its 4.5-star rating, they seriously work. It's made from a TPE material, which is eco-friendly, contains no harmful chemicals, and feels both grippy and cushiony simultaneously. The tread pattern on the bottom provides excellent resistance on any type of floor while the micro-dot pattern on top keeps your hands and feet from slipping, even while you're sweating. It's also wider and longer than most other mats on the market. Last but not least, there's the discreet but extremely helpful markings that ensure alignment and proper form during your poses. Similar mats sell for over $100, but this one's only $30.

5 This Gorgeous Combination Mat Actually Grips Better The More You Sweat — And Comes In These Eye-Catching Designs Amazon Yoga Design Lab Combo Mat $68 AmazonBuy Now The Yoga Design Lab combo mat actually becomes more grippable as you sweat, so it's an amazing option for hot yoga, Bikram, and Pilates. The bottom layer cushions your body with natural tree rubber, while the top absorbs sweat with a microfiber material made from recycled bottles and water-based prints. It's also machine-washable and available in 14 gorgeously eye-catching designs, like Geo Blue, Chevron Maya, Labyrinth, and Pink Mandala. "I get TONS of compliments on it," one reviewer says. "I use for hot yoga and I've never slipped even remotely."

6 This Intricately Designed Mat Is Twice As Thick As A Standard One, But Still Allows For Better Balance And Grip Amazon Gaiam Premium Print Yoga Mat $28 AmazonBuy Now Even reviewers with bad knees and joints say that it's "thick enough that [they] don't have to use a blanket" during tabletop and other poses, but it's "not too squishy that it would mess up balance." In addition to the comfort-factor, the Gaiam premium print mat offers a textured, tacky surface for excellent traction, and it's lightweight while you're traveling to and from class. It's 6P-free, meaning that it's made without common harmful phthalates, and reviewers say that it's durable enough for years of use without cracking or stretching. Finally, it comes in 22 henna-like prints filled with mandala flowers, zen leaves, and elephants, and with a price tag of $28, it's one of the most affordable options out there.