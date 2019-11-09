The 7 Most Comfortable Jeans

There are few wardrobe pieces as essential as a great pair of jeans. But, unsurprisingly, there's a huge range of denim out there and a lot of it is not very comfy. From stiff fabrics to ill-fitted shapes, uncomfortable jeans are all too common. Luckily, the most comfortable jeans are made of soft and supportive fabrics like cotton and elastane blends, and are designed in wide size ranges with multiple lengths so you can find the perfect fit.

The key to finding the comfiest jeans ever is to take a close look at the fabrics. While you may think your fabric choice would be obvious (jeans should be denim, no?), pay attention to the blend. Jeans blended with elastane and spandex will give you plenty of stretch for extra comfort, and won't loosen throughout the day, no matter how long you wear them.

Of course, it's also important to pick a pair of jeans that you feel amazing in, too. Luckily, plenty of designers have gotten on board with the idea that jeans should feel as great as they look. You can find any style from boyfriend jeans to skinny jeans that are infused with soft, luxe fabrics that feel like heaven.

Finding the most comfortable jeans on the internet, without being able to feel them or try them on, isn't the easiest task. That's why I've pored over reviews and have gathered up the comfiest jeans on Amazon, below.

1. Most Comfortable Skinny Jeans: Signature By Levi Strauss Women's Skinny Jean Signature By Levi Strauss Women's Skinny Jean $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these skinny jeans super comfy, but they're made from spandex-infused fabrics that hug you in all the right places. There's even a soft, stretch panel at the zipper to help keep these jeans in place without digging into your skin. Bonus: These come in three different lengths so you can find a pair that doesn't bunch at the ankles or hit you mid calf. Over 1,200 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and praise these comfy jeans. What fans say: "Super comfortable and look great. I love, love, love these jeans. I bought the short size first because I am only 5’3”. They ended up shrinking a bit in the wash length-wise, but looked perfect for summer crop pants, so I didn’t mind. I bought the regular length and they are perfect. They look great tucked into boots, no sagging around the knees. They also look great with booties, flats, or heels. Wish they came in all the colors!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 4 - 20 (short, regular, long)

2. Most Comfortable Boyfriend Jeans: Riders By Lee Indigo Women's Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Riders By Lee Indigo Women's Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These boyfriend jeans feature just enough stretch that they won't loosen or lose shape throughout the day, while still offering a relaxed fit. With a boyfriend-style silhouette, the jeans hug your waist and are designed with rolled cuffs so you can wear them with everything from ankle boots to sandals. Available in the dark wash shown above as well as a medium blue wash, you'll be able to find a pair to match your favorite outfit. But don't take my word for it: These jeans have won over hundreds of reviews. What fans say: "I was looking for a comfortable fairly lightweight denim crop and these are perfect!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 6 - 18

3. Most Comfortable Bootcut Jeans: Signature By Levi Strauss Women's Bootcut Jean Signature by Levi Strauss Gold Label Women's Bootcut Jean $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With a fabric composition that's mostly cotton with spandex for stretch, these bootcut jeans will feel like a dream. They feature a vintage-style wash with a light fade and the bootcut design means they're less constrictive as they reach your ankles. There's even a front panel behind the zipper that's just as soft and stretchy as the jeans themselves. What fans say: "I LOVE THESE JEANS!!! Omg, these are the most comfortable jeans ever. You will not regret buying them at all. Do yourself a favor and get these and actually be comfortable in your jeans. Plus they'll make your butt look good!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 2 - 20 (short, regular, long)

4. Most Comfortable Jeggings: Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers swear these stretchy jeggings are so comfortable that they feel more like pajamas than pants. While they have a fabric blend similar to your favorite leggings, they're also designed with a good amount of cotton so they resemble classic skinny jeans. Even better? This pair comes in three different lengths, so you can find length perfect for your height. What fans say: "These are the most comfortable and figure flattering jeans I have owned in years. They have become my favorite. I don't feel anything but amazing in these and that is saying a lot!! I do not get paid to say this or a discount, this is just one person who hates jeans who has found they love these." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 0 - 18 (short, regular, long)

5. Most Comfortable Straight-Leg Jeans: Signature By Levi Strauss Women's Curvy Straight Jean Signature By Levi Strauss Gold Label Women's Curvy Straight Jean $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Infused with cotton and elastane, these straight-leg jeans won't lose their shape even if you wear these all day, and they're roomy enough in the legs that you can bend and move without feeling constricted. Plus, they look great with just about any style shirt or shoe, making them a must-have for pretty much every wardrobe. These also come in a range of washes, three lengths, and extended sizes so you can customize the jeans to your preferred fit and style. What fans say: "I am a dancer and always found jeans too heavy and because of my pear shape they always seemed tight or didn't fit correctly. I [love] the light weight and the stretchiness. These fit amazing so comfy. I can honestly say these are the first jeans that didn't pinch my knees when I raised my knee to get up the stairs." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 2 - 28 (short, regular, and long)

6. Most Comfortable Pull-On Jeans: Levi's Women's Pull-On Jeans Levi's Women's Pull-On Jeans $40 | Amazon See On Amazon There are literally no zippers or buttons on these mid-rise skinny jeans — they slip on just like your favorite leggings. They feature an elastic waistband to hold them up and tons of stretch so they stay put. And even though they look a lot like jeggings, these have five pockets on the sides and seat. What fans say: "These jeans are amazing, just like the reviews say! Very well made, stretchy and a nice color! Fit perfect (I like my skinny jeans to fit a little tight). Love the high waste and actual pockets in the front!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 26 - 33