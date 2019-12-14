When childhood favorites like Candy Land and Chutes and Ladders feel too, well, childish, it’s time to replace them with the best board games for young adults. But with so many games to choose from, it’s hard to know what to play next.

That’s where I can help. I compiled this list of the best board games, taking care to include a variety of different games in a range of categories. From cult-favorite strategy games to updated classics and only slightly scandalous party games, these picks are sure to please. Some of these games can be played with just a few players, while others are most fun when played with a big group of friends. The games on this list also range in play time from as short as 30 minutes to 60-plus minutes. However, one thing remains true among them all: Amazon reviewers can’t get enough. These picks all have at least a solid 4.2-star rating on the site, plus thousands of reviews that prove that these are the best of the best.

So whether you’re a young adult yourself or shopping for your favorite teen or twenty-something, these eight great board games are worthy of an “add to cart.”

1. A Fan-Favorite Strategy Game Catan $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Klaus Teuber's Catan is a cult-favorite board game that is utterly captivating. It involves trading, strategy, tactical skill, and luck, making it the perfect pick for young adults. Amazon reviewers give Catan a stellar 4.6-star rating overall, with reviewers calling this one of the best games they have ever played. "If you've never played Catan then you need to buy this immediately. [...] The board is different every game and you will need to adjust your strategy accordingly. Grab three friends and play some freaking Catan. And try to remember that [it's] just a game," one reviewer quipped. A game of Catan usually lasts at least an hour, but honestly, time will totally fly by. Number of players: 3 to 4 Ages: 10 and up

2. A Board Game For Music Lovers Spontuneous $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Music lovers, listen up — the unusually musical Spontuneous is a board game that you will truly adore. The concept of the game is simple: A word is given and it's a race to blurt out any song containing that word. Singing on key (or at all) isn’t required, but hey, you're welcome to try. The game takes only about 30 minutes to play, but it can quickly turn into a major competition. Amazon reviewers give this pick a solid 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer saying, "This game is awesome! I bought it for my 20 year old son who is a musician. [...] When we first played it, there was roaring laughter and everyone was engaged from age 13 to age 53! Super fun to play with a lot of people. [...] If you like music of any kind, you like to play board games and you don't mind a loud, excited crowd, then this is the game for you!" Number of players: 4 to 10 Ages: 8 and up

3. A Classic Board Game With A Pop Culture Twist Clue Game Of Thrones $44 | Amazon See On Amazon A classic board game with a Game Of Thrones twist? It’s like two of the greatest things combined. And that’s exactly what you’ll get with Clue Game of Thrones. This board game is perfect for lovers of the show, but honestly, anyone can enjoy it. The two-sided board allows you to experience the game in either The Red Keep or Meereen. Race to find out who was responsible for plotting the murder, which weapon was used, and where the crime took place. Reviewers on Amazon rave about this pick, giving it a 4.2-star rating overall. "Loved this version of Clue. The show fits perfectly for a game like this and it was so much fun playing with other fans of the show! [...] I definitely recommend buying it," one reviewer wrote. Number of players: 2 to 6 Ages: 18 and up

4. A Party Game That’s Loaded With Innuendos That’s What She Said $25 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s fast-paced and slightly naughty — which is why That’s What She Said is the ultimate party in a box. The game concept is simple: Players match hilarious red setup cards to the funniest white phrase cards. What ensues is an outrageous time. Trust me on this — my friends and I played this at one of our game nights, and I assure you that we were cackling the entire time. And with a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, we clearly aren't alone in our adoration for this pick. "This game had our group of friends laughing so hard all our bellies and cheeks/faces were hurting...seriously! We played the game for hours, and again the next night. One friend ordered the game the very next day, so she could share it with another group of her friends," one reviewer wrote. Number of players: 4+ Ages: 17 and up

5. A Game That Is Totally Ridiculous, Yet Absolutely Hilarious Watch Ya' Mouth $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Imagine your family and friend’s silly faces when they try to say "warm beef meatballs" while wearing cheek retractors…yeah, hilarious, I know. And that’s exactly what happens when you play Watch Ya’ Mouth! Sure, it's more-than-slightly ridiculous, but it’s also impossible to play without hysterical laughter. Watch Ya’ Mouth has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and one reviewer even had this to say: "We Laughed! We Cried! We Laughed Til We Cried! Such an hilarious game for young and old alike! Highly recommend for teens and older." Number of players: 3 to 10 Ages: 8 and up

6. An Icebreaker Game That’s Actually Fun Been There Done That $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget forced icebreakers that end up being in awkward; Been There Done That is the ideal way to get to know a new group of people, or even learn more about your friends and family. The game asks some super random, interesting, and often funny questions like, have you ever created a fake social media account to stalk someone? Missed a Flight? Been to Paris? Been square dancing? One reviewer on Amazon was surprised at what they learned during this game: "This is our new favorite ice-breaker game. You learn a lot about people you thought you knew... the stories that come up are priceless! It's not too personal so you can play it with people you don't know well, but when you play with good friends you can hear all sorts of good stories." Been There Done That can be played in just 30 minutes and is great for large groups. Number of players: 3 to 12 Ages: 13 and up

7. A Spooky Strategy Board Game Betrayal At House On The Hill $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Betrayal At House On The Hill is both creepy and worthy of repeated play. When the strategy game begins, players take turns discovering new rooms and secrets in a haunted mansion. As the game progresses, players must work together to survive a nightmarish challenge, except for one player who turns on the group and becomes the traitor. It’s a longer game that can last about 60 minutes, but reviewers on Amazon say that each time playing it is so unique that it never gets old. “We've played it so many times, and every time is different. There are still so many haunts that we haven't experienced yet. the replay value of this game is outstanding. Very fun to get spooked out with friends on game night. [...] The interesting scenarios and unfolding story keeps everyone attentive,” one reviewer wrote. Number of players: 3 to 6 Ages: 12 and up