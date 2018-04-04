When you have a complexion that gets easily irritated or is prone to redness, skipping out on chemical-laden face washes and scrubs in favor of the best natural face cleansers for sensitive skin can make a world of difference. Since our skin is the biggest organ in our bodies, it's important to keep in mind that whatever you put on it will also be absorbed, making it a good rule of thumb to not apply anything that you wouldn't put in your mouth. While eating face wash is definitely not the goal here, finding all-natural, antioxidant-rich cleansers to help combat your skin's reactivity is.

Since there are so many different natural cleansers on the market, it's understandable that you may be at a bit of a loss with which products to choose. To help make the selection process easier, ahead, you'll find natural face washes for sensitive skin that focus on everything from balancing and refining to soothing, brightening, and detoxifying. Whether you're looking for a gel, cream, bar, or konjac sponge, take your pick from the eight best natural face cleansers for sensitive skin, below, and you'll be well on your way to a clearer, calmer complexion in no time.

1 This Antioxidant-Rich, Texture-Refining Cleanser That Keeps Sensitive Skin Balanced Amazon Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser $20 Amazon Complete with aloe, coconut water, sugar cane extract, and green tea extract, this vitamin C cleanser works to rejuvenate, refine, balance, and brighten skin with every wash. The all-natural ingredients gently exfoliate dull skin thanks to naturally-occurring glycolic acid, resulting in soft, nourished skin that's less likely to show the appearance of free radical damage and other environmental aggressors that commonly trigger reactions.

2 This Naturally Antibacterial Cleanser That Soothes Sensitive Skin Amazon Tree to Tub Soapberry for Face $23 Amazon This moisturizing face wash doubles as a gentle toner with the help of aloe vera and soapberry to make your skin clearer and less irritated in just five days. Designed to cleanse, soothe, and hydrate skin, this sulfate-, paraben-, silicone-, and fragrance-free cleanser is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-recommended. Bottom line: Hundreds of Amazon users agree — this naturally antibacterial, pH-balanced cleanser is a dream come true for itchy, irritated, skin, whether or not it has a proclivity for acne, dryness, or allergies in general.

3 This Small-Batch Bar Soap That Uses Activated Charcoal To Detox Sensitive Skin Amazon The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar $10 Amazon If you prefer the convenience of bar soap, you'll be delighted to try this all-natural charcoal bar that's gentle enough to use on sensitive skin, thanks to its certified-organic ingredients. Formulated with activated charcoal and shea butter, not only will this bar lather up to combat redness and general irritation, but it will also help prevent and eliminate breakouts, too. Thanks to lemongrass and lavender, two powerful essential oils that are known not just for their calming scents, but their anti-fungal, astringent, and antibacterial properties also, you can consider this skin care product to be the perfect detox for your sensitive complexion.

4 This Hypoallergenic Face Cleanser That Hydrates, Heals, And Renews Dry, Sensitive Skin Amazon E•raorganics Cleanse + Restore Natural Face + Body Cleanser $19 Amazon Designed to renew dull, sensitive skin, this face wash matches your skin's natural pH to deeply cleanse skin without stripping it of its natural oils. Formulated with organic aloe vera, manuka honey, and cehami — an Australian flower known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory properties — this alcohol-, sulfate-, paraben-, and fragrance-free formula not only cleanses to the core of your pores, but works well beyond your morning and night rinse to protect against free radicals all day long.

5 This Non-Irritating Charcoal Cleanser That Suits Both Oily And Dry Sensitive Skin Amazon Chilogy Skincare Series CLEANSE Charcoal Face Wash $22 Amazon Since skin sensitivity can stem from dehydration, this coconut, sunflower, and olive oil formula, which also includes soothing aloe vera and antioxidant green tea, will work to moisturize skin while rinsing away the buildup of makeup, dirt, and impurities. The result? A silky, smooth chemical-free cleanser that delivers a complexion that's just as soft as its creamy texture.

6 This Unscented Cleansing Oil That Calms Redness And Irritation While Providing A Deep Clean Amazon Badger Unscented Face Cleansing Oil $14 Amazon While people with easily-irritated complexions often steer clear of cleansing oils due to the assumption that they'll clog pores and cause more harm than good, this gentle, soothing cleanser will change the way you think. Designed to reduce irritation and redness with calendula, this non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, olive- and sunflower-enriched formula cleans skin with essential vitamins, fatty acids, and lipids to provide a cleanse that's both refining and hydrating.

7 These Biodegradable Sponges That Cleanse And Exfoliate Sensitive Skin By Just Adding Water Amazon Beauty by Earth Konjac Facial Cleanser Sponges $11 Amazon Why cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish your skin in three separate steps when one of these konjac sponges can do it all in one simple step? Where the white sponge is designed for all skin types, the black sponge is best for sensitive skin on the oily or problematic side that's in need of a deeper, gentler cleanse to alleviate reactivity. Both sponges start off hard and transform into a super squishy material that works to cleanse and exfoliate skin without the use of any face wash, making them especially perfect for travel. Simply soak your biodegradable konjac sponge and rub it across your face for a 100 percent natural, pH-balanced, and vitamin-rich cleanse.