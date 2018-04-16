If you're prone to breakouts, the most effective thing you can do for your skin is to start looking into the best face masks for clogged pores. Because, at the end of the day, all of your skin care products can only do their jobs if there isn't any dirt or debris blocking them from getting deep down into your skin.

When it comes to choosing a face mask that clears your pores, it's important to look for ingredients that can draw out oil and dirt from your skin. For example, many of the best face masks for clogged pores are made from clay, which soaks up excess sebum that could be clogging and stretching your pores. Charcoal face masks, in turn, can bind to impurities and remove the debris clogging your pores as you rinse or peel the mask away. And still other pore-clearing face masks use chemical exfoliators, like salicylic acid and glycolic acid, which dissolve the buildup of dirt and oil.

Whether you're searching for a charcoal mask that is satisfying to peel off or a sugar scrub that exfoliates and clears your pores, you'll find what you're looking for in this roundup of the best face masks for your clogged pores.

1 The Best Peel-Off Mask: A Charcoal Mask Infused With Skin-Soothing Aloe

2 The Best Sheet Mask: A Charcoal Sheet Mask That Gently Draws Out Impurities

3 The Best Clay Mask: A Cult-Favorite Indian Healing Clay That Is Touted As 'The World's Most Powerful Facial'

4 The Best For Sensitive Skin: A GMO-, Paraben-, And Cruelty-Free Clay Face Mask

5 The Best For Acne-Prone Skin: An Antioxidant-Rich Matcha Mud Mask

6 The Best For Brightening: A Glycolic Acid Face Mask With Vitamin C

7 The Best Exfoliating Mask: A Sugar Scrub That Dissolves Build-Up And Debris