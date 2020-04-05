One of the best things about puffy jackets, aside from how warm and cozy they are, is how well they pack down. Whether you're traveling, camping, backpacking, or simply running errands around town, the best packable down jackets for women can squish down into tiny balls for easy transport. They're also handy for those times of the year when the temperature varies wildly throughout the day.

When you're shopping around for the right coat, it's helpful to consider two key components:

Shell: This is the exterior part of the jacket that holds the insulation. Options made with tough ripstop or 100% nylon are typically best due to their combination of softness and durability. This makes the fabric feels silky against your skin yet it won't snag or tear easily.

This is the actual down inside the jacket that traps heat to keep you warm. Real down offers the maximum amount of warmth to weight, although it typically costs more and doesn't function well when wet. Synthetic insulation tends to be heavier and not quite as warm, however, it's cheaper and better equipped to handle moisture. Shell: This is the exterior part of the jacket that holds the insulation. Options made with tough ripstop or 100% nylon are typically best due to their combination of softness and durability. This makes the fabric feels silky against your skin yet it won't snag or tear easily.

Below, I've made a list of the best packable down jackets for women. I focused primarily on real down but I also included a few wallet-friendly options made with synthetic fillings. All of my picks are made with premium insulation and tough, rugged shells. Each one also packs down exceptionally well and some even come with a travel bag. Take a look to find one that fits your style and budget the best.

1. This Stylish, Ultra-Lightweight Jacket With 700+ Down Fill Power Helly Hansen Verglas Lightweight Hooded Breathable Insulator Jacket $175 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This ultra lightweight down jacket is made from fully tear-resistant microlight ripstop fabric and stuffed with 700-plus fill power European goose down. The exterior is tough and durable, yet it's still soft and comfortable, according to fans. Best of all, it packs down into a ball the size of a Nalgene bottle. It's also available in a handful of stunning colors, including cedar brown (pictured above), light mint, and cherry tomato. Notable review: "Perfect fit and tapers flatteringly. Longer in the back and covers the bum. Very light and packable!" Available sizes: X-Small to X-large

2. A Cute Down Jacket With A Chic Chevron Pattern Calvin Klein Women's Plus-Size Chevron-Quilted Packable Down Coat $115 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made with 100% nylon shell that's soft and super durable, this Calvin Klein jacket in a bag packs down into a small stuff sack for travel. The long coat, which is extremely compact, features a chevron quilt pattern with a funnel collar and handy vertical pockets. It's filled with real down that's warm and insulated, yet the whole thing is really lightweight. This plus-size jacket comes in nine colors, including black, titanium, and mushroom. Notable review: "Finally, a nice, light-weight, warm jacket that zips over this body. It fit as expected and is very comfortable. Perfect for packing for colder climates when traveling. So light weight and compact I could stuff into it's little bag and carry it all day on a cool January day at Disney World and then wear it at night for the 40 degree temps. Highly recommend." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X

3. An Extraordinarily Popular Budget Coat With Thousands Of Reviews Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Ultra Light Down Jacket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With more than 3,700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1-star rating, this warm packable women's jacket is remarkably popular. Although it's a budget option, it's nevertheless built with rugged 20-denier nylon and stuffed with real duck down. It is warm yet breathable, according to reviewers, and blocks wind in addition to water and rain. With 13 colors to choose form, this lightweight jacket also comes with a pouch that it can easily be packed into. Notable review: "I LOVE THIS JACKET! [...] It packs down tiny to fit in luggage, is extremely lightweight, soft and comfortable to wear, and kept me plenty warm in 30-some degree temps." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-large

4. A Stylish, Full-Length Coat With A Detachable Hood 32 DEGREES Womens Ultra-Light Down Long Packable Jacket $50 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This extra long jacket provides an excellent blend of fashion and function (it also offers protection for your butt if you sit down on a cold or wet surface, thanks to the generous length). With 500 fill power genuine down, it's extremely warm, plus it boasts a chic urban aesthetic. The shell is made from 100% nylon that's tough and tear-proof (not to mention water-resistant) and it has a cozy removable hood. It comes with a matching stuff pouch for travel and is available in eight colors. Notable review: "It's the most comfortable coat I've ever worn and perfect for packing." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

5. This Sporty Jacket With Eco-Insulation Made From Recycled Materials North Face Women’s Thermoball Eco Insulated Hooded Jacket $165 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed with thermal synthetic insulation made from recycled materials, this packable puffy jacket provides stellar insulation without using real goose down. The shell is soft and fully waterproof, with durable fabric that doesn't tear easily. What's more, it's designed so that the whole thing stuffs into one of the zippered pockets, making it a breeze for transport. It also comes in a handful of color choices, like cayenne red matte and wild aster purple (pictured above). Notable review: "Very nice warm but lightweight jacket. love the deep hand pockets & the hidden inside pocket--can run errands without bringing a bag." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-large

6. This Wallet-Friendly Choice Made With Lightweight Synthetic Down Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket $45 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Another great budget option, this hooded puffy jacket is fully synthetic yet still exceptionally warm, according to reviewers. It has a rugged, water-resistant shell made from 100% nylon and cozy, breathable polyester filling instead of real down. While it won't be quite as warm as some of the other picks on this list, it's a great find for the price. The contoured seams create a stylish, fitted look and it comes with an easy drawstring bag to carry it in. Choose from eight colors in total, including black, burgundy, and light pink. Notable review: "I like the fact that this jacket is extremely warm, but yet thin enough to pack. It also fits beautifully." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-large

7. This Ultra-Soft Down Jacket That Stuffs Into Its Own Pocket Sierra Designs Women's Whitney DriDown Hoodie, 800 Fill Winter Down Jacket $199 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With a lightweight design that packs into a tiny ball in its own pocket, this is one of the best down jackets for backpacking. I personally have this coat and can vouch that it feels incredibly soft, in addition to being rugged and durable. Available in five colors, it has 800 fill power down that keeps it warm and the bungee drawstring allows you to cinch it up to customize the fit. The tail drops down in the back to offer extra protection and it has two cozy zippered hand pockets. Notable review: "Had a previous Sierra Designs down jacket that I've been wearing for 15 years. So when I finally decided it was time to have a replacement I went looking for the same. With the additional copious pockets and perfectly fitting hood -- this one may be even better." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large