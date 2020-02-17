Is there a more delightful time of year than sweater season? On top of looking adorable in those slouchy knits, you get to bundle up in cozy scarves and traipse through town. If you're on the hunt for the best plus-size sweaters, it helps to keep a few factors in mind.

First things first: you'll want a fabric that feels soft, cozy, and (perhaps just as importantly) not itchy. Look for a blend that features materials like cotton, polyester, or modal (aka rayon), all of which tend to feel soft against your skin and not itch or chafe too much. Cotton in particular is great if you want something extremely breathable, and polyester does a great job of wicking moisture (which is good if you tend to get hot and sticky in sweaters). Acrylic is another popular material for sweaters that's extra warm and cozy — just keep in mind it's not known for being breathable. Additionally, look out for a hint of spandex if you like a sweater with a little extra stretch.

Another thing to think about is versatility. The best sweaters will become staples of your closet that can be worn over and over again. All of my picks below check off this box, whether it's a classic V-neck sweater that never goes out of style, a cozy cardigan that's perfect for layering, or a chic sweater dress that can be dressed up or down,

With all that in mind, read on for the best plus-size sweaters, which come in a variety of styles and colors.

1. A Cute Pullover That's Perfect For A Laidback, Casual Look Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Terry Cotton and Modal Pullover $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a cozy combination of cotton and modal (with a hint of spandex to make it stretchy), this casual pullover sweater is a comfortable staple to keep in your closet. Available in two colors and a wide range of plus sizes, it features a laidback scoop neck plus a tapered hem and dramatic side slits. Reviewers noted that it's both cute and well-made. Available sizes: 1X to 7X

2. This Asymmetrical Cardigan That Comes In 18 Colors & Patterns IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Cardigan $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This IN'VOLAND asymmetrical cardigan isn't only chic and stylish — it's soft and comfy, too. Made from a blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, fans noted that the material feels lightweight and silky. It looks great with leggings, according to several reviewers, yet you can also wear it with jeans or slacks if you want to dress it up. Best of all, the loose, flowy cardigan comes in more than a dozen colors and patterns, including black, wine red, and leopard. Available sizes: Large to 5X-Large

3. This Ribbed Turtleneck That's Soft & Warm IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Sweaters Turtleneck Knit Pullover Sweater $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Aside from being super comfortable, this cute plus-size sweater is great because you can easily dress it up or down. The versatile turtleneck is made out of stretchy, rib-knit fabric, and while the exact materials aren't specified, reviewers wrote that it's soft, warm, and lightweight. "I like the look and feel of this top," wrote one reviewer, "It’s [stretchy] And comfortable and is thin enough to layer, and the turtleneck is subtle and not too high." Available sizes: 14 Plus to 22 Plus

3. This Cozy Button-Up Cardigan With Oversize Pockets Woman Within Women's Plus Size Long-Sleeve Shaker Cardigan Sweater $35 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as stylish plus-size sweaters go, this long-sleeved cardigan ranks among the best — and the most versatile. It boasts a sleek button-up design that allows you to wear it open or closed, plus a wide range of color options. The cute cardigan works great with a T-shirt and jeans but you can also fancy it up with a dress or slacks. It's made from a blend of cotton and acrylic that's both soft and comfortable, according to fans. Available sizes: 14/16 to 26W x 28L

5. A Cowl Neck Sweater Dress Made With Super Comfy Material Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Supersoft Terry Long-Sleeve Cowl Neck Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This plus-size cowl neck sweater dress is about as comfortable as it gets. This is largely due to the brushed-back terry knit fabric, which consists of 93% rayon (please read: silky smooth) with just a small bit of spandex (hello, extra stretch). According to one reviewer, "It's warm enough to walk to my car without a coat, and the fabric is unbelievably soft." The slouchy neckline is perfect for those who like the look of a turtleneck yet find it too restrictive. On top of that, the hemline hits just above the knee, with a small slit on each side for extra freedom of movement. Pair this pick with chunky sneakers for a sporty look or sleek ankle boots for a dressy night out. Available sizes: 1X to 7X

6. A Classic V-Neck Sweater That's Always In Style Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Lightweight V-Neck Sweater $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This plus-size V-neck sweater is a simple cold-weather staple that never goes out of style. It's constructed with a soft blend of cotton and modal, which makes it breathable and soft, plus polyester, which makes it quick-drying. This is a great combo if you tend to get sweaty easily (especially while wearing sweaters). Fans wrote that it's extremely comfortable and the design is perfect for layering. Choose from 10 solid colors, including red, burgundy, and charcoal heather. Available sizes: 1X to 6X

7. An Eye-Catching Sweater Vest You Can Use To Accessorize Any Outfit Agnes Orinda Women's Plus Size Patterned Asymmetrical Sleeveless Knit Cardigan $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This chic sweater vest is the perfect accessory to dial up the look of any outfit. The sleeveless open cardigan features an asymmetrical cut, draped lapels, and a trendy chevron pattern. Made with a polyester-spandex blend that's moisture-wicking and stretchy, it comes in your choice of black and white or red and gray color schemes. Available sizes: 1X to 4X