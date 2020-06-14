To make showering the absolute best your budget can offer, the best luxury shower heads can help you look forward to lathering up thanks to upgraded flow and massage functions and stylish design features (think: brushed brass and matte black finishes). Here are some things to consider when buying a shower head:

Fixed or handheld: Check your current setup to verify whether it's compatible with fixed or handheld shower heads. Or, if you're starting from scratch, choose which you prefer: While fixed shower heads can be adjusted, handheld pieces allows for more flexibility. Can't decide? Go for a dual option, so you'll have the best of both worlds.

Style and finish: Of course, you want to make sure a luxury shower head matches your style, so look for unique finishes that suit your aesthetic like polished brass, brushed nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, or classic chrome.

Features: Are you looking for a system with multiple nozzles to mimic a spa experience? A wide range of spray and massage settings for a customizable shower every time? The feeling of rainfall cascading down your shoulders? Those are important things to look for while shopping. Just so you're covered, I've included all these options and more below.

Nearly all these picks have a 2.5 gallon per minute (GPM) flow rate so you'll get a luxurious flow of water, while still abiding by EPA standards for water consumption, but many options also have lower GPM flow rates available, if you — or your state — requires it. Whichever you choose, these are the best luxury shower heads that'll definitely have you wanting to shower every day.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Luxury Fixed Shower Head — & One That's Great For Low Water Pressure Speakman Anystream Adjustable High Pressure Shower Head $150 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a classic design that comes in finishes like oil-rubbed bronze, brushed nickel, and polished brass, this high-pressure shower head features a unique 360-degree streaming system that evenly distributes water as you toggle between intense, rain, and flood settings (the last one will barrage you with water — a great stress reliever at the end of the day). It's the best shower head for low water pressure on the list, since the patented, built-in plungers intensify flow, and since you have the option of removing the flow restrictor. And maintenance is virtually nonexistent: the plungers that intensify water flow also self clean to prevent sediment and hard water buildup. The shower head is just under 5 inches across and is available in 1.75, 2.0, and 2.5 GPM flow rates. Glowing review: “This little shower head makes lower pressure lines work twice as better and looks beautiful to boot. It weighs a substantial amount and works beautifully. Super easy to change and looks beautiful!”

2. The Overall Best Luxury Handheld Shower Head hansgrohe Raindance Shower Head $106 | Amazon See on Amazon This handheld shower head is nearly 5 inches in diameter for great coverage and features a button for switching between two rain settings (one with ultra-fine droplets and one with bigger droplets) and a whirling jet flow setting to provide a targeted massage. The shower head is available in chrome and brushed nickel finishes, in three flow options: 1.8, 2.0, and 2.5 GPM. Glowing review: "I absolutely love the Powder Rain setting...like nothing I've ever experienced except when I was lucky enough to get a penthouse suite at the casino. The droplets are so fine that they feel like warm silk gliding over your skin."

3. The Best Luxury Rainfall Shower Head KES Pressure Balance Rainfall Shower System $110 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking an all-over flow of water combined with a sleek, modern design, this rain shower head will be of interest. The long, stainless steel arm reaches 15 inches out from the wall, and the extra-large 8 by 8 inch shower head will drench you from directly overhead. Available in brushed brass, brushed nickel, polished chrome, and the matte black pictured here, the fixed, wall-mounted system comes with a valve, faceplate, handle, stainless steel shower arm, and shower head. However, the flow rate isn't listed, and some reviewers have noted that the chrome version scratches easily, so keep that in mind while using and cleaning. Glowing review: “The installation was incredibly easy and quick. The unit is very high quality for the price you pay. I've never had one of these types of showerheads, but I've always wanted one. The flow coming through the head is great and I love the fact that you can set the temperature handle and your temperature mix stays where you put it."

4. The Best Ceiling-Mounted & Handheld Combo GABRYLLY Ceiling Shower Faucet System $200 | Amazon See on Amazon Combining the luxury of rainfall with the convenience and massage options of a handheld head, this shower head combo holds a lane of its own. With a 2.5 GPM flow rate, the 8-inch fixed head is attached to a 10-inch shower arm to give you full rainfall coverage, while the accompanying handheld shower head has a 1.8 GPM flow rate with three settings: full spray, massage, and fast massage. The dual system is designed with a pressure-balancing valve cartridge that maintains water pressure and controls temperature between the two showering functions. The shower heads comes with everything you need, including a valve, faceplate, and shower arm. Choose from brushed nickel, matte black, and oil-rubbed bronze finishes. Glowing review: “Blown away by this shower panel. Cheaper than the top three home renovation stores near me and an extremely luxurious experience. Install wasn’t very hard and it’s easy to use once setup!”

5. The Best Dual Shower Head AquaSpa 48-Mode Luxury Combo Shower Head $60 | Amazon See on Amazon If you like the idea of the above option, but want to invest a little less money, this AquaSpa dual shower head combo is the most affordable option on this list, and it still packs a (luxurious) punch. The combo includes fixed and handheld shower heads, both of which measure 4.2 inches across, with a water flow of 2.5 GPM total. And they each feature six settings, like rain, massage, mist, and water-saving mode. Choose from three finishes: oil-rubbed bronze, brushed nickel, and chrome. Glowing review: "This is the best shower head system I have ever owned. Why? Because when the water hits your body it feels as though you were in a natural spring waterfall. It does not sting, but it comes out with enough volume and force to caress your skins and wash the soap away easily, and feels good when the water touches your skin."

6. The Best Antique-Inspired Dual Shower Head Aolemi Rainfall Shower Head $137 | Amazon See on Amazon If opting for a vintage aesthetic, check out this antique-inspired brass shower head. The system is engineered with an 8-inch rainfall shower head, handheld nozzle, and dual knobs to control hot and cold water. The slide bar is adjustable, so you can customize the height of fixed head, and the kit even includes a 12-inch shower extension bar for extra height. The shower head has a 2.5 GPM flow rate, but — unlike many of the other picks — there aren't any massage options with this one. It's available in antique brass, chrome, and oil-rubbed bronze finishes. Glowing review: "Installation was a breeze and the beauty of the 1920s design really compliments the other oil rubbed bronze fixtures that I installed. The design of the water tube from the wall to the rain shower head lends an artsy look that appeals to me and really dresses up the one bathroom I have in my tiny house."

7. The Best Tower System Shower Head ELLO&ALLO Stainless Steel Shower Panel Tower System $250 | Amazon See on Amazon While this stainless steel panel tower system is the most expensive option on this list, it has a quite a few unique features — and honestly, it's just downright cool. This futuristic shower panel features a handheld, four adjustable jet nozzles to spray you from the side, a rainfall head, and — above that — a waterfall feature that spills over the top to drench you. Did I mention the LED light and the digital temperature display for effortless customization? However, the flow rate is not listed, and you can only operate two water features at once, and (understandably) it may take some time to get used to all the knobs and nozzles. Choose from black and brushed nickel options. Glowing review: “We love the power jets which is like a steam sauna. I would highly recommend this shower tower and guests are amazed with the modern and brushed nickel finish which doesn’t show water spots! The only problem is once you start your shower you won’t want it to end!!!!!"