If you pretty much live in comfy, stylish joggers (or if you aspire to!), you are not alone. Joggers are the height of athleisure, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to get the good ones. The best cheap joggers are made from soft, durable fabrics like cotton, polyester, and fleece so you can rock them all day long.

Some fabrics are better suited for certain activities, so make sure you pay attention to what your pants are made of. If you’re planning to work out in your joggers, be on the lookout for stretchy, moisture-wicking materials like polyester and spandex that will allow you to move comfortably. Soft, breathable cotton is a great fabric for any activity that isn’t too sweaty. If you plan to wear your joggers in cold weather, select a pair that’s fleece or fleece-lined, so you’ll be as toasty as possible. Meanwhile, warmer weather might warrant a lightweight fabric, like rayon. Once you've selected your fabric, it's all about which styles you like — so go ahead and peep pockets, patterns, and cuts.

These eight joggers are highly adored on Amazon, boasting thousands of glowing reviews. The joggers come in a range of fabrics, sizes, and colors (and even some fun patterns, too), but most importantly, they’re all super cheap — $25 or less.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Joggers That Comes In A Ton Of Colors Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With their super low price tag and massive color (and print) selection, it’s no wonder that these Leggings Depot joggers are so highly rated on Amazon, with more than 2,400 five-star reviews. The joggers are made from a "buttery soft" combination of polyester and spandex, and come in a really comprehensive size range. They have a high waistband with a drawstring and two hip pockets. While the manufacturer doesn’t mention whether these joggers are machine washable, lots of reviewers indicated that the pants have held up just fine in the wash. They're also available in a lounge style that flares out toward the ankles, in addition to the jogger style. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These pants are so much more than I expected. [...] they fit perfect. They were not tight or baggy, but just right. They are the softest jogging pants I've ever owned and I have already ordered more. Other than the softness, I really like [how] the waist band stays up and doesn't roll down. I hope my next pair is just as amazing!" Sizes: Small to 3X

2. A Pair Of Chic, Lightweight Joggers In Plus Sizes ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Casual Lounge Pants $25 | Amazon See On Amazon These ZERDOCEAN lounge pants are cut like joggers — but with a chic, drapey fit and no drawstring to mar their lovely lines. Lightweight modal rayon makes them soft and airy. Amazon reviewers suggested that they can be worn for an infinite number of activities from yoga to sleeping to traveling, and they can even be dressed up for a going out look. The joggers feature a wide elastic waistband and cuffs, plus two side pockets. They're machine-washable, but make sure you use cold water and hang them to dry. They're available in four muted colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Love these!! Dress them up for that slinky casual look- or make them pjs. Just ordered another pair- would probably make for bomb yoga pants too" Sizes: 1X - 4X

3. A Pair Of Joggers With Fun Graphic Prints uideazone Unisex Graphric Jogging Pants $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These uideazone joggers are seriously the most fun pants I’ve ever seen. The graphic prints are eye-catching and bright, with everything from a cowboy cat riding a rainbow shark through a galaxy of tacos to the pattern you'd typically see on a paper cup at a concessions stand. Beyond the design of these unisex joggers, though, the pants themselves are actually great. Made of a blend of polyester and spandex, the pants are comfortable with just the perfect amount of stretch. They’re machine-washable, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These pants were just as vibrant as they are in the photos. I bought them as a fun Christmas gift, and my friend wears them weekly.. The fabric is soft and comfortable." Sizes: Small to XX-Large

4. A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Joggers Hanes Fleece-Lined Jogger Pants $21 | Amazon See On Amazon A fleece lining is just about the coziest thing ever, and these polyester joggers from Hanes have it. But while they're fuzzy on the inside, they're silky on the outside — and they're made from polyester fabric that's designed to wick sweat so you'll always be comfortable. The joggers feature ribbed ankle cuffs and an adjustable drawcord waist. The side-seam pockets are ideal for carrying just a couple of essentials. Available in four solid colors, these pants are machine-washable, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[These] are great pants! They have a silky finish on the outside and warm lightweight fleece on the inside. I like to keep my house on the coolish side, and theses are very warm and comfy, perfect for lounging, yoga and a walk outside in the crisp late fall air. I've already added another pair to my cart!" Sizes: Small to XX-Large

5. A Pair Of Joggers With Cargo Pockets esstive Jogger Pants $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These esstive joggers are the perfect sweats to wear out and about, since they feature two large cargo-style pockets that can hold all of your essentials. The joggers are made of a soft, moisture-wicking blend of cotton and polyester, and they feature a drawstring waist. The pants are machine-washable, too, and they come in a handful of basic colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are nice thick comfy sweat pants with functional cargo pocket on the leg. They are great under a nice top and can be dressed up or not. [I] wore in cold weather to go out to dinner and equally great for walking the dogs." Sizes: X-Small to X-Large

6. A Pair Of Capri-Length Joggers Weintee Capri Joggers $21 | Amazon See On Amazon These Weintee joggers hit right at a capri length, making them shorter than the average pair of joggers. But it’s this feature that Amazon reviews indicated they love the most — and it's great for warmer weather, too. The joggers are made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex, so they’re ultra-soft with just a bit of stretch. The joggers have two front pockets, an elastic waistband with a drawcord, and ribbed cuffs. These machine-washable pants come in your choice of nine colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These capri joggers are a gem of a find! Fit and feel like they should be higher priced. The material is smooth and soft plus not too thin or thick. Comfortable with no restrictions in movement." Sizes: Small to 3X-Large

7. A Pair Of Classic, Cozy Joggers In Plus Sizes Amazon Essentials Plus Size Jogger $22 | Amazon See On Amazon While these cotton-polyester Amazon Essentials joggers may only come in a handful of basic colors, don’t let that deter you — the joggers are super soft and cozy, so they’ll quickly become your new favorite sweats. The relaxed fit joggers feature pockets and an elasticized waistband (with an adjustable drawstring), and they’re machine-washable, too. These joggers are also available in straight sizes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Suuuuper comfortable and super soft pant!!! I wish I had these in every color. They’re affordable, comfortable, well made and best of all - soft." Sizes: 1X to 6X