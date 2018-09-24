The 8 Best Beauty Sales This Week, Including $10 Body Butters & $7 Lippies

With fall officially here and plenty of new products and colors available, you can continue to build your makeup wardrobe for the season. This week's Beauty Sales will have you reaching for your wallet or your credit card to stock up. You will happily wave buh-bye to your cash.

Ulta's Fall Haul offers an entire week of deep discounts and sweet savings on items like body butters from both Soap & Glory and The Body Shop, which are 50% off the original price. There are also deals on all of COVERGIRL's mascaras, Winky Lux lippies, and selections from Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty range. There are plenty of other brands participating in this promotion — like Skin Fix, which is offering 30% of its entire assortment.

This primo Ulta sale runs through Saturday, Sept. 29 and the discounts apply to online purchases for some products and in-store purchases for others.

Make Up Forever's Friends & Family Sale features 25% off everything, while Kat Von D has some stupendous palettes marked down significantly on her brand's site, as well.

You can load up your carts, digital or otherwise, and not go broke. That's how good the sales are.

Here are some of the best of the available deals this week.

1. I Dew Care Mini Meow Trio

I Dew Care Mini Meow Trio $10 The mini set of the brand's Instagrammable masks is usually $19. It's marked down to just $10 for the Ulta Fall Haul Promotion. That's less than $4 per jar. There's Sugar Kitten, a transformative and color-changing mask that starts out as a shimmering iridescent emerald and transforms into a soft holographic pink. Disco Kitten will give you glow, thanks to Diamond Powder and Pearl Powder, boosting radiance and providing gentle exfoliation. Lastly, Space Kitten is a black mask that exfoliates and absorbs any impurities with Charcoal, Topaz, and Diamond Powder. Buh-bye oil and hello brightness. Buy Now

2. NYX Love You So Mochi Eyeshadow Palette

Love You So Mochi Eyeshadow Palette $14 This palette comes in two color stories — pastel or peach — and it's just $14 via the NYX site and the brand's app. It's usually $20. There are 10 pans of bouncy, silky shadows in matte and shimmer finishes. That shakes out to less than $1.50 per hue. The marshmallow-y texture is also to die for. Buy Now

3. The Body Shop Body Butters

The Body Shop Body Butters $10.50 These skin-loving-and-pampering creams come in a variety of yummy scents — like Olive, Almond, Mango, Strawberry, British Rose, Banana, and Blueberry. They offer a mega dose of thick, rich moisture, which is essential as the temps begin to dip and dry skin starts to become an issue. The butters are just $10.50 both online and in-stores — that's marked down from their usual $21 price tag. Buy Now

4. Winky Lux Lip Products

Winky Lux Lipsticks $8.40 Winky Lux lippies are also offered on a serious deal as part of the Ulta Fall Haul. Prices go as low as $8.40 for the cult fave brand's Watermelon Jelly Balm and Disco Gloss. These trendy pout products are normally $14 to $30 so you'll getting 40% off all online lip purchases. Buy Now

5. Kat Von D Divine Eyeshadow Palette

Kat Von D x Divine Eyeshadow Palette $23 This limited edition, 8-pan palette, inspired by the late, great Divine, is now just $23. It was originally priced at $38 — so it's a total steal. If you like to create bold, smoky eye looks or love the blue and green shades as accents, this shadow set is calling your name. Grab it before it's gone for good. Buy Now

6. IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Duo

IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara Duo $29 You get two volumizing and darkening mascaras for just $29 with this QVC deal. If sold separately, it would cost you $48. So it's almost like a BOGO sale. Grab two tubes and your eye framers will love the lush, darkening formula. Buy Now

7. Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lipstick

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Lip Color $6.64 These long-lasting, rich, and velvety matte lippies are less than $7 as part of Ulta's Fall Haul. They are usually around $10 per tube. Since you are saving so much cash, why not use the money you save to splurge on two or three hues rather than just one shade? Buy Now

8. Make Up Forever Matte Velvet Skin Foundation

Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Foundation $28.50 Make Up For Ever's matte-finish, full-coverage foundation is ripe for the changing seasons and cooler weather. The formula goes the distance and lasts for 24 hours. It's also breathable, so you won't feel like you're wearing heavy, caked-on product. This foundation comes in 40 shades, so it's inclusive. It's also 25% off as part of the brand's Friends & Family Sale. Buy Now

Happy shopping, beautyistas.