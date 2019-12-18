A solid collection of the best everyday earrings makes putting outfits together a snap. On harried mornings when don't have the luxury of time to consider a few iterations of your outfit, a rotating selection of go-to earrings will elevate your basics and draw attention to your face, adding subtle polish to create a finished look.

Simplicity is the hallmark of a good everyday earring but that means anything but basic. Lean on simple shapes and neutral colors that can be worn with your distressed denim and your sharpest blazer, but it's all about that winking flair. But material is another important consideration. For those with sensitive ears, be sure to look for pieces that are hypoallergenic, including silver or 14-karat or higher gold.

These everyday earrings on Amazon range from a tough nailhead stud to a sleek wire hoop. And when you're shopping on Amazon, it's easy to try lots of different styles from the comfort of your home or apartment, and free, easy returns make for a relatively painless process if something doesn't work out. Add a few to your cart, and you instantly have a rotating wardrobe of eye-catching details that make enviable personal style effortless.

1. These Flat Nailhead Studs Plated In 18K Gold S.Leaf Tiny Dot Earrings $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Starkly chic, these flat nailhead studs with a minimalist profile are subtle enough for everyday wear and coordinate easily with other earring styles too. These are cast in solid 925 sterling silver and plated with 18K yellow, rose, or white gold. Reviewers love their quality and simplicity, with one writing, “The perfect pair to wear every day. I could not be happier with my purchase.”

2. These Subtle Mini Hoop Cuff Earrings PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Huggie Cuff Earrings $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love a low-profile look but want to swoop into hoop earrings, these 14K gold-plated cuffs by PAVOI have a scant half-inch diameter that hugs the earlobe for a streamlined fit. Chic on their own, they also make a statement layered across multiple piercings. These come in classic yellow, rose, and white gold and are lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic so you can comfortably wear them day after day. These have hundreds of five-star reviews, with shoppers remarking that they're easy to put on and comfortable to wear.

3. These Ethical Multi-Stone Diamond Studs Lotus Collection 1/2 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings $99 | Amazon See On Amazon Basic diamond studs get an update with this multi-stone style pair that has more dimension than your standard ones. These clock in at 0.5 carat total weight, for a 6 millimeter profile that is subtle but elegant. Each earring is layered with large and small diamonds that are near-colorless on the GIA diamond color grading scale. (I and J, if you’re into specifics.) These are naturally mined and conflict-free, making them a good choice for shoppers who are concerned about sustainability and vote with their wallet.

4. These Thick Statement Hoops That Aren't Too Heavy EARLLER 14K Gold-Plated Thick Gold Hoop Earrings $12 | Amazon See On Amazon These gold hoops by EARLLER are pretty and eye-catching without being too heavy and, at slightly larger than 2 inches in diameter, they make for an everyday statement you can wear all day. The sterling silver posts are good for people with sensitive ears, and the hoops themselves are vacuum-plated in 14K gold for a smoother finish that resists oxidation so they stay vibrant for years to come. Shoppers say they’re easy to dress up or down, and one reviewer confessed, “Bought these for my sister-in-law but ended up keeping them for myself.”

5. These Artsy Infinity Hoops In Round & Oval Shapes Lane Woods Endless Hoop Earrings $16 | Amazon See On Amazon These artsy stainless steel hoops in a double-thickness design are lightweight and comfortable. “These are the new hoop reimagined,” one shopper wrote, adding that these 1.26-inch hoops are “the perfect everyday and every night earring.” This design is offered in different colors and shapes — including a futuristic oval — to suit a variety of styles. Stainless steel is hypoallergenic and nickel-free for sensitive ears, and the earrings themselves are gold-plated for durability. While rose gold is never the wrong choice, they come in yellow gold, too.

6. These Chunky Baroque Pearl Drops Ross-Simons Cultured Baroque Keshi Pearl Earrings $59 | Amazon See On Amazon Baroque keshi pearl earrings add texture and dimension for a down-to-earth take on classic glamour. These feature a lever back for secure all-day wear; the earrings are cast in sterling silver and plated in 18K gold for high-quality materials that are gentle on delicate skin.

7. These Statement Acrylic Earrings In A Range Of Colors YAHPERN Acrylic Earrings $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Despite their larger profile at 2.5 inches, these tortoiseshell earrings are a beautiful choice for everyday wear. Amazon shoppers love how lightweight and versatile they are. "They go with pretty much everything. I highly recommend them," one reviewer wrote. The metal posts are nickel-free and the earrings come with extra backs. They also come in seven colors, from a textured white to brights like deep jade and turquoise.