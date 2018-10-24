First it was candles, then bulbs, then string lights, and then nets. The technology surrounding holiday lights just keeps evolving, and now that we have the best artificial Christmas trees with LED lights, it's as easy as ever to add some warmth and cheer to your home. After all, evenly stringing the lights is one of the most time-consuming steps, so when you opt for a pre-lit Christmas tree instead, you're that much closer to hanging your ornaments.

According to Consumer Reports, there are a few must-have features to consider when shopping for an artificial tree. Hinged branches, a sturdy base, and fire-retardant needles are all super important, but it's also imperative that you choose the right kind of bulbs. LED lights use less electricity and fade rather than burning out, so you won't have to deal with a whole dead strand because of one single bulb.

Of course, convenience is a huge factor here, so all these best-selling artificial trees are extremely easy to set up. They come in three or four sections and feature the aforementioned hinged branches that simply fall into place. After that, you just connect the lights, fluff the branches, plug it in, and you're ready to start decorating.

1 The Best Budget-Friendly Pre-Lit Christmas Tree Best Choice Products Pre-Lit Spruce $100 Amazon See On Amazon Pros: You'd be hard-pressed to find a quality artificial tree for under $150 in-store — never mind a pre-lit one — but the Best Choice Products spruce offers 6 feet of pre-lit festivities for just $100. With nearly 800 flame-retardant branches and 250 LED lights, it's anything but sparse, and its sturdy metal frame offers durability despite the affordable price tag. Should you choose to go taller, the 7.5- and 9-foot options are both under $250, which is practically unheard of. Cons: Reviewers recommend plugging in the tree and checking the wiring before you assemble it. A small percentage of people have reported some unlit sections upon delivery. Available sizes: 6 feet, 7.5 feet, 9 feet

2 The Most Realistic Artificial Christmas Tree, According To Reviewers National Tree Carolina Pine Tree $297 Amazon See On Amazon Pros: "No kidding, it looks like it's real," one reviewer says, and dozens more agree that it's only missing the woody scent and messy needles. Thanks to its full, rounded branches, multi-colored foliage, and built-in flocked pine cones, the National Tree Carolina pine tree will have all your guests fooled. It's pre-strung with 750 clear lights, and it's resistant to fire and allergens. No wonder buyers have given it a 4.5-star rating. Cons: It'll require a good amount of fluffing before it looks like the picture. Available sizes: 7.5 feet

3 A Pre-Lit Tree That Comes In A Range Of Sizes National Tree Downswept Douglas Fir Tree $302 Amazon See On Amazon Pros: Can't seem to find the right height for your ceiling? This National Tree Downswept Douglas fir is available in six different sizes, from 4.5 to 12 feet tall. Each one has a different number of clear LED lights, but they're all fitted with special locks to keep the bulbs from falling out. They're also flame-resistant and, according to reviewers, "easy to setup and take down." Cons: Some reviewers have reported a plastic-like smell, so if possible, air it out before setting it up. Available sizes: 4.5 feet, 6.5 feet, 7.5 feet, 9 feet, 10 feet, 12 feet.

4 An Artificial Blue Spruce That Comes With Additional Decor Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce $459 Amazon See On Amazon Pros: When it comes to the Balsam Hill classic blue spruce, you're getting over 2,300 branches and 850 LED lights — but you're also getting a ton of bonuses. This tree comes with a free storage bag, cotton gloves, replacement bulbs, extra fuses, and a foot pedal so you can easily turn it on and off. It even has a three-year limited warranty, too. "We were blown away at the level of detail," one reviewer raves. "This tree should last us for the rest of our lives." Cons: People have commented that it's more green than blue; others wish that the bottom was more rounded out, but fluffing it definitely helps. Available sizes: 6 feet, 6.5 feet, 7 feet

5 The Best Pre-Lit Tree For Small Spaces Pencil Slim Christmas Tree $170 Amazon See On Amazon Pros: For college suites, tight apartments, and cozy cabins, there's the aptly-named Pencil Slim Christmas tree. Since it's only about 20 inches in diameter, it easily fits into tight corners or against walls, so you can enjoy some holiday warmth without the clutter. This one features over 300 lights and has soft-tip branches, should you back into it by accident. Cons: None; most reviewers are pretty happy. Available sizes: 7 feet

6 An Artificial Tree With Both Colorful & White Lights Evergreen Classics Color-Changing Spruce Tree $295 Amazon See On Amazon Pros: Colored lights are whimsical, but white lights are so classy — how could you possibly choose? Luckily, the Evergreen Classics spruce offers both, so you don't have to. Its 600 low-voltage LEDs switch between clear, multi-colored, or both (back and forth from one to the other) using the included remote, and it even comes with a foot pedal. Buyers say it's extremely easy to set up and is so "lush and real-looking" that they're filled "with childlike wonder." Cons: This tree is relatively new, so it only has positive ratings so far. Available sizes: 7.5 feet

8 An Artificial Tree That Comes Pre-Lit & Pre-Decorated Easy Treezy Pre-Decorated Christmas Tree $399 Amazon See On Amazon Pros: Extended work schedules, massive shopping lists, busy weekends — for some, it's the most hectic time of the year, so you may not have ample time to set up a tree. According to reviewers, the Easy Treezy Christmas tree takes a grand total of 90 seconds to fully assemble, and that's because it comes pre-lit and already decorated. Its four sections snap together with a genius magnetic design, so all you have to do is stack the pieces, plug in the bright LED bulbs, and enjoy. You can get this one in three different designs: traditional gold and red, silver and gold rose garden, and shimmering silver frost. Cons: None so far. Available sizes: 7.5 feet