The 8 Best Face Masks For Clogged Pores
If you're prone to breakouts, the most effective thing you can do for your skin is to start looking into the best face masks for clogged pores. Because, at the end of the day, all of your skin care products can only do their jobs if there isn't any dirt or debris blocking them from getting deep down into your skin.
When it comes to choosing a face mask that clears your pores, it's important to look for ingredients that can draw out oil and dirt from your skin. For example, many of the best face masks for clogged pores are made from clay, which soaks up excess sebum that could be clogging and stretching your pores. Charcoal face masks, in turn, can bind to impurities and remove the debris clogging your pores as you rinse or peel the mask away. And still other pore-clearing face masks use chemical exfoliators, like salicylic acid and glycolic acid, which dissolve the buildup of dirt and oil.
Whether you're searching for a charcoal mask that is satisfying to peel off or a sugar scrub that exfoliates and clears your pores, you'll find what you're looking for in this roundup of the best face masks for your clogged pores.
1The Best Peel-Off Mask: A Charcoal Mask Infused With Skin-Soothing Aloe
Although peel-off charcoal masks are known for being one of the most effective masks for unclogging pores, they're also one of the most painful. That being said, unlike similar masks on the market, this one is formulated with aloe vera to help soothe the skin irritation and redness associated with charcoal peel-off masks. Reviewers praise the easy application of this mask as well, saying, "It drys perfect and peels off easily."
2The Best Sheet Mask: A Charcoal Sheet Mask That Gently Draws Out Impurities
A much less abrasive alternative to the peel-off charcoal mask and the most low-maintenance mask on the list, this charcoal sheet mask is formulated with charcoal extract to purify pores, green tea to soothe skin, and an amino acid complex to keep your complexion looking healthy and bright. There's no mixing, peeling, or elbow grease required. To use, simply unfold the serum-soaked mask and lay it across your face for 15 to 20 minutes.
3The Best Clay Mask: A Cult-Favorite Indian Healing Clay That Is Touted As 'The World's Most Powerful Facial'
This 100 percent natural bentonite clay requires a little effort (and some apple cider vinegar) to mix it into mask, but over 13,000 Amazon users swear that it's well worth it. Free of additives, fragrances, and animal products, this powerful clay mask works hard to remove the blackheads settled in your pores. One thing to note: Since the face mask is all natural, the bentonite clay has a tendency to dry quickly, which can cause irritation to delicate skin types if left on for longer than 10 minutes. If you have ultra-sensitive skin, you may want to opt for a different option on this list.
4The Best For Sensitive Skin: A GMO-, Paraben-, And Cruelty-Free Clay Face Mask
This multi-tasking face mask is formulated with bentonite clay and NaturePep Pea, a proprietary extract known for its correcting abilities, to not only unclog pores, but smooth skin and effectively brighten it, too. This GMO-, paraben-, and cruelty-free face mask is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin, and so effective at unclogging pores that it has over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, garnering a gleaming 4.8-star rating across the board. For best use, spread the mask on your face and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, then gently wash it off.
5The Best For Acne-Prone Skin: An Antioxidant-Rich Matcha Mud Mask
Yup, your favorite Instagrammable beverage is actually great for your skin, too. Renowned for its antibacterial properties, matcha green tea is an ideal ingredient for anyone with reactive, acne-prone skin. The anti-inflammatory ingredient in this green face mask works by detoxing pores and cleansing them to the core, effectively combatting acne-causing bacteria and preventing against future breakouts. Aside from just clearing your pores, the vitamin K present in this green tea face mask will also help lighten dark circles under your eyes.
6The Best For Brightening: A Glycolic Acid Face Mask With Vitamin C
This all-natural, water-soluble, vitamin C-infused glycolic acid face mask is an ideal option for normal skin types looking to not only unclog their pores but also brighten dark spots and even out their skin tone. The glycolic acid in this mask buffs away the build-up of makeup, dirt, and impurities, while the vitamin C works to brighten and tighten your skin for a glowing complexion. It also uses beta carotene from pumpkin to resurface and smooth skin as well as aloe to protect the skin's moisture barrier.
7The Best Exfoliating Mask: A Sugar Scrub That Dissolves Build-Up And Debris
When you think of sugar in skin care, you may automatically imagine a physical exfoliator, but did you know that the ingredient is a natural source of glycolic acid, making it a chemical exfoliator at the same time? For that reason, this sweet, granulated sugar face mask works double time to deeply cleanse pores, eliminate blackheads, and refine overall texture with every rinse. With nearly 1,000 five-star reviews, this mask is a fan favorite that many reviewers agree makes pores noticeably smaller while removing dry skin and redness in their complexions.
8The Instagram-Friendly (But Still Effective) Mask: A Carbonated Clay Mask That Bubbles Up On Your Face
While clay is one of the most common ingredients in pore-clearing face masks, clay masks that bubble are few and far between. This K-beauty bubble mask combines carbonation and mud to quickly absorb excess sebum on your skin and then fizzle away. In fact, one reviewer of this mask says, "The bubbling clay is so unique that I actually apply the mask regularly as a fun activity." Formulated with raw clay, charcoal, green tea, collagen, and carbonic acid, this unique clay mask absorbs dirt and impurities, and calms your skin all in as little as 10 minutes.
