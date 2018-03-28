My favorite thing about yoga is that there's no one way to do it "right." A good yoga class allows you to make every pose your own with various modifications and intensity options, and the best leggings for yoga should be more of the same. Everyone's practice is different, so you'll need options when choosing the right yoga pants for yourself.

Me? Comfort and long-term wearability are my highest priorities when shopping for yoga apparel. See, I usually go to classes with my best friend on the weekends, and since we've managed to get our butts dressed and out the door by 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday, we figure we might as well make a day out of it. I need a pair of yoga pants I'll want to live in because I'll be wearing them long after class is finished. After yoga, we eat brunch, mosey around unnecessarily-expensive boutiques, and occasionally watch Hallmark movies with her dogs. You understand why comfort is a must.

That being said, your priorities are not my priorities, which is why I've rounded up the best workout leggings for all different yogis. Whether you need compression, diverse sizing options, bright colors, or budget-friendly buys, here are the absolute best pairs in eight different categories.

1 The Best Leggings For All Different Sizes And Heights Amazon Core 10 Onstride Leggings $69 AmazonBuy Now I've got the hips of a woman and the height of a fourth-grader. Consequently, most yoga pants double as unintentional socks for me. It's refreshing to see options that cater to tall, average, and short people alike, like these Core 10 Onstride leggings. Yes, they're soft, moisture-wicking, and feature a comfortable four-way stretch. They've also got awesome features like side pockets, a back zipper pocket, powermesh panels, and reflective details. But the real selling point here is that all their size options come in short, regular, and tall. That way, you can be sure that no matter your height or size, these pants always end at the ankle. Available sizes X-Small - X-Large, (Short, Regular, and Tall)

For Sizes 14W - 24W (Short, Regular, and Tall) Check Here

2 The Best Pants To Keep You Dry And Cool — Even During Hot Yoga Amazon Fishers Finery Ecofabric Workout Yoga Capri $30 AmazonBuy Now Most yoga pants are made from synthetic fibers, which feel cool against your skin at first, but end up trapping moisture and heat once you start your workout. Fishers Finery workout leggings use an "Ecofabric" blend made from bamboo-derived viscose, organic cotton, and stretchy spandex. The result is a material that draws moisture off of your skin and allows it to evaporate in record time, keeping you cool, dry, and fresh. They're also easy to care for because they're wrinkle-resistant and washable, and the wide band and form-fitting design keeps you comfortable long after your yoga class. "These pants keep me from dripping in sweat," one reviewer writes, while another says, "bamboo is soft and durable, cotton breathes, spandex stretches — perfect combination." Available sizes X-Small - X-Large

3 The Best Plus-Size Yoga Pants For Fit, Style, And Comfort Amazon Kailee Athletics Active Basic Leggings $34 AmazonBuy Now Plus-size yoga pants are hard to find to begin with — forget options that are well-made, comfortable, and actually fit. But Kailee Athletics' Active Basic Leggings are the exception to that rule. Their contoured waist and elastic waistband hug the body in all the right places and keep these leggings in place as you tackle even the most ambitious yoga pose. Fans of these leggings praise its fabric, which keeps you cool throughout your yoga session without restricting your motion. And, for anyone looking for a legging that can transition from a workout to a day out and about on the town, rest assured. One reviewer says these leggings are so comfortable, "I could wear these all day." Available sizes 1X - 4X

4 The Best Compression Option To Reduce Pain And Swelling Amazon CompressionZ Flexible Compression Leggings $25-$29 AmazonBuy Now Compression pants are all the rage right now, but do they actually improve your workout? According to the 4.6-star rating on these CompressionZ compression leggings, they just might. The stretchy but tight-fitting material boosts circulation, supports joints, and provides light pressure on the muscles, which lessens inflammation. As a result, you can go longer and harder with your workout without losing endurance. Not only are these pants available in five sizes and four colors, but the careful design ensures no itching, irritation, or chafing. According to reviewers, "Tiredness, pain and swelling are much alleviated" — even during everyday activities. One nurse writes, "I wear them under my scrubs every day. I cannot imagine not wearing them, it has helped me that much." Available sizes X-Small - X-Large

5 The Best Replacement For Your Overly-Expensive Designer Yoga Pants Amazon Tesla Yoga Pants $16-$20 AmazonBuy Now Available in four different styles, six different sizes, and over 40 colors and patterns, few brands offer options like Tesla. These yoga pants are all made with ultra-stretch material, a high-waist band, a secure hidden pocket, and breathable fabric with a gusset for comfort and mobility. You can get them with mesh paneling on the sides, decorative stitching, or two-tone confetti coloration, but here's the best part: they're so well-made, opaque, and comfortable, several buyers have gotten them to replace their designer yoga pants. "I actually kinda want to cry thinking about how much money I wasted... These are an excellent substitute for a fraction of the cost." Available sizes X-Small - 2X-Large

6 The Best Budget-Friendly Option That Ensures Originality Amazon Ndoobiy Digital Printed Yoga Leggings $12-$14 AmazonBuy Now So you're on a budget, but you don't want to end up with a boring, run-of-the-mill pair because of it. These Ndoobiy yoga leggings are the least expensive pair here with the most amount of personality. They're soft, lightweight, and machine-washable without fading or shrinking, thanks to their 3-D digital printing technology. Best of all, they're available in over 40 unique and colorful patterns, including Unicorn Wings, Snakeskin, Geometric, Feathers, Gradient Blue, and Cats. Available sizes One Size (0-12) and Plus Size (12-24)

7 The Best Capri-Style Pants, Because They Feel Like A Second Skin Amazon Baleaf Yoga Capri Pants $15-$17 AmazonBuy Now "These are the best yoga capris that I have ever bought," one reviewer raves, and nearly a thousand other buyers agree. Baleaf's workout capri pants don't cut off your calf circulation like other brands, but they do allow you more cooling ventilation during your practice. Flat seams reduce chafing, ergonomic stretch gives you a full range of motion, and there's even a hidden pocket in the wide, elastic waistband. Best of all, even though they're surprisingly affordable, they're totally opaque — so no one will be able to see your underwear when you're hanging out in downward dog. Available sizes X-Small - X-Large