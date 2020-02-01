There’s a science to maintaining a drink’s temperature, and investing in the best beer can coolers can help you enjoy your whole drink at its optimal temperature. This insulating sleeve goes by many names: can cooler, cozy, or Koozie, its better known, trademarked name. Whatever you call it, to find the right one, you’ll want to consider whether you tend to drink out of bottles, standard cans, or slim cans and which material works best for your lifestyle.

To preserve your drink’s temperature, you can find can coolers for virtually any container type. You’ll see the widest variety for classic 12-ounce cans, but there are also options designed for slim cans or even glass bottles. Though rarer, there are even universal can coolers that are made to work for standard cans and standard 12-ounce bottles — they just come with a much higher price tag.

After considering container type, think about material. Neoprene is a durable and waterproof cozy material, which prevents a sweating can’s moisture from reaching your hand. It’s sometimes even machine washable and always super collapsible, making it easy to pack for a trip. Like neoprene, polyurethane foam folds well, too, making it another travel-friendly option and a great budget-friendly pick for buying in bulk. However, it’s still runner-up to neoprene since it’s not quite as insulating and it’s hand-wash only.

Another effective material for can coolers is stainless steel. While it’s the most expensive and least packable, this material promises long-lasting insulation that’s worth the splurge. You’ll also see a few niche picks below: one is gel-lined styrene you can freeze to chill your drinks, and another is EVA foam with a built-in ballast, so it can float beside you in the pool, river, or any body of water you’re sipping in.

Without further ado, read on for the best can coolers to keep your drink cool as can be.

1. These Marble-Patterned, Neoprene Cozies For Standard 12-Ounce Cans CM Soft Neoprene Standard Can Sleeves (Set of 4) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Available as a set of four, these classic neoprene cozies are cute and functional. They’re a decent price given the quality you get from neoprene, and they work great for standard 12-ounce cans. This brand also makes versions that work for 7.5-, 8.5-, and 16-ounce containers, as well. The flexible neoprene material makes them super easy to fold and pack for vacation, and the reinforced stitching helps to maintain the cozy's shape over time.

2. This Colorful Neoprene Set That's Designed For Bottles Impirilux Neoprene Bottle Sleeves (Set of 7) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This neoprene pick is built to protect not just a bottle’s body but also its neck thanks to the fitted, zip-up design. That zippered neck provides more coverage than the bottle version of my first pick, which means better insulation for your whole drink. Plus, this set is machine washable, according to the manufacturer, and can even be customized with your own iron-on vinyl patches for gifts or party favors. This cozy comes in a multicolor pack of seven, which includes some punchy primary colors. And, like my first pick, this set is super packable so it’s great for vacations and travel.

3. A Budget Set Of Foam Can Coolers That Are Great For Standard 12-Ounce Cans TahoeBay Blank Beer Can Coolers (Set of 12) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a pick that'll work for a whole party, this set of foam can coolers is easy on your wallet, working out to be about a quarter of the price per cozy compared to my first two picks. Just know that these really only work for 12-ounce cans. With 12 cozies in a set, it features a variety of bright colors. Made of foam, these soft cozies are great for packing (just know that they're hand-wash only and not quite as insulating as neoprene). If you prefer this set’s colors over the marble-patterns of my first pick, the brand does make a neoprene version for 12-ounce cans.

4. A Versatile Stainless Steel Cozy Made To Fit Cans And Bottles Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Vacuum Insulated Can Cooler $30 | Amazon See on Amazon While a bit of an investment, this stainless steel cozy works great for both bottles and 12-ounce can. Tough and sweat-proof, it promises to keep your drink super cold for hours thanks to its double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction. It has a marbled look and you have your choice of black or silver. This pick even has a beer bottle opener built-into its top. And though stainless steel is super durable, just know it’s not the most compact option for packing.

5. A Budget Stainless Steel Option For Those Who Only Drink From Cans Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator $9 | Amazon See on Amazon From a trusted brand known for its insulating products, this Thermos stainless steel cozy is a great budget alternative — less than half the price of my previous stainless steel pick. The drawback is that it only works for 12-ounce cans, which may not even be a drawback if you mainly drink canned beer. Thanks to the double-wall, vacuum-insulation technology, this can cooler can keep your beer cold for up to three hours, according to the brand. This pick is also great as it’s sweat-proof, which means you can put your drink down anywhere without worrying about leaving moisture rings on furniture. Again, like my first stainless steel pick, this budget-friendly option is super durable but not the most compact option for travel.

6. A Durable Beer Bottle Cozy With A Lid That’s Great For Adventures BottleKeeper The Standard 2.0 Beer Bottle Insulator $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Yet another stainless steel cozy? Well, yes and no. This unique bottle cooler has a lid that seals your drink when you’re not actively consuming it. That makes this the best stainless steel cozy for travel. Though it’s not super compact, you can take it on-the-go without having to worry about spills or leaks. It even has a built-in bottle opener for easily uncapping drinks while on your adventure. This pick fits 12-ounce beer bottles and is also dishwasher safe. It comes in 20 colors, including charcoal, gold, and sea foam. Rather than vacuum insulation, this pick has insulating material between the stainless steel layers, so it may not preserve your drink’s temperature as well as the previous two options. And it still can’t beat neoprene and foam for compactness.

7. A Freezable, Gel-Infused Beer Cozy That Keeps Your Cans Chilled ChillnJoy iCube Gel-infused, Instant Beverage Chiller. $40 | Amazon See on Amazon To not only keep your drink chilled but even cool it down from room temperature, this set of four gel-infused cozies are a clever variation on the classic can cooler. The interior consists of gel-infused styrene encasements that you can place in the freezer for just four hours and they’re ready for use. Just add the included neoprene sleeve, which is machine washable, and together the two components can keep your drink cold for six hours. This pick can also chill your drink three times faster than placing it in the freezer and six times faster than placing it in the fridge, according to the brand. Plus, the rubber base helps keep it stable, so you won’t spill your drink. Just know that this pick is really only meant for standard 12-ounce cans, though some reviewers reported it also worked for glass bottles. This set comes with four different colors: blue, black, red, and green.