Admittedly, I'm a bit obsessed with anything that smells good and makes my space feel like a zen-AF yoga studio. I spend more-than-acceptable amounts when my favorite brand of candles has their bi-annual sale, and I've been known to set off the smoke detector with incense. That being said, my one true vice is essential oils and the machines that adequately dispense them. If you're in the market for the best essential oil diffusers and humidifiers, you've come to the right place.

First thing's first: Humidifiers versus diffusers — is there a difference, and if so, what is it? The simplest way to explain it is that almost all diffusers are humidifiers, but not all humidifiers are diffusers. In other words, some machines (humidifiers) release moisture into the air, but their internal mechanisms can't handle the addition of essential oils. The best aromatherapy diffusers, on the other hand, can. Most also use water as their main vehicle for dispersing oils into the air, thus also hydrating your space in the process.

As a result, your home smells awesome, your air is easier to breathe in, your skin is happier, and your mood might even brighten a little bit. If you're loving the sound of all that, it's probably time to find a solid diffuser that suits your lifestyle. Here are eight of the best available right now.

1 Since It Has All The Right Features, This Is Your Best Overall Pick Amazon Victsing Mini Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser $20 Amazon Buy Now If you're in the market for your first diffuser and want something that's equal parts stylish and practical, the Victsing diffuser is a great one. It has all the most popular features, like seven LED color options, three pre-set timer functions, two brightness modes, and 15 mood lighting options. It's made entirely from BPA-free materials with a classy wood-grain finish, and the ultrasonic mist is cool, quiet, and can last up to six hours on one fill. When it runs out, it'll turn off automatically for your safety.

2 This Number-One Best-Seller Is Also The Most Budget-Friendly Amazon InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $16 Amazon Buy Now With over 13,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, the InnoGear essential oil diffuser is easily the most popular unit on Amazon. It's also one of the most affordable. According to reviewers, it "puts out a strong, thick mist [that] lasts a whole day," all thanks to its whisper-quiet ultrasonic operation. It also has seven different colors of LED mood lights that you can opt to filter through or set on one in particular. On continuous mist mode, it'll last you up to nine hours on one refill, and on intermittent mode, you'll have fresh, hydrated air for up to 11. The best part? It's $16.

3 Reap The Benefits Of Aromatherapy & Air Purification Simultaneously Amazon PureGlow Crystal Himalayan Salt Diffuser $80 Amazon Buy Now Diffusers are trending right now. So are Himalayan salt lamps. Combine them into one genius unit, and you've got the ultimate relaxation duo. The PureGlow Crystal has a 160-milliliter water tank filled with real, hand-crafted Himalayan salt crystals. The diffuser releases your favorite essential oils into the air in the form of a cool mist, while the salt rocks create negative ions that purify your space of allergens, pollutants, and bacteria. There's even a built-in light with five levels of brightness, and all the touch-activated features can be used separately or together depending on your needs.

4 Freshen Up Your Car Or Office With This Travel-Friendly Diffuser Amazon Syntus USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser $19 Amazon Buy Now Don't wait until you get home to unwind a little. If you spend most of your time working or commuting, the Syntus portable diffuser can turn your car or desk into an oasis. Not only does it have a spill-resistant and compact design that easily fits in cup holders and tight spaces, but it's totally powered via USB. That means you can plug it into your laptop or car charger to hydrate the air and get the benefits of aromatherapy wherever you happen to be. It even has two misting modes and seven color-changing light options.

5 This Is The Best Luxury Option From A Reliable European Brand Amazon Pilgrim Teo Essential Oil Diffuser $80 Amazon Buy Now For those in the market for a quality diffuser that doubles as a sleek and elegant statement piece, there's the Pilgrim Teo. It's one of the best luxury diffusers on the market because of its carefully-chosen materials and European-made functionality. The base is created from real beech wood — unlike other brands, which simply fashion their plastic to look like wood. The cover is handmade ceramic, and the water tank is high-resistance PVC, which won't corrode even when using the most aggressive oils. Finally, it has an extra-long adapter, a built-in meditation light, a whisper-quiet fan, and multiple mist settings. When the water runs out, it'll automatically turn off for you.

6 This Remote-Control Humidifier Brings A New Level Of Zen To Your Space Amazon Odoga Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $35 Amazon Buy Now For the candle-lover in your life — and maybe that's you — there's the Odoga aromatherapy diffuser. Its warm light, flickering glow, and intricate iron encasing make it look like there's a real flame inside, but it's actually a safe and convenient way to add essential oils to your space. The 100 milliliter tank can run for a few hours, and it even comes with a remote control so you can easily set your preferred brightness levels and mist modes.

7 Since It’s Also An Alarm Clock And A Bluetooth Speaker, This Diffuser Belongs On Your Bedside Table Amazon ArtNaturals Four-In-One Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon Buy Now Looking for a diffuser to help you sleep at night? This one from ArtNaturals belongs on your bedside table. In addition to its cool mist humidifier with essential oil capabilities, it also has a built-in alarm clock, LED night light, and Bluetooth speaker. That way, you can lull yourself to sleep with lavender, a gentle glow, and your favorite playlist, and wake up on time and on the right side of the bed.