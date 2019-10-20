Shoppers are stocking up on leggings to add comfort and versatility to their wardrobes, but not all leggings are created equal. The best leggings for women offer stretchiness without being see-through, whether you plan on wearing them for working out, going to work, or for all of your everyday activities.

If you’re looking for leggings to wear to work, to meet friends, or just to slip on before running errands, the overall best pick on this list is a stretchy and opaque versatile option that uses a rayon, polyester, and spandex to achieve a smooth stretch. For workouts, look for leggings made from moisture-wicking fabric and high waists that provide extra coverage and support while you're moving, bending, and stretching are great options to consider.

Other styles on this list include denim leggings (otherwise known as jeggings), fun printed leggings, and capri leggings. On cold days, the pair of fleece-lined leggings listed below can be worn alone or even under your jeans for an added layer of warmth.

Plus, there are also leggings with pockets to hold your phone or other small items. The styles gathered here come in a wide range of colors and sizes so you can find the comfiest pair of leggings to suit your needs.

1. The Overall Best Everyday Leggings Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from double-knit ponte fabric, these high-waisted leggings hold their shape all day and offer the comfort of leggings with the look of dressy pants. Ponte fabric makes these thicker and more opaque, so you don't have to worry about them being see-through. They're also available in several colors including heather and wine to suit your style. Plus, these are available in short, long, and extra-long sizes. What fans say: "Love these pants! Was looking for a comfortable yet thicker legging style for my business casual work place. These were exactly what I was looking for. Thick not see through [...] dressy enough for work or a night out. Have washed and worn a few times and so far so good." Available sizes: XS - XXL, including short, long, and extra-long

2. The Best Budget Everyday Leggings Leggings Depot High-Waisted Leggings $11 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating, you can't go wrong with these affordable everyday leggings available in a huge range of colors from basic black to fuchsia. Made from a brushed polyester and spandex blend, they’re soft and stretchy without being see-through. They also have a high waistband for added comfort and support. What fans say: "I don't know what kind of black magic sorcery they used to make these leggings so [...] comfortable and NOT see through. So buttery soft, warm." Available sizes: S - 5X

3. The Best Overall Workout Leggings Core 10 Spectrum High-Waist Yoga Leggings $39 | Amazon See On Amazon These comfy workout leggings feature a high waist and soft performance fabric made from a polyester-elastane blend. The medium-weight fabric promises to be "squat-proof" and not see-through. There's also a convenient drop-in pocket at the waistband that fits a phone or card. These leggings are available in a variety of colors including light purple and gray to complement your workout style and have breathability and stretch to make it through a variety of workouts. What fans say: "I love these leggings! The material looks and feels expensive, they have a pocket, and I love the high waist … the waist does not roll down during your yoga practice." Available sizes: XS - 3X. Also available in a cropped 7/8 style.

4. The Best Budget Workout Leggings IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are these affordable workout leggings are made from a stretchy, non-see-through polyester-spandex blend, they also feature two side pockets to hold your phone, keys, and cards. There's a wide range of colors and patterns to choose from like maroon and space dye in a variety of colors. With moisture-wicking and interlocking seams that prevent chafing, these are a comfortable pick for yoga, the gym, and more. However, if moisture-wicking is of utmost importance, a few reviewers didn’t find them the best option out there. What fans say: "I workout out a lot and have tried many leggings and these by far are the most comfortable to work out in! They def pass the squat test, are not see through at ALL, and have convenient pockets that I didn’t think I needed but love." Available sizes: XS - XXL; Also available in carpi style.

5. The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings BALEAF Fleece-Lined Leggings $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a soft micro-fleece lining, these leggings provide cozy warmth on cold days. The polyester-spandex fabric is smooth and stretchy without being see-through, and with enough moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable. An inner pocket on the elastic waistband holds small items. These comfy fleece-lined leggings are available in several colors like olive, dark blue, and purple. What fans say: "Pulling these pants on was like stepping into a hug. The fleece is lightweight but cozy. I need like fifteen more pairs of these so that I can live in them for the entirety of winter." Available sizes: XS - XXL

6. The Best Denim Leggings No Nonsense Denim Leggings With Pockets $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, these comfy denim leggings offer the look of jeans but with added stretchy comfort. They feature faux front pockets and a faux fly with real back pockets. Topstitching on the pockets, side seams, and leg openings add to the overall denim look and they're available in white, black, and dark denim looks. What fans say: "Lightweight, very thin (but not see through), stretchy, but still have a jean feel and look. It’s the perfect balance between leggings and actual jeans." Available sizes: S - XXL